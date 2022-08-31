The Chevrolet Volt was a brilliant car launched in the wrong era. It didn't last long, and as a result, it's now costly to fix. How does $30,000 for a new battery sound?. Technically, it was a hybrid with a 16-kWh battery pack in first-gen guise. That model also had a small 1.4-liter naturally-aspirated four-cylinder under the hood and could be plugged in to charge up the battery. That technically makes it a plug-in hybrid, but the ICE component was hardly ever used to power the wheels. Instead, it powered an onboard generator, which substantially increased the range. When running on a fully charged battery, the early Volt had an all-electric range of up to 35 miles and a total range of 380 miles based on 2012 EPA ratings. If your commute was short enough, you could go for quite some time without having to recharge.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO