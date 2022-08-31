Read full article on original website
Cramer: Marathon Oil Is Good But Why Not Own One Of These With A Giant Dividend?
Marathon Oil Corporation MRO is "good, but why not own one of these with a giant dividend?" Jim Cramer said on CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round." Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD has the biggest dividend in the S&P, Cramer said. When asked about The Lion Electric Company LEV, Cramer...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 122 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Sony Group SONY was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Reshape Lifesciences RSLS. PolyPid PYPD was the biggest loser, trading down 77.01% to...
Vanguard Forecasts The Next 10 Years: 65% Chance Of Recession, Bet On Value Stocks
The Vanguard Group is projecting an annualized return of between 4.1% and 6.1% for U.S. stocks over the next ten years, with value stocks beating those returns. The Valley Forge, Pennsylvania-based investment giant has issued a white paper looking at the year ahead. For Vanguard, which touts $7 trillion in assets, the probability of the U.S. entering a recession within the next 12 months is 25%. However, that likelihood climbs to 65% in the next 24 months.
Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. Announces Stock Option Grant
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. FAT ("Foremost" of the "Company") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to a consultant of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.255 per common share expiring three years from the date of grant. The stock options are granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan, which was approved by the shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting, and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Mercury To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Mercury Systems, Inc. ("Mercury" or the "Company") MRCY. If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Mercury stock or options and would like to discuss...
Two Dividend Plays That Capitalize On The Rise Of EV Battery Makers
Sociedad Quimica is offering a dividend yield of 11.42% or $11.15 per share annually, making annual payments. Sociedad Quimica saw first quarter earnings beat the consensus estimates by 118%. The batteries in electric-vehicles are typically lithium-ion batteries that contain materials such as cobalt, copper, nickel and obviously lithium amongst other...
Flow-Through Shares Offering Financing & Extension of Warrants
Montréal – TheNewswire - September 2, 2022 – St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. SX SXOOF (FSE:85G1) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of "flow-through" units at a price of $0.325 for total gross proceeds of up to $4,500,000. Each FT Unit is comprised of one (1)...
NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Availability of its 2021 Schedule K-3s
NGL Energy Partners LP NGL ("NGL," or the "Partnership") announced today that its 2021 Schedule K-3s reflecting items of international tax relevance are available online. Unitholders requiring this information may access their Schedule K-3 at www.taxpackagesupport.com/ngl. A limited number of unitholders (primarily foreign unitholders, unitholders computing a foreign tax credit...
Jiya Acquisition Corp. Receives NASDAQ Notification of Non-Compliance With Listing Rules
Jiya Acquisition Corp. JYAC ("Jiya" or the "Company"), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, announced that on August 23, 2022, it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market ("NASDAQ") advising the Company that the Company did not comply with NASDAQ's Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) for continued listing because NASDAQ had not yet received the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2022 (the "Form 10-Q").
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DMB) Announces Distribution
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. DMB today announced a distribution of $0.0530 per share of common stock, payable on October 3, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 20, 2022. The ex-dividend date is September 19, 2022. The previous distribution announced in August was $0.0530 per share of common stock.
NanoVibronix Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Listing Determination; Company to Request Hearing
NanoVibronix, Inc., NAOV, a medical device company utilizing the Company's proprietary and patented low intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology, today announced that, on August 30, 2022, the Company received notice from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Staff (the "Staff") indicating that, based upon the Company's continued non-compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement as of August 29, 2022, the Company securities would be subject to delisting unless the Company timely requests a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel"). The Company plans to timely request a hearing, which request will stay any further action by the Staff at least pending the issuance of the Panel's decision following the hearing and the expiration of any extension that may be granted by the Panel.
Cannabis Stock Movers For August 31, 2022
RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed up 11.21% at $0.47. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 5.26% at $1.60. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 3.18% at $0.26. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 14.86% at $0.05. Cann Gr CNGGF shares closed down 5.31% at $0.19. Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares...
Here's How Much $100 Invested In CRISPR Therapeutics 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
CRISPR Therapeutics CRSP has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 16.43% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.37%. Currently, CRISPR Therapeutics has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion. Buying $100 In CRSP: If an investor had bought $100 of CRSP stock 5 years...
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Loads Up On Nvidia For 2nd Day Amid Stock Plunge: Analysts React
Nvidia Corporation NVDA shares lost about 10% over the final two sessions of the trading week following the U.S. move to restrict chip sales to China. Ark Stands By Nvidia: Undeterred by the weakness, Cathie Wood continued to bulk up on the stock on Thursday and Friday. The fund manager’s Ark Invest bought 21,026 shares of Nvidia, valued at over $2.9 million, on Friday, a daily trade disclosure showed.
Nasdaq Tumbles 250 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 250 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.55% to 31,336.70 while the NASDAQ fell 2.20% to 11,556.15. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.16% to 3,909.03. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares rose by 0.7% on...
NVIDIA: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from NVIDIA NVDA. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 4 cents per share. On Wednesday, NVIDIA will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 4 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
The Market Is In A Superbubble, Says Perma-Bear Jeremy Grantham: 'Prepare For An Epic Finale'
Grantham says the 2022 summer bear market rally mirrors other rallies before new lows were made. In each of the previous great economic downturns, bear market rallies gave back 50% of losses before heading lower. In almost Shakespearean fashion, perma-bear and well-known pessimist Jeremy Grantham said the markets are in...
Elon Musk Calls Out Moody's As 'Irrelevant' In Evaluating Tesla's Credit Rating
Tesla, Inc. TSLA investors harbor a sense of disappointment over rating agencies giving junk status to their favorite company’s credit. S&P currently rates Tesla a BB+, which is one step below investment grade. At Moody's Corporation MCO, Tesla, despite getting a two-notch upgrade in January, is still at Ba1, the highest among the junk ratings. The agency hinted at moving the company’s credit to investment grade as soon as early next year.
Dow Turns Higher; Gold Down 1%
U.S. stocks pared losses, with the Dow Jones turning higher toward the end of trading on Thursday. The Dow traded up 0.08% to 31,534.26 while the NASDAQ fell 0.90% to 11,709.66. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.26% to 3,944.60. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares rose by 1.3% on...
