Queerlective will be hosting the End of Summer Queer Art Takeover and Hop Knot Birthday Bash in Manchester on September 24, 2022, 12-5 p.m. Started in 2022 by a group of queer and BIPOC people, Queerlective seeks to create and promote inclusive environments for the queer, BIPOC, and underserved communities with a focus on utilizing art for personal and community growth.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 7 HOURS AGO