9 Analysts Have This to Say About Procore Technologies
Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on Procore Technologies PCOR stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
PKKFF: Tenet Shows Growth of 6% in Q2 Despite China Shutdown for Two Months
Q2 was a challenging quarter for anyone with Chinese business dealings and growing at all defied logic. Yet Tenet PKKFF managed to turn in year over year growth of 6% despite having virtually only one month to do it in and with limited capital due to delayed fund raising. Of the $32.4 million it reported, $10.1 million was from the June 618 Shopping Festival. It also participated in the 618 Shopping Festival last year, financing 789 transactions worth approximately $200,000,000 and generated $15 million in sales then. All other verticals declined except for insurance. The company said in Q1 insurance generated $500,000 to revenues and in Q2 it was up 9.8% sequentially, thus about $550,000 and clearly a disappointment. With China shut down to travel, there was no surprise that car insurance would also be hit but that business is ramping slower than expected.
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Gold Royalty
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Gold Royalty GROY stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Earnings Scheduled For September 6, 2022
• LightInTheBox Holding LITB is expected to report earnings for its second quarter. • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $297.33 million. Companies Reporting After The Bell. • Avid Bioservices CDMO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04...
Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 6 September 2022 at 9:00. Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.) Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of voting rights attached to Sampo A shares FI owned directly, indirectly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds increased on 2 September 2022 above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total voting rights. In addition, the disclosure obligation arose due to the A shares and voting rights owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds increasing above five (5) per cent of all Sampo plc's shares and voting rights.
S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Point To Higher Open As Steep Declines Bring In Bargain Hunters: Analyst Says Market Entering 'Fire And Ice Part Deux'
U.S. index futures point to a firmer start on Wall Street on Tuesday, as the market opens after Monday’s Labor Day holiday. With the market trading at the lowest level since mid-July, bargain hunting in beaten-down quality names could offer some support to the market. That said, caution could continue to remain the undercurrent.
STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program
AMSTERDAM – September 05, 2022 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the "Company" or "STMicroelectronics"), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces full details of its common share repurchase program (the "Program") disclosed via a press release dated July 1, 2021. The Program was approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 27, 2021 and by the supervisory board.
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
HyreCar HYRE shares increased by 56.9% to $1.26 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.6 million. Wilhelmina International WHLM stock rose 7.54% to $4.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million. Ideanomics IDEX shares moved upwards by 7.31% to...
Multitoken Cryptocurrency Systems Like This One Could Prove More Resilient Than Single Token Alternatives For Miners
The world of cryptocurrency mining is a highly competitive and often cutthroat business. Although a major trend in recent years has been away from proof of work (PoW), a system that relies heavily on miners running equipment that “mines” new tokens through running intensive computations, and toward proof of stake (PoS), which relies primarily on validators locking large sums of tokens away, PoW remains an incredibly important cornerstone of the cryptoverse.
CoStar Group, Brigham Minerals And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session
Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN shares climbed 19% to $37.79 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Friday. Globalstar, Inc. GSAT shares gained 9.8% to $2.24 in pre-market trading. Brigham Minerals, Inc. MNRL rose 7.6% to $31.64 in pre-market trading. Sitio Royalties Corp. is in advanced talks to...
SGFY Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Signify Health, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders
Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Signify Health, Inc. SGFY to CVS Health Corporation for $30.50 per share in cash is fair to Signify Health shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages Signify Health shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights...
Why ADT Stock Is Soaring Today
ADT Inc ADT shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced it has secured investments totaling $1.5 billion from State Farm and Google. State Farm will invest $1.2 billion in ADT at $9 per share, acquiring about 133.3 million shares or 15% of the company. State Farm will also invest up to $300 million in ADT to fund product and technology innovation and marketing and customer acquisition. The insurer will also get a seat on ADT’s board.
Ethereum Gains Outpace Bitcoin, Dogecoin: Why This Analyst Says Apex Crypto's Near-Term Risk Appetite Is 'Not Looking Good'
Major coins rose Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.3% to $988.35 billion at press time.. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Ethereum led gains among major coins at press time, while Bitcoin showed modest gains and was above $20,000. Stock futures were in the green at press time going into a new trading week after the Labor Day weekend.
SQFT: Continuing to Advance Model Home Strategy & Extend Debt Maturities
Presidio Property Trust SQFT continued to refresh its real estate portfolio in 1H22. SQFT divested 18 model homes for an aggregate gain of about $3.0M. The company reinvested in the model home category, acquiring 8 model homes during the period. The company also sold World Plaza for roughly $10.0 million, incurring a roughly $0.3M loss.
Indian Car Service Firm Seeks $35M Capital Infusion From SoftBank: Report
SoftBank Group Corp SFTBY might invest $35 million in Indian car service and repair firm GoMechanic, Reuters reported. SoftBank has been in discussions with GoMechanic for more than nine months and was initially uncomfortable with the Indian firm's valuation request of $1 billion. Vision Fund's early-stage talks with GoMechanic are...
