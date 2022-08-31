ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Eyewitness News

Farmington High School teacher placed on leave amid investigation

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A Farmington High School teacher is on administrative leave amid an investigation. School officials said Patrick Skerker has been placed on leave while state and local agencies investigate an incident. Skerker is listed as a math teacher and Boys Cross Country coach on the high...
FARMINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

State preparing for evening storms

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Much of the state is in a flood watch. The rain expected Monday and Tuesday could even trigger flash floods. Waterbury got hit with flash flooding two weeks ago at the intersection of Thomaston and Homer. The flooding from that day is still fresh on people’s...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Heavy rains cause flooding, travel issues in Conn.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Heavy rains traveled throughout the state on Labor Day. This heavy of rain caused some flash flooding throughout Connecticut. Channel 3 viewers sent in videos documenting this flooding in areas like Norwich and New London. Route 12 in Norwich was impacted by the rain when it...
NEW LONDON, CT
Eyewitness News

Rain hampers morning commute across the state

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Heavy rain started in parts of the state on Monday evening and continued through the night into Tuesday. First responders sought to remind drivers that it doesn’t take a lot of water to lose control of a vehicle. Some towns such as East Hartford...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

A list of Halloween events throughout Connecticut

(WFSB) - School is back in session and fall is rapidly approaching. That means Halloween events across the state are on the calendar. Mark these down for a spooktacular time:. Moonlit Graveyard Ghost Tours in Mystic - Aug. 19-Dec. 2. Corn Maze at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield - Sep. 3-16.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

What to do if you see flooding on the road

CONN. (WFSB) - As a rainy day comes to a close in Connecticut, drivers are encouraged to take it slow on the roads, especially at night. Emergency crews say it is easy to misjudge how much water is on the road when it is dark. “If you know it’s a...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police respond to multiple crashes over Labor Day Weekend

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A driver is recovering this morning after crashing into the woods in Simsbury. The driver in this crash is expected to be okay. Police said it could have been much worse. The incident happened on Bushy Hill Road in Simsbury, a very popular road in town.
SIMSBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

I-84 east closed in East Hartford due to jackknifed tractor trailer

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A jackknifed tractor trailer closed a portion Interstate 84 east in East Hartford on Tuesday morning. According to the Department of Transportation, the highway was closed between exits 55 and 56. The incident was first reported around 6:10 a.m. Congestion built up between exits 51...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Multiple crews battled massive fire in Newington

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A fire blazed through a family’s home for hours before crews were able to contain it. The home is seriously damaged. Part of Audubon Avenue was blocked off while the fire raged. The fire became so hot and massive, it melted parts of three other...
NEWINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Tree crashes onto Hartford apartment building

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A tree came down and caused damage at an apartment building in Hartford early Tuesday morning. Channel 3 viewers reported that the tree damaged at least one unit and several vehicles at a building on Gillett Street. Eyewitness News viewer Patrick sent in a photo of...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Cromwell mourns the death of its mayor

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - The Town of Cromwell is mourning the death of its mayor. Mayor Allan Spotts passed away over the weekend. He had been having health issues and died following heart surgery. Spotts was sworn in last November. He was 77. Spotts had a long history with the...
CROMWELL, CT
Eyewitness News

Fire underway in Newington, multiple crews working

CT reports first human case of West Nile virus this season. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022...
NEWINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford detective arrested for Waterbury shooting

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A detective with the Hartford Police Department was arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in Waterbury on Sunday morning. Waterbury police charged 39-year-old Gregory Thomas of Wolcott, who was off duty at the time, with first-degree assault, disorderly conduct and interfering with an emergency 911 call.
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Accident involving teens under investigation in New Britain: Police

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - Five teenagers from New Britain were involved in a car accident on Sunday, one sustaining a serious injury. Driver Vincente Pablo Estrada was in the left lane of Route 72 when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a guardrail on the left shoulder.
Eyewitness News

Domestic threatening call leads to pursuit; suspect in custody

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A 911 call about a domestic threatening situation led to a brief pursuit of a suspect in Hartford, police confirmed to Channel 3. Eyewitness News was on the scene at the Interstate 84 on-ramp in Hartford near Sisson Avenue. Police called the pursuit short and said...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury police seek missing father

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury are looking for a father after he and his 5-year-old daughter were initially reported missing. The father was identified as 51-year-old Aric McCray. His daughter was identified as 5-year-old Arica McCray. Arica McCray was located and reported to be safe, police confirmed to...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Man in critical condition after shooting in Hartford

The state is preparing for heavy rain that's expected to hit the state Monday.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Norwich police seek convenience store robbery suspect

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Police in Norwich are looking for a robbery suspect who hit a convenience store on Friday. According to police, the suspect went into the Mak’s store at 204 Boswell Ave., showed a gun, and demanded cash from the register. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m.
NORWICH, CT

