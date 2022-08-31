Read full article on original website
3 Bruins Likely Heading Into Their Final Season in Boston
The Boston Bruins have an abundance of players entering the final year of their contract. As a result, we could see the Bruins sport a very different roster in 2023-24. Of the nine players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents (UFA) next summer, three most likely will not be back. Here’s a look.
Red Wings’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: Pittsburgh Penguins
The Detroit Red Wings have had an extremely eventful summer, but general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman still has a good amount of cap space to work with. As a result, he will be in a position where he could make more additions to his roster before the start of the 2022-23 campaign. When looking at teams who he should consider doing business with, the Pittsburgh Penguins stand out. They are low in cap space and could be willing to make a move before the season begins. Let’s look at three players who the Red Wings should target from Pittsburgh.
Bruins’ Montgomery Hoping Foligno Can Be a Leader in 2022-23
One of the goals of general manager (GM) Don Sweeney in the summer of 2021 was to give the Boston Bruins‘ bottom six a new look. In an attempt to add some depth with some veterans, Sweeney signed Nick Foligno, Erik Haula, and Tomas Nosek each to two-year contracts. It ended up being a case of the good, bad, and ugly from the trio.
Rangers Must Find Right Linemates for Panarin
Last season, the New York Rangers’ stars led them to the postseason for the first time in five years and helped them advance to the Eastern Conference Final. Artemi Panarin had another fantastic season despite spending much of it on a line with Ryan Strome and Dryden Hunt rather than the team’s other star forwards. This season, New York must prioritize finding better linemates for Panarin, who will help him play to his full potential at even strength.
Bruins News & Rumors: Yandle, Subban, Cassidy & More
In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, the lack of depth on the back end to begin the 2022-23 season has sparked some talk about bringing a defenseman to camp on a professional tryout offer (PTO), perhaps Keith Yandle or P.K. Subban. Meanwhile, Keltie Jeri Leon will be attending camp this fall on a PTO of his own. Last but not least, former head coach Bruce Cassidy gave his thoughts on Jake DeBrusk rescinding his trade request.
Flyers News & Rumors: Hodgson, Allison, Injuries, Training Camp
The Philadelphia Flyers locked up the last of their restricted free agents (RFAs) in the past week by signing Wade Allison, Linus Högberg, and Hayden Hodgson. However, their biggest step toward the future came through an attempt to address the rampant injury concerns the organization has faced in prospect development and at the NHL level in recent seasons. Plus, preseason is right around the corner in a Friday edition of Flyers New & Rumors.
3 Metropolitan Division Goalies Expected to be Traded This Season
Welcome to a new series at The Hockey Writers, where we’ll be showcasing some trade candidates from around the league. We will cover each of the four divisions along with a breakdown of forwards, defensemen, and goaltenders. Trades are one of the most entertaining aspects of the NHL and after a wild and wacky summer, let’s hope the 2022-23 season brings us much of the same.
3 Teams With Most to Lose in 2022-23 Season
Another summer has come and gone. With that, it’s time to turn our full attention to the 2022-23 NHL season. There are no shortage of storylines. We are beginning our month-long series looking at some of the biggest stories of the upcoming season. Today, we are going to look at the three teams that have the most to lose this season should they not win the Stanley Cup.
How Dave Keon, Greatest Maple Leafs Player, Became a Checker
On October 16, 2016, as part of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ centennial celebrations, Dave Keon was named the greatest player in the team’s history. In 2017, Keon was also named one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players in NHL history. He was, simply stated, one of the greatest NHL players of all time.
6 Devils Prospects Who Could Crack 2022-23 Roster
The New Jersey Devils made quite a few additions this offseason. They added a top-six winger in Ondrej Palát, a new goalie in Vitek Vanecek, and made some upgrades on defense with John Marino and Brendan Smith. Even though that’s quite a bit of NHL talent taking up roster spots, the Devils have built up a strong farm system and will have more than a few prospects competing for regular NHL gigs on the opening night roster. Let’s look at who that might be.
3 Underrated Blues Going Into 2022-23
The St. Louis Blues roster for 2022-23 has a lot of known commodities. However, there are a few players that are clearly underrated. The 2022-23 roster is built without gigantic superstars. They are built on strong depth and above-average goal scorers. Blues general manager Doug Armstrong has done a brilliant job in sustaining success for over a decade. As such, it’s important to highlight the underrated players on a roster that has many of them.
NHL Rumors: Canucks, Canadiens, Sharks, Wild, Oilers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks have extended J.T. Miller to a long-term deal. Why the change of heart? Why the seven years? Is the organization concerned he can’t produce over the term of the deal? Meanwhile, the New York Rangers are reportedly shopping Nils Lundkvist.
Kraken’s Oleksiak Ready To Replicate Strong 2021-22 Season
One player that isn’t talked about enough on the Seattle Kraken is Jamie Oleksiak. With all the focus on the forward group and team goaltending, some may be surprised to know that the former 2011 first-rounder had arguably the best year of his career during the 2021-22 campaign with Seattle. Although he doesn’t end up on the scoreboard often, he will once again play a key role on the Kraken next season.
5 Stories to Watch at Windsor Spitfires’ 2022-23 Training Camp
Hockey season is back! Less than three months after their whirlwind run to the 2021-22 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Championship, the Windsor Spitfires are ready to hit the ice for their 2022-23 training camp. While it’s been a short summer, a lot has changed and it’s creating some intriguing stories as we get ready for the home opener.
Islanders’ Top-6 Forward Predictions for 2022-23
The New York Islanders are looking to bounce back next season after missing the playoffs in 2021-22 and the rebound starts with the offense improving. They scored only 2.79 goals per game last year and in Barry Trotz’s four years as head coach, the team failed to average over three goals per game in a season. Under first-year head coach Lane Lambert, the hope is that the forward unit turns a corner and is among the best in the NHL.
Flames’ Stanley Cup Window Will Stay Open Longer With Cap Rise
The Calgary Flames have had a busy offseason adding and signing some of the biggest names out there. They have had to make moves in order to remain a contender as well as stay under the salary cap, but things are looking up for the near future. Elliotte Friedman and...
Likeliest Canadiens to Re-Sign as Pending UFAs After 2022-23
The easiest part of any good rebuild isn’t necessarily to tank. Playing the waiting game is far easier as the Montreal Canadiens for example look ahead for unwanted contracts to expire. It just takes a great deal of patience, as many of these deals are potentially unwanted by other teams too.
3 Jets Who Could Be X-Factors in 2022-23
The 2022-23 season will be an interesting one for the Winnipeg Jets. Although even the Jets themselves seem to not know what path they’re on, the new coaching staff led by Rick Bowness will attempt to get much more out of pretty much the same team that continually disappointed throughout last season. By mid-April, the results will speak for themselves and indicate the trajectory of a franchise that’s regressed in a lot of ways.
Predicting the Sabres’ Major Stat Leaders for 2022-23
The Buffalo Sabres have a youth movement going on in their organization that leaves no stat line to an easy prediction. With so many players moving around the lineup and with a number of young prospects graduating to the NHL level, they have a lot to look forward to as far as production is concerned. This year will be about winning more than anything else; for players to take that next step in their development and turn a winning attitude into a winning habit.
Predicting the Hurricanes’ Bottom-6 Forwards for 2022-23
Earlier this month, I wrote a piece detailing my prediction for the Hurricanes’ top-six forwards after several offseason moves left the forward group with a much different look heading into the 2022-23 NHL season. Now, I’m going to take a look at their bottom-six forwards and explain how I would group them together if I had control of the lineup.
