Albuquerque, NM

SiñorPoopyPantz
5d ago

Man so the bus drivers can blame stuff on the kids behavior but teachers can't?! This truly is Is the dumbest state in America

KRQE News 13

Dozens displaced after Albuquerque apartment fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire at the Mountain View Apartments Thursday afternoon has left dozens without a home. Now those residents are demanding the management company do more to get them off the streets, some saying they are still in shock after Thursday’s incident. “In less than five minutes, it consumed my whole apartment. It […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

APD says shooting at NW apartment complex was mental health-related

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In mid-July, a mental health crisis turned deadly when Albuquerque police shot 43-year-old Wendle Wagle. Just a day before, the Albuquerque Community Safety department talked to Tagle and his wife about their marriage problems and job stress. “They asked for counseling services that are flexible, but...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Education
Albuquerque, NM
Traffic
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman arrested for attempted kidnapping in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman is behind bars after allegedly trying to kidnap a child at knifepoint in southeast Albuquerque. It happened Sunday night around 7 p.m. near Utah and Trumbull. The victim called 911, claiming that 23-year-old Teeyah Smith physically tried to grab her son out of her arms while she was walking to the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico woman arrested for fatal DUI crash

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santo Domingo woman has been arrested in connection with a deadly crash on I-25 south of Santa Fe Sunday night. Jacqueline Amber Bailon was arrested in relation to a collision Sunday night that killed Juanita Ojeta of Albuquerque. Two other people in Ojeta’s truck were injured–a 60-year-old man and a 15-year-old. […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Two dead after crash in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a fatal crash at Bridge Blvd. and Atrisco Dr. just after 3 a.m. Monday. BCSO says the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle, two people died as a result of the crash. BCSO says when deputies arrived at the scene they found a man dead, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
#School Bus#School Children#Elementary School#K12#Target 7#The Transportation Bureau#Aps
KRQE News 13

APD: SWAT situation near Coors and Atrisco cleared

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department reported a SWAT situation at the Econo Lodge West at 5712 Iliff Rd. NW Monday afternoon and say the situation ended peacefully. APD said two individuals were in custody. They say the area will be opened once all the equipment has been moved.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe woman accused of embezzling nearly $600K from firm

SANTA FE, N.M.  (AP) — A Santa Fe woman has been accused of embezzling nearly $600,000 from a landscape architecture firm where she once worked. A Sept. 19 arraignment has been scheduled for 43-year-old Heather Barna. According to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court, Barna is facing felony charges of embezzlement […]
SANTA FE, NM
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
multihousingnews.com

Byrd & Scanlan Buys Albuquerque Asset

Northmarq represented the seller and secured acquisition financing for the buyer. Byrd & Scanlan has acquired Lincoln Place, a 120-unit multifamily community in Albuquerque, N.M., from CalCap Advisors. Northmarq negotiated on behalf of the seller and secured a fixed-rate, 10-year acquisition loan for the buyer. The property last traded in 2018 for $7.5 million, according to Yardi Matrix information.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

City wants to build trash transfer station at the Big I

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The city wants to put a sanctioned homeless camp next to the Big I, but they also want to bring trash there, too. Target 7 has discovered that city leaders bought the 14-acre property on the Northwest corner of the interchange earlier this year for $6.8 million with the intention of turning it into a solid waste transfer station.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man arrested for car theft, drug possession

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man arrested for stealing a vehicle and aggravated assault Friday night is no stranger to police. According to a criminal complaint, a woman called the police saying 47-year-old Norman Robbins and Karina Enriquez-Ornelas were damaging her car. The caller’s brother told police they saw the pair on a security camera […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fatal crash causes closures near Atrisco and Bridge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fatal crash on Atrisco and Bridge Monday morning. BCSO says the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle. All lanes are closed in the area as investigators work the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. No other details are available at this time.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
rrobserver.com

New tech could stop a shooting before it starts

EAGL Technology president and CEO Boaz Raz shows a display of outdoor gunshot detection technology sensors on Aug. 16. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) An Albuquerque company has developed an ultra-smart security system that could potentially end mass shootings before such rampages can even begin. When deployed, EAGL Technology Inc.’s new gunshot...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Labor Day weekend travel: What to Expect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With Labor Day travel underway, crowded flights, busy roads and long hours of traffic are expected. Jonathan Small, the public information officer for the Albuquerque International Sunport said they aren't surprised with the turnout this time of year. "Travelers should expect to see increase crowds at...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

