Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
Officials: Car strikes apartment building in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Seminole County Fire Department, a car struck a building on Sunday. The incident occurred on Sorrento Circle in Winter Park. Red Cross was contacted in order to help an apartment resident, the fire department said. No injuries were reported and no other residents...
Gunman at large after 2 teens and adult found shot inside car in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Brevard County are investigating after three people were shot inside a car Saturday night. Officials said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Burnett Road and State Road 520, in unincorporated Cocoa. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Winter Haven man found dead inside car ‘completely submerged’ in pond
A Winter Haven man was found dead after crashing his car into a pond early Sunday morning.
WESH
Deltona man arrested for aggravated stalking of 6-year-old girl
DELTONA, Fla. — Volusia County deputies arrested a Deltona man Saturday afternoon on charges of aggravated stalking. Mark Greenburg, 55, is accused of aggravated stalking of a 6-year-old girl, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to Greenburg's neighborhood by the girl's father, who reported that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WESH
Police investigate shooting in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. — WESH 2 News is still working to learn more as police continue their investigation following a shooting in DeLand. Officers took down crime scene tape and left the initial scene they investigated along South Adelle Avenue. It’s unclear how many victims were injured in the shooting,...
WESH
Man dies after crashing into Polk County lake, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Above: Take a look at Sunday night's top headlines. The Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a deadly crash Sunday. Around 12:53 a.m., a man driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee lost control of the car, leading to a crash into Lake Alfred.
Lake County woman faces a fine after trying to give dog to wrong animal shelter
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County woman appeared in court Thursday for trying to turn a stray dog into the wrong animal shelter. Hunter File said she spotted a dog while on her way to the grocery store in Orange County last month. When File ran into obstacles...
WESH
Missing 75-year-old woman found
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — UPDATE: Officials say Mora was found in good health. The Osceola County Sheriff's department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman. Luisa Mora, 75, was last seen at her residence in Kissimmee Sunday night at about 7:30 p.m. Surveillance video shows Mora...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida Man Arrested After Allegedly Telling 6-Year-Old “I’m Going To Turn You Into A Woman”
A Florida man is charged with aggravated stalking of a 6-year-old girl after her father and neighbors reported a long pattern of his harassing behavior toward her and others. According to deputies, Mark Greenburg, 55, of Deltona, was taken into custody Saturday afternoon after detectives
spacecoastdaily.com
AUGUST 2022 DUI ARRESTS IN BREVARD COUNTY: Arrive Alive, Don’t Drink and Drive!
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – If you are wondering why your face is not on this poster, it’s because you didn’t put others’ lives at risk by drinking and driving in Brevard County. And, before anyone starts whining about this is unfair or humiliating remember this, they...
click orlando
3 shot while riding in car in Brevard
COCOA, Fla. – Three people were shot late Saturday while riding in a car in Brevard County, deputies said. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. near Burnett Road and State Road 520, not far from the city limits of Cocoa. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. According to the...
Man facing manslaughter, kidnapping charges after missing person found dead in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A man is facing several charges after another man’s body was found in the woods, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Allen, 26, is being charged with manslaughter, kidnapping and more. On Wednesday, deputies responded to a missing person complaint on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WESH
Police search for 19-year-old accused of pulling out gun at DeLand High School football game
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deland police are searching for a suspect who pulled out a gun during a high school football game on Friday night. Police said they responded to Spec Martin Stadium for a fight where they say one suspect pulled out a gun. Two people have been...
spacecoastdaily.com
Kissimmee Woman Scams Elderly Cocoa Beach Resident Out of Approximately $17, 500
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – Cocoa Beach Police have arrested a Kissimmee woman for scamming a elderly Cocoa Beach woman. Jewel A. Testa, 57, of Kissimmee, was recently arrested for her alleged involvement in scamming an 84-year-old Cocoa Beach woman out of approximately $17, 500 between December 2020 and February 2021.
DeLand police looking for man seen brandishing gun at DeLand High football game
DELAND, Fla. — The DeLand Police Department is asking for help tracking down a man who they say pulled a gun out during a fight at a local high school football game. Police say a group of men got into a fight at the DeLand High School football game Friday night inside Spec Martin Stadium.
theapopkavoice.com
In case you missed it: The Apopka news week in review
Vision Zero: Reducing traffic fatalities in Orange County. Public Works Manager's Passion: Keeping bicyclists and pedestrians safe. Orange County investing $4.4 million on highspeed internet for residents. Armando Borjas Jr. Scholarship Foundation announces 9/11 events. The Race for 39: Bankson vs. Hughes.
Winter Haven man flips car on I-4, dies after being ejected
A Winter Haven man died in a crash on I-4 in Plant City on Saturday.
WESH
Man, woman found dead at Orlando apartment, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people found at a residence Friday night, according to officers. Orlando police were called to do a well-being check at an apartment on Savannah River Way just after 6:30 p.m. They say they found a man and woman dead when they arrived.
click orlando
2 found dead in murder-suicide at Orlando home, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman was killed and a man was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at an Orlando home Friday night, according to the Orlando Police Department. The department said officers responded to a home on Savannah River Way around 6:30 p.m. to perform a well-being check.
WESH
1 killed in shooting at Port Orange apartment complex, police say
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Police in Port Orange said one person was killed in a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex earlier Thursday night. It happened at the Sunrise Pointe Apartments on Richel Drive off Clyde Morris Boulevard just before 6 p.m. Police say there was...
Comments / 0