S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Point To Higher Open As Steep Declines Bring In Bargain Hunters: Analyst Says Market Entering 'Fire And Ice Part Deux'

U.S. index futures point to a firmer start on Wall Street on Tuesday, as the market opens after Monday’s Labor Day holiday. With the market trading at the lowest level since mid-July, bargain hunting in beaten-down quality names could offer some support to the market. That said, caution could continue to remain the undercurrent.
PKKFF: Tenet Shows Growth of 6% in Q2 Despite China Shutdown for Two Months

Q2 was a challenging quarter for anyone with Chinese business dealings and growing at all defied logic. Yet Tenet PKKFF managed to turn in year over year growth of 6% despite having virtually only one month to do it in and with limited capital due to delayed fund raising. Of the $32.4 million it reported, $10.1 million was from the June 618 Shopping Festival. It also participated in the 618 Shopping Festival last year, financing 789 transactions worth approximately $200,000,000 and generated $15 million in sales then. All other verticals declined except for insurance. The company said in Q1 insurance generated $500,000 to revenues and in Q2 it was up 9.8% sequentially, thus about $550,000 and clearly a disappointment. With China shut down to travel, there was no surprise that car insurance would also be hit but that business is ramping slower than expected.
Why Ideanomics Shares Are Popping Off Today

Ideanomics Inc IDEX shares are trading higher by 8.73% to $0.66 Tuesday morning after the company reported its full year 2021 operating results for the period ended December 31st, 2021. What Happened?. Ideanomics reported a FY21 EPS loss of $0.57, alongside sales of $114.08 million. The company says revenue from...
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Scorpio Tankers

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Scorpio Tankers STNG stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Ethereum Gains Outpace Bitcoin, Dogecoin: Why This Analyst Says Apex Crypto's Near-Term Risk Appetite Is 'Not Looking Good'

Major coins rose Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.3% to $988.35 billion at press time.​​. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Ethereum led gains among major coins at press time, while Bitcoin showed modest gains and was above $20,000. Stock futures were in the green at press time going into a new trading week after the Labor Day weekend.
Here's Why Amazon Is Abandoning Dozens Of US Warehouses

Amazon will not open 42 facilities spread across 25 million square feet of usable space. Amazon operates more than 1,200 logistics facilities, large and small, around the U.S. Amazon.com, Inc AMZN has abandoned many existing and planned facilities around the U.S. due to slow sales growth. Bloomberg quoted consulting firm...
Fear Among US Investors Is Increasing, Here's Why

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index remained in the "fear" zone, following the release of jobs report for the month of August. U.S. markets opened higher on Friday after payrolls data for August showed higher-than-expected hiring, but unemployment rate increased to 3.7%. However, gains were erased after Russia’s Gazprom announced an indefinite shutdown of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Europe, which was earlier projected to reopen on September 3 if no anomalies were found.
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Gold Royalty

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Gold Royalty GROY stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Exxon Mobil

Within the last quarter, Exxon Mobil XOM has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 10 analysts have an average price target of $110.85 versus the current price of Exxon Mobil at $95.6, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 10 analysts...
Why PolyPid Dipped Over 73%; Here Are 60 Biggest Movers From Friday

Venus Concept Inc. VERO jumped 54.9% to settle at $0.5419 on Friday. The company, last month, posted downbeat quarterly results. PaxMedica, Inc. PXMD climbed 47.7% to settle at $5.17 on Friday. PaxMedica Executive Chairman, Director Michael Derby reported in Form4 filing the purchase of 95,000 shares at $5.25 per share.
Analyst Ratings for Watsco

Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on Watsco WSO stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
6 Analysts Have This to Say About Sun Country Airlines

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Sun Country Airlines SNCY within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $26.83 versus the current price of Sun Country Airlines at $19.26, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
A Look At Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin As Labor Day Weekend Begins: All Eyes On Sept. 6

Bitcoin BTC/USD was declining just 1% lower on Friday in bullish opposition to the S&P 500, which rejected an important psychological level at $4,000 and slid about 0.08%. Ethereum ETH/USD was initially leading the crypto sector, spiking over 4% higher but began to retrace intraday to trade mostly flat. Dogecoin DOGE/USD fell slightly more modestly in tandem with Bitcoin, declining about 1.6%.
