Delta Airlines pilots are picketing across the country and one of the picket lines was outside Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. It comes ahead of one of the busiest holiday travel weekends — Labor Day — and pilots say they’re trying to send a message to Delta management and the traveling public that it’s time for a new contract. The pilots have been working under a contract negotiated back in 2016, according to the Air Line Pilots Association, International — ALPA — the union that represents many pilots.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO