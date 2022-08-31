Read full article on original website
So This Happened…Week of Aug. 29 through Sept. 4, 2022
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Sept. 4, 2022) — With the heat wave settling in over the East Bay this holiday weekend, those needing a cooling break can head over to the Concord Senior Center. But forget about going to East Bay Regional Parks or any of Concord’s open spaces – they will remain closed to keep patrons safe.
Pioneer High school football scores update, Sept. 4, 2022
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Sept. 5, 2022) — Concord and Northgate high schools each won their second successive non-league football games on Friday while perennial Concord powers De La Salle and Clayton Valley Charter both suffered a second successive home defeat. The Spartans fell on a last-second field goal...
The Pioneer Summer 2022 calendar of events and activities, Sept. 4 update
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA, (Sept. 4, 2022) — The Pioneer Calendar lists local events, performances and activities for the whole family. We update the Pioneer Calendar page every week so check back often to find out what’s going on near you. If you’d like to submit your event...
Young Falcons take to the skies again with Concord City Councilmembers in attendance
CONCORD, CA (Sept. 4, 2022) — Last week, the Young Falcons Fly 4 Free program launched another group of local kids into the skies over Concord. The monthly event at Buchanan Field gives children a chance to small planes. Volunteer organizers, along with sponsor Rashid Yahya, owner of Pacific States Aviation, hope to instill a love of flying in young minds.
Two Inmates Escape from Marsh Creek Detention Facility
CLAYTON, CA (Sept. 5, 2022) — On Sunday at about 11:20 PM, Marsh Creek Detention Facility reported two inmates had escaped. The minimum-security facility at 12000 Marsh Creek Road, houses sentenced prisoners and those facing lower-level charges that would likely result in a sentence served locally. Facility staff conducted...
