Mobile County, AL

MCPSS investigating threat at Alma Bryant High School

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile County Public School System administration has confirmed they are investigating a threat made at Alma Bryant High School.

A student at Bryant posted a picture on Snapchat of writing on a bathroom wall at the school that said, “BHS going to be shot up 9-1-22.” According to the administration, MCPSS is working with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the threat. MCPSS administration also said they have deemed it safe for all classes to continue Wednesday, Aug. 31.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

