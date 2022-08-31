Read full article on original website
Related
nbc25news.com
IMAGES: Annual Frankenmuth bridge walk held to celebrate Labor Day
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. - Frankenmuth hosted a bridge walk to celebrate the Labor Day holiday. People broke out their best lederhosen and gathered Monday morning to walk the Wooden covered bridge, a Frankenmuth staple. New links: Wanted Flint alleged murder suspect has been arrested. Walkers arrived around five minutes later at...
nbc25news.com
Annual Ginormous Tent Sale held in Burton
BURTON, Mich. - EGLA Credit Union is helping Catholic Charities of Genesee and Shiawassee Counties with its annual Ginormous Tent Sale throughout Labor Day weekend. The items being sold were donated by various local parishes and EGLA Credit Union members. New links: Midland man dead after crash in Dwight Township.
nbc25news.com
Kermit Street Porch Fest held in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - The Kermit Street Porch Fest was held in Flint Saturday. The event included live music, food, and bounce houses. New links: Ahead of the holiday, campgrounds are already packed. Bonnie Grass, a member of the Kermit Street Blook Club says that neighborhood fellowship helps grow the community.
nbc25news.com
Vacant building collapse on Flint's east side
FLINT, Mich. – According to the City of Flint Fire Department, a vacant commercial building on Flint's east side collapsed on Monday. Mid-Michigan NOW crews are on the scene at the intersection of Leith Street and Franklin Avenue. New links: 6-year-old child found wandering in Flint alone. There is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc25news.com
Ahead of the holiday, campgrounds are already packed
COLUMBIAVILLE AND BAY CITY, Mich.--- It's Labor Day weekend and campgrounds and parks in Mid-Michigan are packed. For many campers, this is their last chance to enjoy the nice summer weather. Mid-Michigan NOW's Chloe Godbold talked to people who were out enjoying the nice weather at Wolverine campgrounds in Columbiaville.
nbc25news.com
Wanted Flint alleged murder suspect has been arrested
FLINT, Mich. -- Alleged murder suspect Nico Nard has been arrested. 20-year-old Nico Nard was wanted on several charges, including homicide, regarding an incident that happened on May 4th on W. Pierson Rd. "Thank you for all your support in helping ensure a safer community" said Crime Stoppers.
nbc25news.com
Community coming together after the death of 10-year-old girl
SAGINAW, Mich.--- A fundraiser was held Sunday at the 7-11 of Tittabawassee Road in Saginaw to raise money to pay for the funeral of a 10-year-old murder victim. It's been almost a week since Na'mylah Moore's body was found in a field in Saginaw, and her uncle, Walter Curley Jr, says it was amazing to see so many people giving their time and money to pay for his niece's funeral.
nbc25news.com
Midland man dead after crash in Dwight Township
HURON COUNTY, Mich. - According to the Huron County Sheriff's Office, one man has died after he struck a deer in Dwight Township. Officials say the incident happened just before 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning when two motorists came across the wreckage of a car in the east side ditch of M-53, just south of Hunter Road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc25news.com
Northwood University football with a big win
MIDLAND, Mich - Northwood University beat Kentucky Wesleyan 55-13 . Mid-Michigan NOW Sports Director Sam Ali was there and has the highlights:
nbc25news.com
Midland Police: 80-year-old missing woman found
MIDLAND, Mich. -UPDATE: According to Midland County Central Dispatch, Marilyn Goeders has been located and is being evaluated now. The Midland Police Department needs your help locating missing 80-year-old Marilyn Goeders. Police say they were dispatched to Primrose Retirement Community for a report of a missing resident on September 3,...
nbc25news.com
Suspect arrested after fleeing from state troopers following attempted traffic stop
LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State Police say they attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle for going 97 m.ph. on I-69 in Clinton County. Police say troopers attempted to use stop sticks but the suspect rammed the trooper's vehicle. According to authorities, the suspect fled and was located later in...
Comments / 0