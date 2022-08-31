Read full article on original website
Related
Search continues for man lost in Florida woods
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local authorities are still looking for a man lost in the woods in Panama City. It started when a man called the dispatch center in distress, saying he got lost while going on a Saturday afternoon hike. Police say they were able to get partial location from the phone call, […]
WEAR
Man killed in pedestrian crash in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A pedestrian was killed in a crash Sunday night in Walton County. It happened around 9:30 p.m. on County Road 280A near DC Jackson Drive. FHP states a pickup truck hit the pedestrian, who was walking or standing in a westbound lane. The pickup truck then hit a power pole.
Investigation continues into balcony fall death
Panama City Beach, Fla. (WMBB) – A holiday weekend turned tragic after a child died in our area. A 4-year-old fell from a balcony at a condo on Front Beach Road. Panama City Beach police say they rushed to Laketown Wharf Condominium at 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning after a child fell from a balcony. They […]
WJHG-TV
BCSO still searching for man in woods near Pipeline Road
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 09/05/22 5:24 p.m.: Bay County Sheriff’s officials say they identified the man as 57-year-old Peter Tony Berecz, who got lost in the area of Pipeline Road. As of this afternoon, they are still looking for Berecz. Bloodhounds from Bay County Jail and the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJHG-TV
Man hit and killed by vehicle in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Walton County Sunday night according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP reports that the pedestrian was walking or standing in the road while the vehicle was traveling west on County Road 280 / Bob Sikes Road. The driver of the vehicle heavily hit his brakes and veered left, trying to avoid the pedestrian. It did not stop the vehicle from hitting the man. The vehicle then collided with a power pole.
actionnews5.com
Child, 4, dies in fall from balcony at Fla. resort
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/Gray News) - Police say a 4-year-old child died after falling off a third-floor balcony at a Florida resort. The Panama City Beach Police Department responded around 7 a.m. Saturday to a report of a child that had fallen off a balcony at Laketown Wharf Resort, according to WJHG.
Child from Warner Robins falls from third floor balcony in Panama City
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Central Georgia four-year-old is dead after falling from a third-floor balcony in Florida. Our CBS affiliate, WECP, in Panama City along with their sister station, WJHG, report that it happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at Laketown Wharf Resort. The Panama City Beach Police Department...
wtvy.com
DPD investigating Saturday hit and run
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a vehicle and its owner involved in a hit and run late Saturday. DPD says the accident happened on Reeves Street around 11:15 p.m., near the Raceway gas station down from Jack’s. Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Georgia child, 4, dies after falling off balcony of Florida Panhandle condo
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — A 4-year-old child from Georgia died Saturday after falling off a balcony at a Florida Panhandle condominium, authorities said. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, the child, who was vacationing with family members from Warne Robins, fell off a third-floor balcony at Laketown Wharf at about 4:30 a.m. CDT, WJHG-TV reported.
fosterfollynews.net
Bay County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Helicopter Guiding Lost Person in Pipeline Road Area on Saturday, September 3, 2020
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office air unit is in the Pipeline Road and Country Lake Drive area helping a person lost in the woods, on Saturday, September 3, 2020. Deputies are in contact with the individual by phone, guiding him to the road with the assistance of the helicopter.
BCSO continues to search for a hiker who has been missing for three days
UPDATE: September 5, 2022 5:11 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has identified the missing hiker as 57-year-old Peter Tony Berecz from Panama City. Sheriff Tommy Ford said he would like to thank the many volunteers that have helped BCSO in this search. Officials said there has also been an […]
Alabama man involved in 3-vehicle accident, 100 gallons of fuel spill on roadway
BAY COUNTY, Fla (WDHN)— A Dothan man was allegedly the cause of a three-vehicle accident in Bay County, where around 100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled on the highway. According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at the intersection of U.S Highway 231 and Bay County Road 390 in Panama City. The […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
niceville.com
Traffic advisory includes Brooks Bridge area, U.S. 98 in Santa Rosa Beach
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Over the Labor Day holiday weekend, there will be no lane closures or other activities that...
PCBPD: Four year old child falls off balcony
11:55 a.m. Update PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A four year old child from Warner Robins, GA fell off a balcony at Lake Town Wharf Saturday morning. The child did not survive the fall, according to Panama City Beach Police Department. PCBPD said they responded to the call around 6:30 a.m. “This is a […]
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Chipley, Florida Man on Felony Charges on Thursday, September 1, 2022
A traffic stop on Brickyard Road in Chipley, Florida on Thursday, September 1, 2022, for faulty equipment ended in the arrest of a Chipley man on felony charges. At approximately 12 p.m. on September 1, deputies make contact with the driver and witness Hogue moving around a lot and digging in his pockets as a passenger in the backseat of the vehicle.
wdhn.com
Dothan police are investigating an assault of a juvenile
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Police are investigating an assault of a juvenile, who also had a piece of jewelry stolen Saturday night. On Saturday night patrol officers were dispatched to the Dothan Pavilion Shopping Center, in the area of AMC Theaters, in reference to a disturbance involving multiple juveniles.
Pickup truck discovered in the Chattahoochee River
BASCOM, Fla. (WMBB) — A fisherman discovered a pickup truck at the bottom of the Chattahoochee River near Neal’s Landing on Monday. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office dive team and Houston County Search and Rescue located the vehicle around 10:00 Monday night. The red GMC Sonoma was pulled out of the river by a local […]
Update: One arrested after shooting at Port Panama City
UPDATE 6:30 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An argument in traffic led to a shooting at Port Panama City Friday, police said. Darious G. Thornton, a truck driver from Climax, Ga. was trying to back up his truck when he got into a disagreement with a port worker over a blocked path. Witnesses […]
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Department Presents PCA-Sanctioned Rodeo Excitement on Friday & Saturday, September 9 & 10, 2022
Join Real Florida Magazine as the Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office presents PCA-sanctioned rodeo excitement on Friday and Saturday, September 9 & 10, 2022 at the Washington County Equestrian Center in Greenhead, Florida, as seen in these images from the 2019 event by Paul Goulding Photography.
Panama City riot suspect arrested
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Another man was arrested this week in connection to a massive bar fight that was caught on camera but was allegedly not reported to law enforcement.
Comments / 0