Future of Helper Saturday Vibes Discussed
Allie Farnham and Kimberly Kuehn discussed the future of Helper Saturday Vibes with the city council during Thursday’s council meeting. Farnham began by reminding the council and attendees that the Vibes team previously visited the council in May to discuss the possibility of a continued partnership. That was at...
Little Cities of Hope: Hope Has a New Number – 988
The Southeast Utah Health Department and the HOPE Squad of Carbon, Emery, and Grand Counties are excited and support the implementation of the new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. We are grateful to the men and women who have worked diligently over the course of the last few years to ensure that ANYONE in crisis has the ability to pick up the phone and text or call in a crisis and be met with a compassionate, caring and trained individual on the other end of the line. With the implementation of 988, here are a few things to know:
Dinos Fall Apart in Second Half
Carbon welcomed North Sevier on Friday night. After a scoreless first quarter, the Wolves scored the first touchdown of the game. Carbon came back with a touchdown drive of its own, capped off by an 18-yard run from Wyatt Falk. North Sevier then came back with another score to go up 13-7.
Rams Prepare for Volleyball Season
The Helper Middle School volleyball team has been gearing up for the fall season since July. Head coach Stephanie Ariotti said that she, assistant coach Melissa Cartwright, and her team are looking forward to playing ball and having fun. When asked what challenges face the team this year, Coach Ariotti...
Spartans Run Red Devils Out of Town
Emery kicked off its region schedule on Thursday afternoon with a matchup against Grand. The first half was extremely competitive as each team searched for the upper hand. The Spartans were able to strike first to go up 1-0 at the break. They lengthened their lead with a dominate second half to win it 4-0.
