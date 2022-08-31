ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Dane Daniels
5d ago

Student housing. If your going to build more stuff. SDSU got a gift deal on the land. They should give back to the community and help with the housing shortage. The College area neighborhood is a circus. The mini dorms have got to go.

CBS 8

San Diego residents find little relief from the heat at city pools

SAN DIEGO — As temperatures soar for the sixth straight day in San Diego, residents are struggling to find a way to stay cool amid the record-breaking heat wave. Marked from the checklist of ways to do that are city pools, where a shortage of lifeguards and other closures have forced the city to reduce hours at city pools.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Heat exhaustion and parking struggles at beaches on Labor Day

SAN DIEGO — Visitors from all over were trying to grab parking spots at Mission Beach early on Labor Day. "I've probably circled around for about 10-15 minutes. Still circling around and around. I don't know if it's worth it at this point," said Betty, who is visiting from Texas. "That’s what happens on Labor Day!"
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Wildfire in Fallbrook stopped at 30 acres

FALLBROOK, Calif. — A vegetation fire burned 30 acres in the hilly De Luz area of North San Diego County Sunday. The fire was 10% contained when the forward rate of spread was stopped around 4:40 p..m. Firefighters will remain on the scene, building a containment line and mopping up hot spots.
FALLBROOK, CA
#Affordable Housing#Mission Valley#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Snapdragon Stadium#Innovation District#Sdsu#The Riverwalk Project#Aztecs#Arizona Wildca
CBS 8

San Diego Lifeguards are prepared for Labor Day weekend

SAN DIEGO — It’s Labor Day weekend and San Diego Lifeguards are expecting hundreds of thousands of people to flock to the beaches because of the scorching heat wave. Their main message to visitors this holiday weekend, is to never swim in an unguarded area, especially since rip currents are frequent.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Extreme heat causing power outages across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — Scorching hot temperatures across San Diego are causing power outages across the county. SDG&E confirmed to CBS 8 that 3,922 customers across San Diego County were without power at around 10:48 p.m. on Saturday. The unplanned outages affecting communities were related to the extremely hot weather....
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Snapdragon aims to make SDSU the most connected campus on and off the field

SAN DIEGO — Snapdragon Stadium is more than just a name on the sign, the global company is putting its digital thumbprint on the stadium. The company is known for it’s computer chips in cellphones, cameras and other electronics. “Snapdragon is a powerful little platform that fits on your pinky and makes amazing experiences come to life whether it's a camera [or] gaming audio productivity and connectivity,” said Don McGuire, Snapdragon CMO.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Cool zones open as temps rise in San Diego County

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The Norman Park Senior Center and the Chula Vista Library are both serving as cooling zones for people in the City of Chula Vista. This comes after Governor Gavin Newsom announced a State of Emergency and a Flex Alert for California, in response to the above-average temperatures.
CHULA VISTA, CA
