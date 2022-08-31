Read full article on original website
Related
actionnews5.com
Body confirmed found at crime scene in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A large police presence has emerged at Chestnut Avenue and Victor Street where police confirmed a body has been found. Multiple agencies are at the scene where the area has been blocked off by police tape. A police helicopter was also seen circling the area. There’s...
actionnews5.com
Search continues for Memphis woman abducted while jogging near UofM
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The search continues for a Memphis woman abducted while jogging last week. Eliza Fletcher went missing early Friday morning after jogging near the University of Memphis. This situation has much of the community reeling, especially those on the University of Memphis campus. Cleotha Abston, 38, remains...
actionnews5.com
New charges face Cleotha Abston ahead of first hearing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ahead of the first hearing for Cleotha Abston, the man charged with kidnapping Memphis woman Liza Fletcher, new charges have emerged stemming from a police report just one day before the kidnapping. The report read that Jasminne Batista filed a theft report with MPD, saying “an...
actionnews5.com
Search for Eliza Fletcher enters day 4; suspect to appear in court for first hearing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The search for Eliza Fletcher is now entering day four. The Memphis wife and mom of two was reported missing Friday after not returning from her morning jog. We’re also waiting for Memphis Police Department to identify the body found Monday night in South Memphis.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnews5.com
TSU community remembers student killed in car crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee State University community celebrated the life of a student who lost her life in a car crash in late August. Saturday, family and friends got the chance to say goodbye. On August 20th, 20-year-old Kelona Hudson of Memphis was in the front passenger seat...
actionnews5.com
Man shot, killed in Raleigh; 1 person detained
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after a shooting late Sunday night in Raleigh. Memphis Police Department says the man was found shot on Nam Ni Drive near Ridgemont Drive. He was pronounced dead on the scene. One person is detained in connection to the case. This is...
actionnews5.com
Body found amid Eliza Fletcher abduction leaves public speculating
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday night’s police presence in South Memphis was without a doubt the largest scene observed since Liza Fletcher was abducted Friday morning. Memphis police say they have found a body but have not given a positive I.D. However, the area of Monday night’s scene was...
actionnews5.com
MPD seizes dumpster near home of accused kidnapper’s brother in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department continues the search for Eliza Fletcher Sunday. She was taking a jog near the University of Memphis Friday morning when a man kidnapped her. MPD, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Service and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are working to find...
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnews5.com
Traffic delayed on South Third Street due to critical crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic is delayed on South Third Street and Horn Lake Road due to a critical two-vehicle crash, police say. Officers are on the scene and traffic delays are expected. One woman was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
actionnews5.com
Details released in Eliza Fletcher’s abduction
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department arrested a man in connection with the abduction of Eliza Fletcher. Cleotha Abston, 38, was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with fabricating evidence early Saturday morning. Fletcher, a 34-year-old teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, went missing after a jog...
actionnews5.com
Miss. State outlasts Memphis after lengthy lightning delay
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - After a quick 7-0 lead by Mississippi State over Memphis in Starkville, things came to an abrupt halt. A lightning delay kept the two teams off the field for more than two hours as storms moved through the area, and Memphis appeared to be more flustered than Mississippi State by the break.
actionnews5.com
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - Officials say two children were killed and three were injured when their car was hit by an 18-wheeler on a Missouri highway. According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford Expedition failed to yield around 12:10 p.m. Friday and pulled into the path of an 18-wheeler in the northbound lane of Interstate 55. The incident happened a few miles south of Marston, KAIT reports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnews5.com
Eliza Fletcher’s family releases statement regarding her disappearance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family releases a statement about Eliza Fletcher after she was abducted near the University of Memphis. Eliza Fletcher, a 34-year-old teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, went missing after a jog near the University of Memphis campus on Friday, September 2, at 4:30 a.m.
actionnews5.com
Accused kidnapper’s brother arrested for multiple charges
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The accused kidnapper’s brother was arrested for multiple charges after a search warrant. On Saturday, investigators executed a search warrant on S. Orleans St., the home of Mario Abston. Investigators found a semi-automatic handgun, a scale with a bag of heroin and fentanyl. When Abston...
actionnews5.com
Woman arrested, charged after fatally shooting man in eye, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have arrested and charged a woman they say is responsible for the fatal shooting of a man in Raleigh that took place Sunday morning. Memphis police responded to a shooting call on Nam Ni Drive Sunday morning where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the left eye.
actionnews5.com
Missing man’s body found, last seen fleeing crash scene
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have located the body of a man on Knight Arnold Road who fled a crash scene Monday morning. On Saturday night, police responded to a two-car crash at Winchester Road and Outland Road. Upon arriving at the scene, around 11 p.m., officers located one...
Comments / 0