Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy PennsylvaniaTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State records third-straight shutout, defeats Lehigh 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Ohio State hosts Lehigh Sunday for home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Pennsylvania is Home to the Longest and Fastest Zip Line in the CountryTravel MavenTannersville, PA
This Riverfront Resort is the Most Relaxing Pennsylvania GetawayTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Related
Don’t panic. Learn what to do during an active shooter incident.
You’re in a public space. You hear what you think are gunshots. People are running, crying, screaming. Pennsylvania State Police have taken a close look at terrifying situations like these. They’ve compiled a PowerPoint presentation called “Run, Hide, Fight,” which will be presented to the public Tuesday by Trooper Nathan Branosky.
Gunshot heard as barricade situation ends in Northampton County
Authorities say the innocent occupants of the home made it out safely about two and a half hours into the standoff.
Woman accused of theft following fatal pedestrian accident in Exeter Township
The Exeter Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman that was present at a fatal pedestrian accident Saturday night on Perkiomen Ave. Police say the woman collected items belonging to the victim, including money and personal belongings, and left the scene. Police responded...
Coroner seeks relatives of man who died at Allentown homeless shelter
The Lehigh County coroner is looking for relatives of a man who died Saturday in Allentown. Ben Cassese was 72 years old. He was pronounced dead of natural causes at the Allentown Rescue Mission. Anyone with information on Cassese’s family is asked to contact Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sought for years, Pa. state police say they caught Poconos home burglar on the prowl
Pennsylvania State Police say they have caught the man they believe is responsible for a slew of burglaries in homes outside Stroudsburg dating back at least three years, maybe longer. Michael Paul Moreno, 45, of East Stroudsburg, was arrested last Thursday after troopers allegedly spied him prowling outside a Monroe...
WGAL
One killed, four injured in Philadelphia shooting
PHILADELPHIA — One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting early Monday morning in North Philadelphia. It happened around 1 a.m. in the Franklinville neighborhood. Police said a woman was pronounced dead at the scene and four other victims, including a 17-year-old, were taken to hospitals.
Owner of Chick-A-Boom has message for city leaders following fatal shooting in drive-thru line
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A West Philadelphia restaurant owner whose parking lot became a crime scene over the weekend has a message for city leaders about gun violence.A 19-year-old man was killed after an argument in the drive-thru line at Chick-A-Boom on Lancaster Avenue on Sunday afternoon.Police say he was shot eight times and they're still looking for the shooter.Chick-A-Boom's founder told Eyewitness News Monday city leaders need to take questions to young people on the streets."Why is this happening? Do they have an idea? Is there any type of programs or initiatives that the city can offer? And if there is, how do we get that message out there? Is it a lack of parental guidance? A lack of not having great job opportunities? What is it? Why? So how do we bring them to the table and find a solution?" Brittany Tolliferrero, the owner of Chick-A-Boom, said. Chick-A-Boom has been open for two years and the owner it's the first time the restaurant has been impacted by violence.
WFMZ-TV Online
Colonial Regional PD seeks to ID man seen stealing $1K in medications from CVS
HANOVER TWP., Pa. -- Police are looking for a man who stole over $1,000 worth of medications from a CVS in Northampton County. The man pictured above entered the store on Sterner's Way in Hanover Township on Aug. 24, said the Colonial Regional Police Department. He used a store gift...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Officer shot during traffic stop in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in custody after an officer was hit by gunfire during a traffic stop in Luzerne County. Around 11:30 Sunday night, police say Jayquan Jordan showed a gun to security at the Mofon Lounge, located on Academy Street in Wilkes-Barre. Officers say as Jordan drove away from the […]
WOLF
PSP seeking help identifying man involved in retail theft
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania State Police Wilkes-Barre are seeking assistance identifying a male suspect that they said was involved in a retail theft at Mountain Fresh Supermarket in Hunlock Creek. Police said the individual stole an assortment of non-edible grocery items valued at $118.80. Anyone with...
Double Shooting Kills Trenton Man
A Trenton man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Friday, Sept. 2, authorities said. Rasheed Barlow, 35, and a 38-year-old man were found on the 200 block of Spring Street around 7:30 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said. Barlow was pronounced dead while the second victim...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner IDs pedestrian fatally struck on 422 in Exeter
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner on Monday identified the man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on Route 422 Business in Exeter Township over the weekend. Robert M. Rommel, 48, of Reading, died at the scene of the crash, which happened around 8:45 p.m. Saturday in front of the Sheetz on Perkiomen Avenue, officials said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sauconsource.com
11 Motorcyclists Without License Plates Evade Troopers: PSP
Several local roads became paths to escape for a pack of motorcycle riders this Labor Day weekend, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin. In a news release issued Monday, police said the incidents involving 11 motorcyclists who successfully eluded state troopers occurred Sunday afternoon in Milford Township, Bucks County.
Pa. woman dead after wrong-way, head-on crash caused by suspected DUI driver: police
A 55-year-old Allentown woman is dead after her car was hit head-on by a car that was headed north in a southbound lane of Airport Road late Friday night, Pennsylvania State Police said. The wrong-way driver was arrested at the scene for suspicion of driving under the influence, police said...
Police: 19-year-old shot dead after argument in restaurant drive-thru lane
The 19-year-old victim is now one of six people killed this Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia.
Motorcyclist critically injured in Bucks County crash
Police say an SUV pulled out in front of the biker.
WFMZ-TV Online
3-alarm fire tears through homes in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A massive fire in south Allentown Monday left at least 15 people without a place to live. Two people were also sent to the hospital. Lauryn Littlejohn says she had just put her one-year-old son down for a nap and started the laundry, when she noticed smoke outside. It was 12:30 p.m. on Labor Day Monday.
Times News
Motorcyclist flown from 903 crash
A motorcyclist was seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a crash in Jim Thorpe. The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. as the biker was traveling along Route 903 on Kattner’s Mountain. The man apparently lost control, striking the guide rails. The victim was treated at the scene by Lehighton paramedics before being flown by MedEvac helicopter to a Lehigh Valley area trauma center. The Mauch Chunk fire company set up a landing site at the Jim Thorpe High School. Jim Thorpe police are investigating the incident.
Scranton firefighter charged with multiple thefts at Home Depot
DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a Scranton firefighter after they say he stole construction materials and tools from Home Depot in Dickson City multiple times. According to the Dickson City Police Department, on July 7, officers were called for a report of a shoplifter in custody, however, the suspect fled the store […]
Man accused of escaping through window to avoid arrest
BENTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police charged a man after they say he fled police by escaping through a window while being issued an arrest warrant. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 31 around 6:40 a.m., troopers attempted to serve a felony aggravated assault warrant on Rob Wrightnour, 42, of Factoryville. PSP said […]
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
71K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0