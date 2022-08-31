Read full article on original website
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur nursing student finds strength, path forward after losing husband tragically
Casey Flitcraft stood on stage, tightly gripping a small statuette that represented one of the top nursing student recognitions internationally, the DAISY Award. It felt like the perfect start to her dream career. Six months earlier, exactly to the day, she sat in shock on her front porch in Winnie....
Port Arthur News
Texas First Bank hosting Bum Phillips Bowl Trophy this week
Texas First Bank Mid County is the place to visit this week to get a close look at the Bum Phillips Bowl Trophy. “We are excited to be able to participate with the community in such a big game,” said John Morrell, regional loan president. “I am a graduate of one of the schools, and this is something meaningful to me, as well. We’re excited to have the trophy and be able to have customers and the community view it.”
Port Arthur News
TAILGATE TIPS — Local favorites Novrozsky’s, Daddio’s bring the tailgate food straight to you
When it comes to Friday Night Lights, sometimes the best seat at the stadium might be in the parking lot. With the beginning of high school and college football in the area comes the tailgate parties — something Novrozsky’s and Daddio’s are fully prepared for. Novrozsky’s will...
Port Arthur News
Area superintendent: 160% property, casualty insurance jump makes budgeting extremely difficult
BRIDGE CITY — An area superintendent said inflation is impacting school districts at an unsustainable clip and insurance rates have negatively impacted budgets. In the past five years, the insurance for Bridge City Independent School District has gone up 160 percent, Superintendent Mike Kelly said. For the school year...
Port Arthur News
Only one area entity will see contested race in May
GROVES — Groves is the only local municipality to see a contested race this November. Ward 4 Councilwoman Rhonda Dugas, 68, drew an opponent. She will be facing former councilman Kyle Hollier, 71. Dugas beat Hollier for the seat in 2020. Three other seats in Groves were also up...
Port Arthur News
Area man allegedly tried to steal wire from Entegy; $57K in damages estimated
A man that police say broke into an Entergy substation and damaged property while looking for scrap wire was indicted recently on a charge of felony criminal mischief. Sean Ronal Hendry, 48, of Beaumont was found inside the approximate 6-feet tall locked fence that had three-strand barbed wire on top on May 14 at the substation at 107864 Old sour Lake Road in Beaumont.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur Police release name of suspect in fatal Monday shooting
At approximately 1:36 a.m. Monday, Port Arthur Police Department officers were dispatched to a shooting at 4649 Alamosa St. Arriving officers discovered a female victim had been mortally wounded from the shooting. During the course of the investigation, patrol officers and detectives, developed a suspect identified as Alejo Mendoza Chavez.
Port Arthur News
POLICE: 12-year-old killed in tragic ATV crash in Vidor
VIDOR — Excessive speed was cited in a tragic and deadly ATV crash Sunday night that resulted in the death of a 12-year-old girl. The Vidor Police Department Dispatch Center was alerted to an accident involving a single vehicle ATV, side by side, near the intersection of South Lakeside and Springdale at approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur Police searching for shooter after woman found dead Monday
A female is dead, and Port Arthur Police are searching for a suspect Monday following a fatal shooting before daybreak. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the victim was discovered in a vehicle after someone contacted the police station concerning the shooting at approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday. “We are...
