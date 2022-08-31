ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pioneerpublishers.com

So This Happened…Week of Aug. 29 through Sept. 4, 2022

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Sept. 4, 2022) — With the heat wave settling in over the East Bay this holiday weekend, those needing a cooling break can head over to the Concord Senior Center. But forget about going to East Bay Regional Parks or any of Concord’s open spaces – they will remain closed to keep patrons safe.
CONCORD, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Pioneer High school football scores update, Sept. 4, 2022

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Sept. 5, 2022) — Concord and Northgate high schools each won their second successive non-league football games on Friday while perennial Concord powers De La Salle and Clayton Valley Charter both suffered a second successive home defeat. The Spartans fell on a last-second field goal...
CONCORD, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Young Falcons take to the skies again with Concord City Councilmembers in attendance

CONCORD, CA (Sept. 4, 2022) — Last week, the Young Falcons Fly 4 Free program launched another group of local kids into the skies over Concord. The monthly event at Buchanan Field gives children a chance to small planes. Volunteer organizers, along with sponsor Rashid Yahya, owner of Pacific States Aviation, hope to instill a love of flying in young minds.
CONCORD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Contra Costa County, CA
Lafayette, CA
Sports
Contra Costa County, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Lafayette, CA
Contra Costa County, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
pioneerpublishers.com

Two Inmates Escape from Marsh Creek Detention Facility

CLAYTON, CA (Sept. 5, 2022) — On Sunday at about 11:20 PM, Marsh Creek Detention Facility reported two inmates had escaped. The minimum-security facility at 12000 Marsh Creek Road, houses sentenced prisoners and those facing lower-level charges that would likely result in a sentence served locally. Facility staff conducted...
CLAYTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy