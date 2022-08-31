ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus police fatally shoot unarmed man during attempted arrest

By Nia Noelle
 5 days ago

According to NBC4i, a 20-year-old is dead after he was fatally shot early Tuesday by a Columbus police officer attempting to serve an arrest warrant on him, with body camera footage showing that the man, who was Black, was unarmed and sitting in bed next to what may have been a vape pen.

The footage was publicly revealed Tuesday afternoon, hours after the shooting, in a media briefing attended by Mayor Andrew Ginther. The victim was identified as 20-year-old Donovan Lewis, and court records show officers were serving a warrant for improperly handling a firearm, assault, and domestic violence.

“A mother has lost her son today in the city of Columbus,” Ginther said.

For the full NBC4 story click here

TheDailyBeast

Body-Cam Captures Columbus Cops Killing Unarmed Man in Bed

The Columbus Division of Police released body-camera footage late Tuesday showing the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Donovan Lewis, who was killed as he was still in bed and possibly holding a vape pen.Authorities say that around 2:28 a.m. on Tuesday, officers attempted to serve a felony warrant at an apartment on Sullivant Avenue. Body-camera footage shows Lewis was shot just seconds after several officers entered his second-floor apartment, and less than a second after officers burst open his bedroom door. Lewis had one hand raised as Officer Ricky Anderson, who had a K-9, opened fire. The footage shows officers then...
COLUMBUS, OH
