Texas First Bank Mid County is the place to visit this week to get a close look at the Bum Phillips Bowl Trophy. “We are excited to be able to participate with the community in such a big game,” said John Morrell, regional loan president. “I am a graduate of one of the schools, and this is something meaningful to me, as well. We’re excited to have the trophy and be able to have customers and the community view it.”

PORT ARTHUR, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO