Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Hockey Writers
3 Red Wings Likely Heading Into Their Final Season in Detroit
The Detroit Red Wings have several players who are heading into the final year of their contracts. As a result, we may see the Red Wings have a fairly different roster during the 2023-24 season. Of the nine players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents (UFA) next summer, these three most likely will not stick around. Here’s a look at each of them.
The Hockey Writers
3 Best Moves Oilers Made During 2022 Offseason
The Edmonton Oilers had a great offseason and an even better free agency. There’s not much more you could ask of general manager (GM) Ken Holland, who covered all the bases. The Oilers re-signed their top two unrestricted free agents (UFA) to great deals, signed other players to fill areas of need, and moved money around effectively.
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Stanley Cup Window Will Stay Open Longer With Cap Rise
The Calgary Flames have had a busy offseason adding and signing some of the biggest names out there. They have had to make moves in order to remain a contender as well as stay under the salary cap, but things are looking up for the near future. Elliotte Friedman and...
The Hockey Writers
3 Blues Breakout Candidates For 2022-23
The St. Louis Blues had several players break out in a big way in 2021-22. Robert Thomas proved that he was elite player with 77 points (20 goals, 57 assists) in 72 games. Jordan Kyrou flashed as well, more so in the first half of the season, scoring 27 goals and recording 48 assists (75 points) in 74 games. Ivan Barbashev (26 goals, 34 assists, 60 points) and Pavel Buchnevnich (30 goals, 46 assists, 76 points) also recorded career highs in all scoring categories. Even with these players having broken out, the Blues still have three players who are potential breakout candidates for 2022-23.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Bunting, Aube-Kubel & Samsonov
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll focus on the Michael Bunting effect. Yesterday, I noted in a post that a new catchphrase/question had emerged from both Maple Leafs’ fans and those who (like myself) write about the team. That question is: “Who will the new Michael Bunting be?”
The Hockey Writers
3 Reasons the Canucks Will Make the Playoffs in 2022-23
Every season brings new hope and optimism, regardless of where teams finished in the standings the previous year. That’s the case with the Vancouver Canucks who made a few changes in the offseason to improve their chances of making the playoffs in 2022-23. They also re-signed a major piece of their offence in J.T. Miller to a seven-year extension worth $56 million ($8 million average annual value – AAV), which removes a huge distraction that could have been hanging over the organization throughout the season.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canucks, Canadiens, Sharks, Wild, Oilers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks have extended J.T. Miller to a long-term deal. Why the change of heart? Why the seven years? Is the organization concerned he can’t produce over the term of the deal? Meanwhile, the New York Rangers are reportedly shopping Nils Lundkvist.
The Hockey Writers
Penguins Headed For Stanley Cup Contending Season in 2022-23
It’s win-now mode for the Pittsburgh Penguins, a mindset that really hasn’t changed much since Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin arrived on the scene nearly two decades ago. Regardless of the management and coaching changes throughout the years, the constant has been a winning attitude and a focused mindset with eyes on championships. With three Stanley Cups already on the mantel for this Penguins core, the fourth could very well be on the way next spring.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens in Better Negotiating Position with Dach than Kotkaniemi
One year after the Jesperi Kotkaniemi saga, it keeps sending ripple effects through Montreal Canadiens fandom. For some, its less-than-ideal outcome, with Kotkaniemi getting signed to an offer sheet by the Carolina Hurricanes, has altered the perception of negotiations with another potential star center once taken third overall in Kirby Dach.
The Hockey Writers
3 Capitals Storylines to Follow in 2022-23
It’s almost time for the Washington Capitals to return to the ice. Play has already resumed in Europe, with the Champions Hockey League in full swing, meaning that the start of the 2022-23 NHL season is just around the corner. The Capitals, like every organization in the league, have...
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Laine Could Score 50 Playing With Gaudreau
When the news of Johnny Gaudreau’s signing broke, many folks around the Columbus Blue Jackets were excited. But perhaps there was no player more excited about the news than Patrik Laine. When Laine first heard the news, he couldn’t believe it. “No way,” Laine said when asked about hearing...
The Hockey Writers
3 Teams With Most to Lose in 2022-23 Season
Another summer has come and gone. With that, it’s time to turn our full attention to the 2022-23 NHL season. There are no shortage of storylines. We are beginning our month-long series looking at some of the biggest stories of the upcoming season. Today, we are going to look at the three teams that have the most to lose this season should they not win the Stanley Cup.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ 5 Burning Questions Heading Into the 2022-23 Season
Summer is officially coming to a close as pumpkin spice is being sold at your favorite coffee shop and the players who make up your favorite team are returning to the ice for the season ahead. New Jersey Devils general manager (GM) Tom Fitzgerald has been busy, and the moves he made have the organization and fans excited for what’s ahead. That being said, the reality is this is a team that finished 28th in the league with a record of 27-46-9. After a season where nothing went right, there is of course apprehension and genuine hope that the club can take steps in the right direction over the course of the next few months.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Gaudreau Wasn’t Signed to Save the Franchise
It is still true. The Columbus Blue Jackets did in fact sign Johnny Gaudreau this offseason to a seven-year deal. It is not a dream. Soon, he will take the ice at Nationwide Arena. When the news broke, most everyone in the hockey world was stunned. “Why Columbus” seemed to...
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Rookie Battles to Watch in Training Camp
With the start of training camp just around the corner, the Tampa Bay Lightning have some interesting decisions to make before the season starts on Oct. 11 when they visit the New York Rangers. Free agency, trades, and injuries will require some critical roster decisions before the season starts. Among...
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins’ Wishes for the 2022-23 Season
The end of the offseason is finally in sight. Training camp is right around the corner for the NHL and September is the last month of the year without regular-season hockey. Excitement is mounting for the 2022-23 season and there is plenty to be excited and hopeful about for another year of hockey.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Hockey Writers
Wild Add Sam Steel to Finish Out Their 2022-23 Roster
The Minnesota Wild have finally made the move they’ve been hinting at all summer and signed a forward to fill out their bottom six. That player is Sam Steel, and he joined the Wild on a team-friendly $825,000 contract for one year, after spending last season with the Anaheim Ducks. Wild general manager Bill Guerin had expressed multiple times over the summer that they were looking for the right forward to join their group and there was no point rushing things.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers & Canadiens Should Talk Trade Involving Tyson Barrie
The Montreal Canadiens should be looking to bolster their defence, while the Edmonton Oilers should still be looking to move Tyson Barrie before his contract is up at the end of the 2023-24 season. That should make them great trade partners, shouldn’t it?. There have been talks about multiple...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Need Frederic to Make a Leap in 2022-23 Season
The Boston Bruins need Trent Frederic to take a big leap next season, otherwise, the two parties may be running out of time together. When the team selected Frederic 29th overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, many eyebrows were raised and questions were asked; Frederic was not widely expected to be a first-round pick and his long-term projections were foggy at best. Despite this, the St. Louis native was able to turn some heads during his time at the University of Wisconsin and slowly change the narrative surrounding his future.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Get a 2012 Draft Redo by Signing Ryan Murray
The Ryan Murray signing by the Edmonton Oilers on Sept. 2 felt like a 2012 Draft day do-over. If you recall, they drafted forward Nail Yakapov first overall, while the Columbus Blue Jackets selected Murray with the second overall pick. There was some talk that Oilers scouts really wanted to pick Murray, but in the end, the flashy Yakapov was chosen over him.
Comments / 0