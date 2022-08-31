Read full article on original website
wgvunews.org
Grant will help restore Mona Lake in Muskegon County
A $470,000 grant will go towards restoring Mona Lake in Muskegon County. The nearly half million dollars comes from The Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, a federal program that “provides funding for protection and restoration efforts on the five Great Lakes.”. Officials say, the money, awarded to the Muskegon County...
Dangerous Lake Michigan Conditions Reported Going Into Labor Day Weekend North of Muskegon
Labor Day weekend is finally here, and it usually is the signal for the last summer hurrahs we may want to throw. We want to get out and enjoy the warmth of summer while the pools and lakes are still tolerable here in Michigan. But, if you're planning to back...
Fox17
Muskegon animal shelter rescues kittens abandoned at car wash
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon animal shelter helped rescue a litter of newborn kittens after they say someone left them at a car wash. Heaven Can Wait Animal Haven (HCW) says they are working to save them while seeking to reunite them with the mother, who the nonprofit says was also abandoned.
Police investigating alleged attempt to sell Northern Michigan voting equipment
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI -- Police are investigating an alleged attempt to sell voting equipment from a Northern Michigan county, although the equipment is not used for ballot tabulations. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, in a Thursday, Sept. 1 post on her Twitter account, said the “voter assist terminal” was...
oceanacountypress.com
176 corn stalks stolen.
NEWFIELD TOWNSHIP — A thief or thieves stole 176 cornstalks and a trail camera from property located in the 2100 block of South 148th Avenue, according to the Hart post of the Michigan State Police. The larceny theft was reported Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 2:45 p.m. The case remains...
recordpatriot.com
Man facing life in prison for charges on false checks used around Manistee County
MANISTEE COUNTY — A Mesick resident is facing life in prison after allegedly using a series of false checks throughout Manistee County as well as Benzie County. Willie Jarvis Storie Jr., 50, of Mesick, appeared in Manistee County’s 19th Circuit Court on Monday for arraignment in four case files totaling 12 counts of uttering and publishing.
Michigan nurse charged with adult abuse after failing to report medication error
LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A west Michigan nurse has been charged after allegedly failing to report a medication error involving a patient at an elderly care facility in Grand Rapids.Beverly Ann Bratcher, 56, of Newaygo, is charged with one count of second degree vulnerable adult abuse, a four-year felony, after she allegedly failed to report that the patient was administered two incorrect medical doses in December 2020. The incident happened at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans. Bratcher was working as a licensed practical nurse at the time and had a duty to report the error but allegedly failed to do so."Caring for vulnerable adults is a significant responsibility that requires special care," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in a press release. "Failure to fulfill that responsibility can have dire and even criminal consequences and my department will not hesitate to act."Bratcher is scheduled for arraignment on Sept. 14.
Newaygo Nurse Charged After Failing to Report Medication Error
A Newaygo nurse was charged after failing to tell a supervisor that two incorrect doses of medicine were administered to a member of the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel. The Department of the Attorney General alleges that in Dec. 2020, Beverly Bratcher, 56, of...
Gruesome Northern Michigan Murder – Hunters Chopped Up and Fed to Pigs
Northern Michigan was rocked in 1985 when two hunters went missing and were discovered having been mutilated and fed to hogs. Two men from St. Clair Shores were on their way to their family's hunting cabin across the state in White Cloud. Brian Ognjan and David Tyll, both 27 years...
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Michigan
There's only one type of restaurant that really hits the spot when you're super hungry and that's a buffet. From delicious sides to hot plates and desserts, here are 8 of the best Michigan buffets that are sure to satisfy your appetite.
