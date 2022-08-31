Columbus police fatally shoot unarmed man during attempted arrest
According to NBC4i, a 20-year-old is dead after he was fatally shot early Tuesday by a Columbus police officer attempting to serve an arrest warrant on him, with body camera footage showing that the man, who was Black, was unarmed and sitting in bed next to what may have been a vape pen.
The footage was publicly revealed Tuesday afternoon, hours after the shooting, in a media briefing attended by Mayor Andrew Ginther. The victim was identified as 20-year-old Donovan Lewis, and court records show officers were serving a warrant for improperly handling a firearm, assault, and domestic violence.
“A mother has lost her son today in the city of Columbus,” Ginther said.
For the full NBC4 story click here
