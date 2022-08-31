ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachtree City, GA

WRBL News 3

LaGrange Police: Missing woman located

UPDATE: According to officials with the LaGrange Police Department, Marion Randall has been located. ORIGINAL: LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Police are seeking assistance in finding Marion Randall. Randall was last seen on Greenville Street at 6:00 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 3, […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

LaGrange Police searching for aggravated assault suspect

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department (LPD) is investigating an aggravated assault and is asking for public help to identify the suspect.  On Wednesday, around 9:40 p.m., LaGrange Police Officers responded to a report of multiple shots being fired in an apartment complex on Wynnwood Drive in LaGrange, Georgia.  After arriving at the […]
LAGRANGE, GA
The Citizen Online

2 Home Depot workers charged with ripping off their employer

Two employees of the Home Depot store in Peachtree City were recently arrested on felony theft charges. One of the men made fraudulent refund returns totaling more than $500. The other employee stole more than $8,000 in merchandise, removing items from the store and pretending that the merchandise had been purchased by customers.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
11Alive

19-year-old arrested for alleged murder in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 19-year-old was arrested late last month for a murder that happened earlier in the year, DeKalb County Sherrif's Office said. Khyan Bernard Stalling, 19, is charged with murder during an alleged gun purchase, according to the office, in connection to the death of Tyler Swain. He was taken into custody on August 30.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Trio behind bars in Clayton County after years on the run

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Three men wanted for violent felonies have been apprehended after years on the run. The Clayton County Multi-Jurisdictional Crime Suppression Task Force, known as the C.A.G.E. Unit, made multiple arrests in Forest Park on Tuesday, August 30. Ronald Guy, 50, was wanted for aggravated assault and...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

