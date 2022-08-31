ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

PIX11

Bronx triple stabbing: 3 people assaulted in Mount Eden

MOUNT EDEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — Three people were stabbed early Monday in Mount Eden, according to police. The victims were attacked on Jerome Avenue near East 171st Street around 5 a.m., authorities said. Further details about the incident, including the condition of the victims and the circumstances of the assault were not immediately available.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Pedestrian fatally hit by car in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx man died after he was hit by a car in Brooklyn late Friday night, police said. Gamalier Reyes-De Los Santos, 40, was walking in the middle lane of the Belt Parkway near Exit 9 at around 11:30 p.m. when he was hit by a car being driven by a
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

NYPD investigates death of man killed crossing Brooklyn highway

A man was fatally struck by a car as he tried to cross a Brooklyn highway, police said Saturday. Gamalier Reyes-De Los Santos, 40 was crossing the east-bound lanes of the Belt Parkway near Exit 9 in Sheepshead Bay about 11:30 p.m. Friday when a 2016 Toyota Corolla slammed into him, cops said. Responding officers found Reyes-De Los Santos, of the Bronx, sprawled out in the middle lane with ...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
