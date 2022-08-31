Read full article on original website
GM's Cruise Recalls 80 Self-Driving Taxis After San Francisco Crash
Cruise, the startup from General Motors that provides autonomous robotaxis, has announced a recall of 80 self-driving vehicles. This follows a June crash in California that led to commuter injuries after a self-driving Chevrolet Bolt made a turn in front of a Toyota Prius. Around a month after that, several Cruise-owned Bolts blocked traffic in San Francisco after coming to a standstill for no apparent reason. However, the recall pertains specifically to the June incident and underlines the challenges faced by Cruise since the service began. According to federal regulators, the Cruise taxi was equipped with software that incorrectly predicted the path of an oncoming vehicle.
Toyota Recalls 84,000 Tundra And Lexus NX Models Over Safety Issue
Toyota is recalling a combined total of 84,000 Tundra and Lexus NX models over an issue with the electronic parking brake (EPB). According to the automaker, affected 2022 vehicles may be plagued with a software issue that causes the EPB to not engage or disengage as required. "An EPB that...
Honda Admits Solid State Batteries Are Key To Affordable EVs
While EVs have moved the game forward considerably, there are still several issues hindering the mass adoption of battery-powered vehicles. Affordability remains the biggest roadblock, but technological advances will soon make this a thing of the past. Many automakers are looking to solid-state batteries as the way forward, and Honda...
Yet Another Small Van Is Being Killed Off In America
If you're the owner of a small business (a florist or plumbing company, for example), there's no need to get a large and expensive truck or van. A compact alternative like the Ford Transit Connect is a great buy. But there's a slight problem - the Blue Oval has elected to discontinue its affordable commercial vehicle.
Gas Monkey Garage's Richard Rawlings Is Selling Off His MASSIVE Car Collection
If you are a true gearhead, you have at least one daily car and one project car. Or varying levels of car collections if you have the space. But for Richard Rawlings owner of Gas Monkey Garage, it has been 20 years of car collection obsession. Rawlings, the star of Fast N' Loud reality TV show and restoration garage owner, has decided it's time to liquidate almost all of his extensive car collection from oldies to a modern Ford Bronco Badlands Sasquatch with RTR upgrades.
Carvana Pays Buyer $300 To Forget Her Used Car Nightmare
Used car online retailer Carvana seems to be having trouble figuring out how to actually sell used cars. The Arizona-based company has had a number of problems with late titles. Then the used car dealer lost its license to sell cars in Illinois. And although the license has since been reinstated, they are experiencing ongoing problems with the Florida DMV. Now a used car buyer in Maine, who was allegedly sold a lemon by Carvana, has been offered nothing more than an online apology and received a net sum of $300 in compensation.
1,500-HP Stingray Is Officially The World's Fastest Corvette C8
With 490 horsepower at its disposal and a claimed 0 to 60 mph time of around three seconds, the $64,500 Corvette C8 is one of the cheapest ways to experience supercar performance. It's a seriously impressive machine - even Christian von Koenigsegg is bowled by GM's sports car. But what...
TEASED: Subaru Gives Us A Glimpse Of The New Crosstrek
It may boast class-leading safety and an appealing price tag, but there's no hiding the fact that the Subaru Crosstrek is getting on in years. First introduced as a 2018 model, the second generation of the plucky crossover is readying itself for retirement as the Japanese automaker prepares to unveil an all-new model.
Civic Type R US Power Figures, Dodge Charger Super Bee Revealed, Toyota bZ3 Sedan Leaked: Cold Start
Cock-a-doodle-doo, and good morning to you! Welcome to Cold Start, where we give you a quick recap of the five most important automotive news stories from the last 24 hours. Since yesterday's report, Mini has revealed yet another special edition selection of Cooper and Clubman models, Toyota has announced a new EV battery investment in the US, and Chevrolet has provided pricing information for the 2023 Camaro.
Mercedes-AMG's Most Practical Small SUV Is Getting A New Face
Mercedes' "AMG all the things" attitude has worked better for the German brand than for many rivals over the years. It means that almost anyone can find an AMG in their price bracket, with easily-accessible performance in a package that suits their needs. Whether you want a small coupe, sedan, or a seven-seater SUV, you can get it in AMG flavor. The littlest of the seven-seaters mentioned above is the GLB-Class, which, like all of its siblings, has also been given the AMG treatment.
740-HP Porsche 911 Turbo S Is An Exclusive Supercar Killer
The Porsche 911 Turbo S is one of the best all-rounders on the market. Yes, $216,100 is a lot of money, but the 640-horsepower German offers plenty in return. Not only does it boast the performance and dynamism of a supercar, but it sports true usability and practicality. It really is a car you can drive every day.
Good Luck Finding An Acura Integra Sitting At A Dealership
The past few years haven't been easy for Honda. While rival automakers have found a way to navigate the chip shortage and supply chain issues, the Japanese brand has been forced to cut production at several key factories. Similar challenges have seen Honda and Acura sales plummet; July sales declined by 47.4% compared to the same period last year.
Chevy Volt Replacement Battery Comes With Monster Bill
The Chevrolet Volt was a brilliant car launched in the wrong era. It didn't last long, and as a result, it's now costly to fix. How does $30,000 for a new battery sound?. Technically, it was a hybrid with a 16-kWh battery pack in first-gen guise. That model also had a small 1.4-liter naturally-aspirated four-cylinder under the hood and could be plugged in to charge up the battery. That technically makes it a plug-in hybrid, but the ICE component was hardly ever used to power the wheels. Instead, it powered an onboard generator, which substantially increased the range. When running on a fully charged battery, the early Volt had an all-electric range of up to 35 miles and a total range of 380 miles based on 2012 EPA ratings. If your commute was short enough, you could go for quite some time without having to recharge.
2023 Chrysler 300 Arrives With Subtle Updates
The second-generation Chrysler 300 first saw the light of day 12 years ago and has soldiered on largely unchanged, save for a few updates here and there. Even though rumors suggested it would be long gone by 2023, the old-timer is showing no signs of slowing down. To keep it competitive in a dwindling segment, Chrysler has bestowed a few updates upon the sedan.
Toyota GR Corolla Pricing Is A Performance Bargain
We recently spent some time with the all-new Toyota GR Corolla, and that's all we can tell you for now. There's a very strict embargo for everything related to its performance and how it feels from behind the wheel. But the price? Now that we can talk about. Three versions...
Honda Is Following BMW's Subscription Lead But With Key Differences
A while back, some distracted BMW buyers in South Korea were confused as the automaker's site offered them the chance to pay a monthly fee for heated seats despite the fact that their cars were equipped with the feature as standard. This went viral and caused an outcry everywhere, but BMW quickly clarified that buyers would always be able to access the features they paid for at purchase; only additional upgrades would be offered at an extra cost on a trial, subscription basis, and once the consumer had paid for them, they'd remain accessible. Many misinterpreted this as a perpetual cash grab, but the idea has merit, and many manufacturers remain committed to the idea. After all, people will get used to this way of doing things in time, says BMW.
Lamborghini And Ducati Create Superbike, Ford Teases Mustang GT Performance, Buick Forcing Dealers To Go Electric: Cold Start
Good morning, and welcome to the start of a short work week. Since yesterday's Cold Start report, we've looked back on the weekend's captivating Dutch Grand Prix and seen how the championship leader is so far ahead that he doesn't even have to score on the podium for the rest of the season to win. We've also seen a super rare Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta meet its end after colliding with a Ford Fiesta and discussed how crustaceans could provide an alternative to lithium batteries.
Nissan Kicks Remains One Cheap Crossover For 2023
This Nissan Kicks has managed to consistently keep pace with the cheapest crossovers around, and for 2023, Nissan has said that won't change, despite the Kicks offering plenty of standard equipment. The Nissan Kicks now starts at $20,290. Nissan will offer three trim levels for the Kicks this year: S, SV, and SR. All of those will come with Nissan Safety Shield 350 as standard. That's Nissan's safety suite, which comes with AEB and pedestrian detection, automatic high beams, lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, cross-traffic alert, and rear auto-braking. Nissan has also released pricing for the Kicks' swankier trims.
This Weird Scottish Hummer EV Is Coming To America
We've talked briefly about Scottish EV startup Munro Vehicles before on CarBuzz. Back then, the small company wasn't even called Munro Vehicles yet. Things have changed, including where the company will ship its models. The startup is focused on bringing its take on the off-road electric vehicle to the US. The EV, clearly inspired by off-roaders like the GMC Hummer EV and the Land Rover Defender, will come to America after the signing of a new sales agreement.
Eric Clapton's Mercedes-AMG G55 Selling For A Steal
If you jump quickly enough, you may be able to buy Eric Clapton's 2002 Mercedes-Benz G 55 AMG. Are you reading this, and the clock has already ticked past 1 pm eastern time? Sorry, but you're too late. The G-Class is one of the oldest models in the Mercedes-Benz range,...
