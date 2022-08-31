Read full article on original website
Related
Woman horrified when she realizes a strange man is staring at her and then he touches her arm: 'I will see you later'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. Have you ever felt someone's eyes on you when you were out in public? It feels creepy. Doesn't it?
OurSentinel
Saint Joseph, IL
943
Followers
1K+
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT
The Sentinel is an online news source serving the communities of Philo, Tolono, Sidney, St. Joseph, Royal & Ogden in Illinois. Visit our site daily at www.oursentinel.com.http://www.oursentinel.com
Comments / 0