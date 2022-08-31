Read full article on original website
S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Point To Higher Open As Steep Declines Bring In Bargain Hunters: Analyst Says Market Entering 'Fire And Ice Part Deux'
U.S. index futures point to a firmer start on Wall Street on Tuesday, as the market opens after Monday’s Labor Day holiday. With the market trading at the lowest level since mid-July, bargain hunting in beaten-down quality names could offer some support to the market. That said, caution could continue to remain the undercurrent.
PKKFF: Tenet Shows Growth of 6% in Q2 Despite China Shutdown for Two Months
Q2 was a challenging quarter for anyone with Chinese business dealings and growing at all defied logic. Yet Tenet PKKFF managed to turn in year over year growth of 6% despite having virtually only one month to do it in and with limited capital due to delayed fund raising. Of the $32.4 million it reported, $10.1 million was from the June 618 Shopping Festival. It also participated in the 618 Shopping Festival last year, financing 789 transactions worth approximately $200,000,000 and generated $15 million in sales then. All other verticals declined except for insurance. The company said in Q1 insurance generated $500,000 to revenues and in Q2 it was up 9.8% sequentially, thus about $550,000 and clearly a disappointment. With China shut down to travel, there was no surprise that car insurance would also be hit but that business is ramping slower than expected.
Why Ideanomics Shares Are Popping Off Today
Ideanomics Inc IDEX shares are trading higher by 8.73% to $0.66 Tuesday morning after the company reported its full year 2021 operating results for the period ended December 31st, 2021. What Happened?. Ideanomics reported a FY21 EPS loss of $0.57, alongside sales of $114.08 million. The company says revenue from...
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Scorpio Tankers
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Scorpio Tankers STNG stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Ethereum Gains Outpace Bitcoin, Dogecoin: Why This Analyst Says Apex Crypto's Near-Term Risk Appetite Is 'Not Looking Good'
Major coins rose Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.3% to $988.35 billion at press time.. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Ethereum led gains among major coins at press time, while Bitcoin showed modest gains and was above $20,000. Stock futures were in the green at press time going into a new trading week after the Labor Day weekend.
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how...
If You Invested $100 When Elon Musk First Tweeted About Dogecoin, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
One of the most popular voices behind the meme cryptocurrency that is Dogecoin DOGE/USD is Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk. The CEO has tweeted about the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency many times and often caused spikes in the valuation. The meme cryptocurrency remains one of Musk's favorite topics on Twitter Inc TWTR.
Here's Why Amazon Is Abandoning Dozens Of US Warehouses
Amazon will not open 42 facilities spread across 25 million square feet of usable space. Amazon operates more than 1,200 logistics facilities, large and small, around the U.S. Amazon.com, Inc AMZN has abandoned many existing and planned facilities around the U.S. due to slow sales growth. Bloomberg quoted consulting firm...
If You Invested $1,000 When Elon Musk Said The Price Of Tesla Shares Was Too High, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The world’s richest man is no stranger to using the social media platform Twitter Inc TWTR to share his opinions on numerous topics. A tweet in 2020 highlighted the share price of one of his own companies. What Happened: On May 1, 2020, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk...
Fear Among US Investors Is Increasing, Here's Why
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index remained in the "fear" zone, following the release of jobs report for the month of August. U.S. markets opened higher on Friday after payrolls data for August showed higher-than-expected hiring, but unemployment rate increased to 3.7%. However, gains were erased after Russia’s Gazprom announced an indefinite shutdown of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Europe, which was earlier projected to reopen on September 3 if no anomalies were found.
CoStar Group, Brigham Minerals And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session
Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN shares climbed 19% to $37.79 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Friday. Globalstar, Inc. GSAT shares gained 9.8% to $2.24 in pre-market trading. Brigham Minerals, Inc. MNRL rose 7.6% to $31.64 in pre-market trading. Sitio Royalties Corp. is in advanced talks to...
Jim Cramer Says Stay Away From Dogecoin And Shiba Inu, Making Money In Crypto Doesn't Mean It's For Real
Mad Money host Jim Cramer warned investors to stay away from altcoins like Shiba Inu SHIB/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD and a host of other cryptocurrencies that did not live up to expectations. What Happened: In a recent segment of CNBC’s Mad Money, Cramer said that it was time to question...
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Gold Royalty
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Gold Royalty GROY stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Exxon Mobil
Within the last quarter, Exxon Mobil XOM has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 10 analysts have an average price target of $110.85 versus the current price of Exxon Mobil at $95.6, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 10 analysts...
Why PolyPid Dipped Over 73%; Here Are 60 Biggest Movers From Friday
Venus Concept Inc. VERO jumped 54.9% to settle at $0.5419 on Friday. The company, last month, posted downbeat quarterly results. PaxMedica, Inc. PXMD climbed 47.7% to settle at $5.17 on Friday. PaxMedica Executive Chairman, Director Michael Derby reported in Form4 filing the purchase of 95,000 shares at $5.25 per share.
Analyst Ratings for Watsco
Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on Watsco WSO stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN stock rose 19.7% to $38.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $697.5 million. ADT ADT shares rose 18.58% to $8.55. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 billion. MOGU MOGU stock increased by 11.11% to $2.0. The market...
6 Analysts Have This to Say About Sun Country Airlines
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Sun Country Airlines SNCY within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $26.83 versus the current price of Sun Country Airlines at $19.26, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
ISM Services Index Might Decline To This Level In August, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Tuesday
U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday following the release of jobs report for August. Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. META dropped over 3% in the previous session. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. U.S. Services Purchasing Managers' Index for August is scheduled for...
A Look At Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin As Labor Day Weekend Begins: All Eyes On Sept. 6
Bitcoin BTC/USD was declining just 1% lower on Friday in bullish opposition to the S&P 500, which rejected an important psychological level at $4,000 and slid about 0.08%. Ethereum ETH/USD was initially leading the crypto sector, spiking over 4% higher but began to retrace intraday to trade mostly flat. Dogecoin DOGE/USD fell slightly more modestly in tandem with Bitcoin, declining about 1.6%.
