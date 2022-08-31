Read full article on original website
Related
WISH-TV
Police: Woman shot and killed outside Lafayette Walmart
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A woman outside a Lafayette Walmart was shot and killed Sunday, according to the Lafayette Police Department. Casey Lewis, 33, of Remington was shot at the Walmart in the 4200 block of Commerce Drive in Lafayette, that’s five miles west of Purdue University. The...
WISH-TV
IMPD: 1 fatally shot at Express Pantry on northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has been shot and killed at an Express Pantry, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 6 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the grocery at 4281 High School Road. That’s about a half-mile southeast of the I-465 overpass for West 46th Street on the northwest side of Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
Couple victimized by catalytic converter thieves again
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On May 25th, catalytic converter thieves nearly ripped off the converter on Nick Vogel’s girlfriend’s 2005 Hyundai Sante Fe. “My maintenance man stopped that one. Unfortunately he wasn’t here on a Saturday, so there is nobody walking around the building. Nobody was really here, except for us,” Vogel said.
WISH-TV
Father, 4-year-old son found dead in crash where bridge was removed
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A father and his 4-year-old son died in an early-morning crash Saturday where a State Road 32 bridge has been removed, the Hamilton County sheriff said in a news release issued Monday afternoon. Christopher A. Edwards, 28, of Tennessee and originally from Anderson, Indiana, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISH-TV
Videos captures Neo-Nazis marching streets in downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8 received reports about Patriot Front marching the streets of downtown Indianapolis. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, they’re a white nationalist hate group that broke off from Vanguard America in the aftermath of the deadly 2017 “Unite the Right” in Charlottesville, Virginia .
WISH-TV
IMPD: Weekend crash involving suspected drunk driver kills 1, injures 6 others
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating a four-car crash involving a suspected drunk driver that killed one person and injured six others Saturday night. Just after 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a crash at U.S. 31 and Edgewood Avenue, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Monday. Investigators say...
WISH-TV
1 shot at residence on the city’s south side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has been shot at a residence on the city’s south side and is in critical condition, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. According to IMPD, a person was shot in the 8000 block of South Delaware Street on Sunday evening. News 8...
WISH-TV
Veteran raising awareness about childhood hunger, bullying with 1,000 pushups a day at NHRA US Nationals
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A U.S. Army veteran is on a mission to help spread awareness about child hunger and bullying. Patrick Parker, also known as Sgt. Pushup, travels the country to help provide meals for children in need and raise awareness about bullying. So far, Parker has fed over 640,000 meals to children across the country.
RELATED PEOPLE
WISH-TV
Shelby County teen dies in car accident
FAIRLAND, Ind. (WISH) — A high school student from Shelby County died in a car accident Saturday, according to the Shelby County Coroner’s Office. Nick Winter, 16, attended Triton Central High School and was set to graduate in 2024, the school said in a Facebook post. Winter was...
WISH-TV
Suspect in custody after man was shot at residence on the city’s south side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A suspect is in custody after a man was shot at a Labor Day weekend party, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 6 p.m., the man was shot at a residence on the city’s south side in the 8000 block of South Delaware Street, and was in critical condition Sunday evening, according to IMPD.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Hit-and run-investigation, driver fled scene after hitting 2 homes
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A driver hit two homes on the city’s east side and drove away early Saturday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At 4:28 a.m. Saturday morning, a vehicle went into two homes at the 2400 block of Franklin Road. According to IMPD, the...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man dead after shooting on city’s west side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say a man died after a shooting Friday evening on the city’s west side. IMPD received reports of a shooting that happened just before 10 p.m. at the 5900 block of Fieldcrest Lane. When they arrived, they say they found a man with consistent gunshot wounds. Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services arrived and took the man to a local hospital in critical condition. According to a release, he died several hours later.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISH-TV
Community Link: Author talks overcoming adversity to becoming great
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by Marwin Strong, Author of “Back From the Shadow of Death.”. Those interested...
WISH-TV
Group calls for full steam ahead to fix downtown Greyhound, Amtrak station
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Once a busy hub for rail travel, downtown’s Union Station is plagued by a number of maintenance issues. Tod Bassler, president of the Indiana Passenger Rail Alliance, said, “I’d like to see environment be more conducive to making customers comfortable so they don’t have to sleep on the floor.”
WISH-TV
Man dead after car crashes, burst into flames on I-65
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police confirmed Saturday that an I-65 crash took the life of a man from Tennessee. News 8 spoke with Stephanie from the INDOT Traffic Management Center. She said the crash happened at the 133.3 mile-marker southbound. She also said I-65 southbound lanes were closed between the exit to West Street and the entrance ramp to West Street.
WISH-TV
Monday’s business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s your Labor Day business report with Jane King. For decades, union membership in the United States has been on the decline. Yet, in the last few months, workers have been organizing at a pace the country hasn’t seen since the Great Depression. Amazon...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISH-TV
Hamilton County Kids hosts “RibFest” fundraiser for winter coats
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hamilton County Kids Coats is hosting “RibFest” at Bier Brewery North in Carmel Sunday morning through the afternoon hours. Those interested in attending will enjoy ribs as well as music starting at 3 p.m. Sunday. The event is free but donations of coats and money are preferred.
WISH-TV
Restaurant industry faces chef shortage
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Restaurants across the country are facing a growing labor shortage in the kitchen. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says the need for chefs and head cooks will rise by 25% by 2030. An average of about 18,800 openings for chefs and head cooks are projected...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis trash, recycling pickup on slide schedule due to holiday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Labor Day holiday will change the schedule for trash and recycling pickup in Indianapolis. Monday is a city holiday and a solid waste holiday, meaning that curbside recycling, residential trash, and heavy trash service will operate on a slide schedule, according to the Indianapolis Department of Public Works.
Comments / 0