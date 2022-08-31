Read full article on original website
$5,000 Grants Available to Black Small Businesses to Help Boost Growth and Longevity
Black-owned small businesses could gain $5,000 grants to help them grow and conquer obstacles like lack of capital and inflation. Marking its third year, the Coalition to Back Black Businesses (CBBB) offers just over $1.3 million in grants to 272 Black businesses to help with long-term growth. According to a...
Bank of America Announces Small Business Down Payment Grant Program to Drive Women and Minority Business Growth
Bank of America today announced the launch of a Small Business Down Payment Grant Program to drive business growth and help create generational wealth opportunities for minority and women business owners. Launching in select markets with plans to expand in 2023, the program will extend credit to historically disadvantaged small...
FAQs For a Software Engineering Hiring Manager - Part 5 of 5: On Managers, Growth & Progression
Technical Interviews have evolved a lot since I transitioned from being a Software Engineer to an Engineering Manager. Particularly in the post-Covid era, there's been a greater emphasis on the person, which I think is an important and welcome change. Over the decade of interviewing hundreds of coders, I've also...
Key Advantages of Leadership Training for Professionals
Anyone who wants to present themselves as a powerful leader must go through leadership training, regardless of whether they’re an employee in a team or an owner of their own business. A successful company can benefit from having strong leadership. One of the numerous methods to enhance the culture and output of your company is to train employees to be leaders. You can choose what leadership training is best for your team if you better understand exactly why leadership training is essential and what it can do for you. Keep reading to learn more about leadership training and its key advantages for professionals.
