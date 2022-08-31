ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludington, MI

wgvunews.org

Grant will help restore Mona Lake in Muskegon County

A $470,000 grant will go towards restoring Mona Lake in Muskegon County. The nearly half million dollars comes from The Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, a federal program that “provides funding for protection and restoration efforts on the five Great Lakes.”. Officials say, the money, awarded to the Muskegon County...
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Muskegon animal shelter rescues kittens abandoned at car wash

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon animal shelter helped rescue a litter of newborn kittens after they say someone left them at a car wash. Heaven Can Wait Animal Haven (HCW) says they are working to save them while seeking to reunite them with the mother, who the nonprofit says was also abandoned.
MUSKEGON, MI
oceanacountypress.com

176 corn stalks stolen.

NEWFIELD TOWNSHIP — A thief or thieves stole 176 cornstalks and a trail camera from property located in the 2100 block of South 148th Avenue, according to the Hart post of the Michigan State Police. The larceny theft was reported Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 2:45 p.m. The case remains...
SCOTTVILLE, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan nurse charged with adult abuse after failing to report medication error

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A west Michigan nurse has been charged after allegedly failing to report a medication error involving a patient at an elderly care facility in Grand Rapids.Beverly Ann Bratcher, 56, of Newaygo, is charged with one count of second degree vulnerable adult abuse, a four-year felony, after she allegedly failed to report that the patient was administered two incorrect medical doses in December 2020. The incident happened at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans. Bratcher was working as a licensed practical nurse at the time and had a duty to report the error but allegedly failed to do so."Caring for vulnerable adults is a significant responsibility that requires special care," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in a press release. "Failure to fulfill that responsibility can have dire and even criminal consequences and my department will not hesitate to act."Bratcher is scheduled for arraignment on Sept. 14.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

