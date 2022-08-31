ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

One killed, four injured in Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA — One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting early Monday morning in North Philadelphia. It happened around 1 a.m. in the Franklinville neighborhood. Police said a woman was pronounced dead at the scene and four other victims, including a 17-year-old, were taken to hospitals.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Owner of Chick-A-Boom has message for city leaders following fatal shooting in drive-thru line

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A West Philadelphia restaurant owner whose parking lot became a crime scene over the weekend has a message for city leaders about gun violence.A 19-year-old man was killed after an argument in the drive-thru line at Chick-A-Boom on Lancaster Avenue on Sunday afternoon.Police say he was shot eight times and they're still looking for the shooter.Chick-A-Boom's founder told Eyewitness News Monday city leaders need to take questions to young people on the streets."Why is this happening? Do they have an idea? Is there any type of programs or initiatives that the city can offer? And if there is, how do we get that message out there? Is it a lack of parental guidance? A lack of not having great job opportunities? What is it? Why? So how do we bring them to the table and find a solution?" Brittany Tolliferrero, the owner of Chick-A-Boom, said. Chick-A-Boom has been open for two years and the owner it's the first time the restaurant has been impacted by violence.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Officer shot during traffic stop in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in custody after an officer was hit by gunfire during a traffic stop in Luzerne County. Around 11:30 Sunday night, police say Jayquan Jordan showed a gun to security at the Mofon Lounge, located on Academy Street in Wilkes-Barre. Officers say as Jordan drove away from the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

PSP seeking help identifying man involved in retail theft

WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania State Police Wilkes-Barre are seeking assistance identifying a male suspect that they said was involved in a retail theft at Mountain Fresh Supermarket in Hunlock Creek. Police said the individual stole an assortment of non-edible grocery items valued at $118.80. Anyone with...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Daily Voice

Double Shooting Kills Trenton Man

A Trenton man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Friday, Sept. 2, authorities said. Rasheed Barlow, 35, and a 38-year-old man were found on the 200 block of Spring Street around 7:30 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said. Barlow was pronounced dead while the second victim...
TRENTON, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner IDs pedestrian fatally struck on 422 in Exeter

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner on Monday identified the man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on Route 422 Business in Exeter Township over the weekend. Robert M. Rommel, 48, of Reading, died at the scene of the crash, which happened around 8:45 p.m. Saturday in front of the Sheetz on Perkiomen Avenue, officials said.
EXETER, PA
sauconsource.com

11 Motorcyclists Without License Plates Evade Troopers: PSP

Several local roads became paths to escape for a pack of motorcycle riders this Labor Day weekend, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin. In a news release issued Monday, police said the incidents involving 11 motorcyclists who successfully eluded state troopers occurred Sunday afternoon in Milford Township, Bucks County.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

3-alarm fire tears through homes in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A massive fire in south Allentown Monday left at least 15 people without a place to live. Two people were also sent to the hospital. Lauryn Littlejohn says she had just put her one-year-old son down for a nap and started the laundry, when she noticed smoke outside. It was 12:30 p.m. on Labor Day Monday.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times News

Motorcyclist flown from 903 crash

A motorcyclist was seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a crash in Jim Thorpe. The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. as the biker was traveling along Route 903 on Kattner’s Mountain. The man apparently lost control, striking the guide rails. The victim was treated at the scene by Lehighton paramedics before being flown by MedEvac helicopter to a Lehigh Valley area trauma center. The Mauch Chunk fire company set up a landing site at the Jim Thorpe High School. Jim Thorpe police are investigating the incident.
JIM THORPE, PA
WBRE

Scranton firefighter charged with multiple thefts at Home Depot

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a Scranton firefighter after they say he stole construction materials and tools from Home Depot in Dickson City multiple times. According to the Dickson City Police Department, on July 7, officers were called for a report of a shoplifter in custody, however, the suspect fled the store […]
DICKSON CITY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of escaping through window to avoid arrest

BENTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police charged a man after they say he fled police by escaping through a window while being issued an arrest warrant. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 31 around 6:40 a.m., troopers attempted to serve a felony aggravated assault warrant on Rob Wrightnour, 42, of Factoryville. PSP said […]
FACTORYVILLE, PA
