SiñorPoopyPantz
5d ago
Man so the bus drivers can blame stuff on the kids behavior but teachers can't?! This truly is Is the dumbest state in America
Study says City of Albuquerque is ‘not doing enough about the homeless’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re now getting a look at the results of a recent survey, conducted by the city of Albuquerque. Their main goal is to understand how residents feel about the quality of life in the city and what improvements can be made. The city interviewed 400 adult residents asking them questions like “Do […]
Dozens displaced after Albuquerque apartment fire
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire at the Mountain View Apartments Thursday afternoon has left dozens without a home. Now those residents are demanding the management company do more to get them off the streets, some saying they are still in shock after Thursday’s incident. “In less than five minutes, it consumed my whole apartment. It […]
A New Mexico School for the Arts Student Has Been Named National Student Poet
"Jesse Begay, a queer Indigenous poet and screenwriter, recalled what it was like growing up on the Navajo Nation in Shiprock." —Claudia L. Silva. Jesse Begay was one of five students from across the country to be named as National Student Poet.
KOAT 7
APD says shooting at NW apartment complex was mental health-related
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In mid-July, a mental health crisis turned deadly when Albuquerque police shot 43-year-old Wendle Wagle. Just a day before, the Albuquerque Community Safety department talked to Tagle and his wife about their marriage problems and job stress. “They asked for counseling services that are flexible, but...
Millions awarded to New Mexico companies for trainees, interns
The focus of training programs in the state is to encourage companies to grow, expand, and create higher-paying jobs.
Woman arrested for attempted kidnapping in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman is behind bars after allegedly trying to kidnap a child at knifepoint in southeast Albuquerque. It happened Sunday night around 7 p.m. near Utah and Trumbull. The victim called 911, claiming that 23-year-old Teeyah Smith physically tried to grab her son out of her arms while she was walking to the […]
New Mexico woman arrested for fatal DUI crash
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santo Domingo woman has been arrested in connection with a deadly crash on I-25 south of Santa Fe Sunday night. Jacqueline Amber Bailon was arrested in relation to a collision Sunday night that killed Juanita Ojeta of Albuquerque. Two other people in Ojeta’s truck were injured–a 60-year-old man and a 15-year-old. […]
Two dead after crash in southwest Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a fatal crash at Bridge Blvd. and Atrisco Dr. just after 3 a.m. Monday. BCSO says the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle, two people died as a result of the crash. BCSO says when deputies arrived at the scene they found a man dead, […]
KRQE News 13
APD: SWAT situation near Coors and Atrisco cleared
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department reported a SWAT situation at the Econo Lodge West at 5712 Iliff Rd. NW Monday afternoon and say the situation ended peacefully. APD said two individuals were in custody. They say the area will be opened once all the equipment has been moved.
Albuquerque sandwich shop employees attacked after asking loiterers to leave
The owners of Yeller Sub on Montgomery said the three people became aggressive after they were asked to leave the property just before 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.
New Mexico’s labor movement is alive and well
The labor movement doesn’t typically get sustained media attention, but it is alive and well in New Mexico. In recognition of Labor Day and as part of our reflections on our first year, we’ve collected our coverage of work and workers since we started. One prominent example of...
Santa Fe woman accused of embezzling nearly $600K from firm
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Santa Fe woman has been accused of embezzling nearly $600,000 from a landscape architecture firm where she once worked. A Sept. 19 arraignment has been scheduled for 43-year-old Heather Barna. According to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court, Barna is facing felony charges of embezzlement […]
multihousingnews.com
Byrd & Scanlan Buys Albuquerque Asset
Northmarq represented the seller and secured acquisition financing for the buyer. Byrd & Scanlan has acquired Lincoln Place, a 120-unit multifamily community in Albuquerque, N.M., from CalCap Advisors. Northmarq negotiated on behalf of the seller and secured a fixed-rate, 10-year acquisition loan for the buyer. The property last traded in 2018 for $7.5 million, according to Yardi Matrix information.
KOAT 7
City wants to build trash transfer station at the Big I
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The city wants to put a sanctioned homeless camp next to the Big I, but they also want to bring trash there, too. Target 7 has discovered that city leaders bought the 14-acre property on the Northwest corner of the interchange earlier this year for $6.8 million with the intention of turning it into a solid waste transfer station.
Albuquerque man arrested for car theft, drug possession
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man arrested for stealing a vehicle and aggravated assault Friday night is no stranger to police. According to a criminal complaint, a woman called the police saying 47-year-old Norman Robbins and Karina Enriquez-Ornelas were damaging her car. The caller’s brother told police they saw the pair on a security camera […]
A Woman Has Been Killed in a Northeast Albuquerque Crash
A tragedy occurred in Northeast Albuquerque, New Mexico on Sunday evening: there was a two-vehicle crash and one woman died. The condition of the other driver is currently unknown.
Fatal crash causes closures near Atrisco and Bridge
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fatal crash on Atrisco and Bridge Monday morning. BCSO says the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle. All lanes are closed in the area as investigators work the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. No other details are available at this time.
rrobserver.com
New tech could stop a shooting before it starts
EAGL Technology president and CEO Boaz Raz shows a display of outdoor gunshot detection technology sensors on Aug. 16. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) An Albuquerque company has developed an ultra-smart security system that could potentially end mass shootings before such rampages can even begin. When deployed, EAGL Technology Inc.’s new gunshot...
KOAT 7
Labor Day weekend travel: What to Expect
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With Labor Day travel underway, crowded flights, busy roads and long hours of traffic are expected. Jonathan Small, the public information officer for the Albuquerque International Sunport said they aren't surprised with the turnout this time of year. "Travelers should expect to see increase crowds at...
Ankle GPS tracking device found cut and abandoned in Albuquerque neighborhood
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lots of strange reports are listed on the city’s 311 website, but one reported Thursday just after 5 p.m. has some residents near Candelaria and San Pedro concerned. The ankle monitor which had been cut off and ditched on a sidewalk, was then tossed into a nearby drain, leaving neighbors worried. “You […]
