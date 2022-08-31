Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Seattle teachers ready for final days of bargaining as strike looms
Seattle teachers will hold an organizing event this afternoon in Seattle as they get ready for the final days of bargaining in hopes of striking a deal with the school district on a new contract. The Labor Day event actually precedes a rally that’s supposed to happen Tuesday afternoon. If a strike is going to happen that keeps children out of school, it would hit on Sept. 7.
Seattle Schools shuffles student bus routes as driver shortages persist
After the Seattle Public Schools district (SPS) decided to contract both First Student and Zum as bus transportation services for students, First Student, the incumbent bus service of 30 years, has agreed to cover 78 additional routes until January as Zum continues to increase its staff. This agreement brings First...
SPS’ teacher union authorizes strike vote as it ‘actively bargains’ with district
The union representing the teachers of the largest school district in Washington state, the Seattle Education Association (SEA), has authorized a strike vote as it bargains for improved working conditions. The SEA board of directors approved a strike authorization vote Tuesday. Wednesday, the union will have a general membership meeting...
Most public transit now free to kids across Washington
Just in time for back to school, free youth transit fares begin across western Washington on Sept. 1. Anyone under 18 years of age can ride most forms of public transit for free. The legislature made this a priority in the massive $17-billion transportation package, known as Move Ahead Washington....
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Marysville schools face significant budget cuts as year starts
In Marysville, students will start classes this week, but those classes will be larger as they start the school year with fewer teachers. The changes are the result of nearly $13.5 million in cuts the school district approved in its final budget last night after local voters twice failed to renew a four-year education program and operations levy.
Locals come together to raise funds for Pakistan amidst floods
The images of the flooding in Pakistan after the record monsoon rains are devastating — and the statistics are staggering. More than 1,100 people have died — including 400 children — and 33 million people are displaced from their homes, about one-sixth of the country’s population.
Tukwila residents to vote on $3 increase to city’s minimum wage
Tukwila residents will have that option to vote for an increased minimum wage this November as the organization Raise The Wage Tukwila pushes for a three-dollar raise. If voters approve the ballot initiative, the minimum wage would go from $14.49 to approximately $17.50. “There are so many low-wage jobs in...
Negotiations continue in Kent teachers’ strike as district considers lawsuit against union
Nearly 25,000 students in the Kent School District have yet to return to class as teachers enter their third day of striking amid negotiations between their union and the district. Now, the school board is set to vote on a resolution against the Kent Education Association on Monday evening. The...
Seattle Children’s and nurses reach tentative agreement on $10 per hour raise
A tentative new contract agreement has been reached after 19 hours of negotiation between Seattle Children’s Hospital and the Washington State Nurses Association, which will raise the pay for nurses by $10 an hour. For the 1,700 nurses contracted through the WSNA for Seattle Children’s, this would make their...
Seeking new contract, Delta pilots picket ahead of busy Labor Day travel weekend
Delta Airlines pilots are picketing across the country and one of the picket lines was outside Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. It comes ahead of one of the busiest holiday travel weekends — Labor Day — and pilots say they’re trying to send a message to Delta management and the traveling public that it’s time for a new contract. The pilots have been working under a contract negotiated back in 2016, according to the Air Line Pilots Association, International — ALPA — the union that represents many pilots.
Seattle mayor breaks silence on KTTH exclusive, calls homelessness authority ‘one tool of many’
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is potentially looking to reduce funds to the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, the independent agency that began in 2021 to centralize the county’s homelessness response. Mayor Harrell signaled in recent weeks his interest in moving funds away from the KCRHA, even as it asks...
Seattle to provide new protections for local independent contractors
Seattle’s Independent Contractor Protections (ICP) Ordinance, passed last year under the SMC 14.34 bill, which is now going into effect today. The municipal code requires employers to provide independent contractors with disclosures prior to entering a contract as well as at the time of payment. In addition, employers must...
Seattle mayor should ‘double down’ on leaked homelessness comments, says analyst
Seattle mayor Bruce Harrell should “double down” on his leaked comments about homelessness, a prominent political analyst told KIRO Newsradio. In leaked comments obtained by KTTH, Harrell said that people have “no right to sleep in public areas.” The mayor said that some agencies meant to help the homeless and even some city council members were part of the problem.
Washington ferry ridership at highest since start of pandemic
As people start to plan for the busy Labor Day holiday weekend, Washington State Ferries announced Wednesday that ferry ridership has reached its highest levels since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a news release, WSF said that the systemwide vehicle count since the start of the peak travel...
Washington State Fair kicks off Friday
Labor Day weekend is approaching, which means it’s almost time for the Washington State Fair. The fun kicks off Friday in Puyallup. Chopper 7 flew over the fairgrounds and saw organizers preparing all things people love about the fair, including livestock, rides and much more. Fair officials said that...
Dori: Regional homeless authority wants $90 million more; King Co. Councilman Dunn calls for audit
As the number of people living on the streets appears to soar, the King County Regional Homeless Authority (KCRHA) has announced it wants another $90 million annually to deal with this troubled population – but King County Councilman Reagan Dunn says he wants an audit first. “More money is...
Ross: How Jackson’s water crisis reflects Seattle’s infrastructure
Jackson, Mississippi is a long way from here – both physically and historically. There are many reasons behind its water crisis: global warming, lousy maintenance, and, of course, its racial history, which saw the richer white population moving out years ago to escape desegregation, and never returning, taking most of the tax base with them.
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Coast Guard suspends search for missing Whidbey Island crash victims
The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for nine missing individuals after a plane crashed into Mutiny Bay west of Whidbey Island on Sunday afternoon, the agency announced on Twitter. Emergency crews recovered one body from the crash site Sunday, but despite searching upwards of 1,000 square nautical miles...
Seattle ranks No. 1 for domestic Labor Day travel
Travel for Labor Day weekend is up nationally and the number one destination is Seattle, according to AAA Insurance. Bookings for car rentals, flights, hotels, and tour groups may be hard to find, according to Kelly Just, a spokesperson for AAA, If you plan to visit Seattle and you can’t find anything, one suggestion is to try online rental companies for lodging and ride shares to get around, but be prepared to pay a premium.
Long time teacher, “Far Side” inspiration, honored by students
At the door of a high school cafeteria, a silver-haired former teacher with a slight smirk and bright blue eyes shared hugs and handshakes with former students. Four generations of them. “Tell me- tell me about Tammy,” David Webb said on a recent night in University Place. He was eager...
