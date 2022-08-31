ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

WESH

Officials: Car strikes apartment building in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Seminole County Fire Department, a car struck a building on Sunday. The incident occurred on Sorrento Circle in Winter Park. Red Cross was contacted in order to help an apartment resident, the fire department said. No injuries were reported and no other residents...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Deltona man arrested for aggravated stalking of 6-year-old girl

DELTONA, Fla. — Volusia County deputies arrested a Deltona man Saturday afternoon on charges of aggravated stalking. Mark Greenburg, 55, is accused of aggravated stalking of a 6-year-old girl, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to Greenburg's neighborhood by the girl's father, who reported that...
DELTONA, FL
WESH

Police investigate shooting in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. — WESH 2 News is still working to learn more as police continue their investigation following a shooting in DeLand. Officers took down crime scene tape and left the initial scene they investigated along South Adelle Avenue. It’s unclear how many victims were injured in the shooting,...
DELAND, FL
WESH

Man dies after crashing into Polk County lake, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Above: Take a look at Sunday night's top headlines. The Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a deadly crash Sunday. Around 12:53 a.m., a man driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee lost control of the car, leading to a crash into Lake Alfred.
POLK COUNTY, FL
WESH

Missing 75-year-old woman found

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — UPDATE: Officials say Mora was found in good health. The Osceola County Sheriff's department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman. Luisa Mora, 75, was last seen at her residence in Kissimmee Sunday night at about 7:30 p.m. Surveillance video shows Mora...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

3 shot while riding in car in Brevard

COCOA, Fla. – Three people were shot late Saturday while riding in a car in Brevard County, deputies said. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. near Burnett Road and State Road 520, not far from the city limits of Cocoa. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. According to the...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
theapopkavoice.com

In case you missed it: The Apopka news week in review

Vision Zero: Reducing traffic fatalities in Orange County. Public Works Manager's Passion: Keeping bicyclists and pedestrians safe. Orange County investing $4.4 million on highspeed internet for residents. Armando Borjas Jr. Scholarship Foundation announces 9/11 events. The Race for 39: Bankson vs. Hughes.
APOPKA, FL
WESH

Man, woman found dead at Orlando apartment, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people found at a residence Friday night, according to officers. Orlando police were called to do a well-being check at an apartment on Savannah River Way just after 6:30 p.m. They say they found a man and woman dead when they arrived.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

2 found dead in murder-suicide at Orlando home, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman was killed and a man was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at an Orlando home Friday night, according to the Orlando Police Department. The department said officers responded to a home on Savannah River Way around 6:30 p.m. to perform a well-being check.
ORLANDO, FL

