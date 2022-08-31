Read full article on original website
Corps of Cadets alumna Capt. Katy Hintz named ODU game Hokie Hero
U.S. Air Force Capt. Katy Hintz, a 2017 Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets alumna, was selected as the Hokie Hero for Friday’s football game against Old Dominion University. She earned a degree in industrial and systems engineering from the College of Engineering in 2018. The Hokie Hero program honors...
Roanoke Center to offer free professional development sessions Sept. 14 as part of Game Changer Week
In collaboration with Women Impact Virginia, WoTech, and the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center, the Virginia Tech Roanoke Center is offering free professional development opportunities on Sept. 14 as part of Game Changer Week, a weeklong celebration of technology throughout the region. Three sessions will be offered at the center...
Join us for the Commonwealth Cyber Initiative Southwest Virginia Annual Meeting on Oct. 11
From: Commonwealth Cyber Initiative (CCI) Southwest Virginia. The Southwest node of the CCI network promotes cybersecurity research, innovation, and workforce development in region and the greater commonwealth. Join us for the CCI Southwest annual meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11, to celebrate our shared accomplishments and spark new ideas and collaborations.
Takiyah Nur Amin named director of diversity, equity, and inclusion for the College of Architecture, Arts, and Design
Takiyah Nur Amin ’04 has been named the first director of diversity, equity, and inclusion for the College of Architecture, Arts, and Design. Amin, who started work in mid-August, will advance the college’s diversity strategic plan and help develop new efforts to sustain a culture that embraces and promotes diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) throughout the college.
New shuttle helps hikers get to McAfee Knob trailhead
A new shuttle service has launched to help hikers looking for one of the best views on the Appalachian Trail reach the trailhead more easily. Roanoke County began its McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle Service on Sept. 2. The shuttle offers safe and convenient transportation to the trailhead on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with occasional Mondays for Memorial Day and Labor Day holidays. It will run through Nov. 27 this year. Service will resume March 3, 2023, and continue through Nov. 26, 2023.
Open auditions for Rajiv Joseph's 'Describe the Night'
The School of Performing Arts presents "Describe the Night" by Rajiv Joseph, directed by Susanna Rinehart. Open auditions will be held on Monday, Sept. 12, between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. in Theatre 101 (200 College Ave., Blacksburg). Link to sign up is at the end of this announcement. Callbacks will be held Wednesday, Sept. 14, between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.
