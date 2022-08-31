Read full article on original website
Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider TradingJoel EisenbergNew York City, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Dead: Exec Leaps From New York City Tower Days Following Announcement of 150 Store ClosuresJoel EisenbergNew York City, NY
New York Restaurants Now Allow Guests To Bring Their Handgun On a ConditionBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Pig out at Pig Island NYC for an all-day BBQ Feast this Saturday in Staten IslandAlyssa LevineStaten Island, NY
Where To Go Apple Picking in Westchester, NY and the Hudson Valley This FallGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Man, 30, stabbed near J'Ouvert parade in Brooklyn
A 30-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in Crown Heights near Monday’s J’Ouvert parade, according to police. The man was walking near Eastern Parkway and Nostrand Avenue around 2:12 p.m. when he was attacked, officials said.
The sword cuts both ways. Man, 31, sent to prison for slashing victim on Staten Island.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — He who lives by the sword goes to prison by the sword. A Brooklyn man has been sentenced to three years behind bars for slashing a victim on the arm with a sword two years ago in Tompkinsville.
Cops arrest NYC assessor with Staten Island ties in overnight melee
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A New York City assessor with strong Staten Island ties was arrested late Saturday night in connection with a fight in Manhattan that left an “unintended” victim with injuries, according to police and law enforcement sources. Christopher Matusiewicz, 31, who works for the...
Source: Girl, 10, entered ice cream truck voluntarily in Mariners Harbor in incident originally reported as abduction
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A 10-year-old girl agreed to meet a 20-year-old driver of an ice cream truck after they communicated for more than a week via social media, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. The girl lied about her age, claiming that she was 18, in...
Man shot in the shin near NYCHA day care center in the Bronx
A man was shot near NYCHA’s Mitchel Day Care Center in the Bronx on Monday, according to police. The man was hit in the left shin around 1:51 p.m., officials said.
Bronx triple stabbing: 3 people assaulted in Mount Eden
MOUNT EDEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — Three people were stabbed early Monday in Mount Eden, according to police. The victims were attacked on Jerome Avenue near East 171st Street around 5 a.m., authorities said. Further details about the incident, including the condition of the victims and the circumstances of the assault were not immediately available. […]
FDNY: 1 injured in Tompkinsville accident
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- One person was injured in a motor vehicle accident in Tompkinsville, Monday afternoon. The call came in around 3:03 p.m., to an accident at Hannah and Bay streets, an FDNY spokesperson reported.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A 10-year-old girl said she broke free from an attempted abduction by an ice cream truck driver in Mariners Harbor on Sunday afternoon, according to police. The victim told her mother she was grabbed by the driver while walking to a nearby deli but managed to...
Pedestrian fatally hit by car in Brooklyn: NYPD
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx man died after he was hit by a car in Brooklyn late Friday night, police said. Gamalier Reyes-De Los Santos, 40, was walking in the middle lane of the Belt Parkway near Exit 9 at around 11:30 p.m. when he was hit by a car being driven by a […]
Catalytic converter thefts up 670% on Staten Island; victims lash out: ‘Throw the book at this a--hole’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD’s top brass tweeted a photo last month of a cordless saw, spare blades and a catalytic converter seized by police in Manhattan’s 9th Precinct. A starter kit of sorts for what’s become a massive headache for New Yorkers. “There is...
A man was fatally struck by a car as he tried to cross a Brooklyn highway, police said Saturday. Gamalier Reyes-De Los Santos, 40 was crossing the east-bound lanes of the Belt Parkway near Exit 9 in Sheepshead Bay about 11:30 p.m. Friday when a 2016 Toyota Corolla slammed into him, cops said. Responding officers found Reyes-De Los Santos, of the Bronx, sprawled out in the middle lane with ...
Man Beaten at NYC Train Station
NEW YORK, NY – The New York Police Department is searching for suspects who beat...
How many moving violations were issued on Staten Island in July?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- There were 2,146 moving violations summonses issued on Staten Island in the month of July, according to NYPD traffic data.
Police on Staten Island are questioning an ice cream truck driver after investigators say the driver met with a 10-year-old girl after connecting with her on social media.
Best of Staten Island: Who makes the best tacos? Submit your nominations
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s time to “taco-bout” the best tacos on Staten Island. Whether they’re made with corn or flour tortillas, served hard- or soft-shelled, or made with meat or plant-based ingredients, we want to know where you like to go to grab the best tacos in the borough.
Police search for 3 men who hospitalized 24-year-old in brutal Bronx subway beating
Police are searching for three men who beat up a stranger on a Williamsbridge subway platform on Tuesday. The attackers were at the 219 Street 2 and 5 train station around 11:11 a.m.
Shots fired in Stapleton on Saturday night
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Emergency personnel responded to reports of shots fired in Stapleton, Saturday night. The call came in just before 6:30 p.m., about shots fired in the vicinity of Broad Street and Tompkins Avenue, said an NYPD spokesperson. No injuries were reported, according to the spokesperson.
Welcome back to school, Staten Island: Send your photos to the Advance/SILive
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island students are going back to school soon, and the Advance is asking readers to share their back-to-school photos. Post on Instagram and use the hashtag #SILive, or tag @siadvance in your post. New York City public schools begin on Thursday, Sept. 8. The...
Police arrest 15-year-old boy for shooting 17-year-old girl in Queens
Police arrested a 15-year-old boy on Saturday for the killing of a 17-year-old girl found with a fatal gunshot wound in Rosedale. Officers found Shantasia Obrian unconscious and unresponsive with a bullet wound to her back.
Woman slashed on Manhattan subway train after bumping into suspect
A 23-year-old woman was slashed after she and her partner accidentally bumped into a man on a Lower Manhattan subway train, police said Thursday.
