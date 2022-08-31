Read full article on original website
Related
capcity.news
Ranch owner: Corner-crossing damages could exceed $7M
In a disclosure statement, an attorney for Elk Mountain Ranch says four hunters diminished the value of the 22,000-acre property by between $3.1 million and $7.75 million when they passed through its airspace. The owner of Elk Mountain Ranch asserts that four Missouri hunters who corner-hopped to hunt public land...
capcity.news
Smoke is on the horizon, and it’s likely to become more visible on Labor Day
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — If you think you’re seeing a haze of smoke around the horizon, it’s because you are. Smoke from western wildfires has been drifting over the western U.S. since Friday, and with the region’s clear skies, it has become easy to see, especially at the horizon.
Comments / 0