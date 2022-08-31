ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle teachers ready for final days of bargaining as strike looms

Seattle teachers will hold an organizing event this afternoon in Seattle as they get ready for the final days of bargaining in hopes of striking a deal with the school district on a new contract. The Labor Day event actually precedes a rally that’s supposed to happen Tuesday afternoon. If a strike is going to happen that keeps children out of school, it would hit on Sept. 7.
Seeking new contract, Delta pilots picket ahead of busy Labor Day travel weekend

Delta Airlines pilots are picketing across the country and one of the picket lines was outside Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. It comes ahead of one of the busiest holiday travel weekends — Labor Day — and pilots say they’re trying to send a message to Delta management and the traveling public that it’s time for a new contract. The pilots have been working under a contract negotiated back in 2016, according to the Air Line Pilots Association, International — ALPA — the union that represents many pilots.
Seattle mayor should ‘double down’ on leaked homelessness comments, says analyst

Seattle mayor Bruce Harrell should “double down” on his leaked comments about homelessness, a prominent political analyst told KIRO Newsradio. In leaked comments obtained by KTTH, Harrell said that people have “no right to sleep in public areas.” The mayor said that some agencies meant to help the homeless and even some city council members were part of the problem.
Washington State Fair kicks off Friday

Labor Day weekend is approaching, which means it’s almost time for the Washington State Fair. The fun kicks off Friday in Puyallup. Chopper 7 flew over the fairgrounds and saw organizers preparing all things people love about the fair, including livestock, rides and much more. Fair officials said that...
Ross: How Jackson’s water crisis reflects Seattle’s infrastructure

Jackson, Mississippi is a long way from here – both physically and historically. There are many reasons behind its water crisis: global warming, lousy maintenance, and, of course, its racial history, which saw the richer white population moving out years ago to escape desegregation, and never returning, taking most of the tax base with them.
Seattle ranks No. 1 for domestic Labor Day travel

Travel for Labor Day weekend is up nationally and the number one destination is Seattle, according to AAA Insurance. Bookings for car rentals, flights, hotels, and tour groups may be hard to find, according to Kelly Just, a spokesperson for AAA, If you plan to visit Seattle and you can’t find anything, one suggestion is to try online rental companies for lodging and ride shares to get around, but be prepared to pay a premium.
