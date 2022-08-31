ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, TN

Scientist explains identifying mysterious Indiana teen’s remains

By Wes Cooper
WLNS
WLNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jkjRh_0hccKWA600

ELK VALLEY, Tenn. (WATE) — A mystery in the Campbell County mountains is slowly being solved and it’s taking a multi-team effort.

“The fact that no missing persons that matched the description were reported in the area, that also makes it difficult,” Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Brandon Elkins said in 2020.

But after nearly four decades, remains were found in the Big Wheel Gap Road area of the missing Indiana teen, Tracy Sue Walker .

“The difference between Tracy being unidentified versus identified was that we were able to combine the generosity of a philanthropist and cutting-edge genomic science,” Dr. David Mittelman said.

Mittelman is the founder and CEO of Texas-based company Othram Incorporated , a private laboratory specializing in “recovery, enrichment and analysis of human DNA from trace quantities of degraded or contaminated forensic evidence.”

After many attempts from other scientists, Mittelman and his team received a bone sample from the remains in the Campbell County woods. Researchers at Othram created a DNA profile, which was then searched through a genealogical database. Later, a distant relative of Walker was found.

“We got back to the investigators at the TBI and said ‘I think we have a lead,'” Mittelman said. “And then, TBI reached out to the family, coordinated the follow-up testing and in fact were able to use the standard methods that in fact, this is a relationship.”

Woman waits 28 hours in ER for room at Knoxville medical center

When investigators and anthropologists discovered the remains on April 3, 1985, they also found a necklace made of plastic buttons which were held together by a string.

One agent called the necklace unique but it was just one bone fragment that led to identifying Walker.

“With time, money, and patience, we were able to piece together the necessary information to work these cases from just a ‘case’ to an identity. It is a real pleasure to assist on this case. We love working with the TBI. The investigators are really just passionate and it’s always exciting when you have passionate folks get together,” Mittelman said.

The TBI is still working to figure out how she went missing from her Indiana home and how she ended up in Campbell County. If anyone has information about Tracy Sue Walker, contact the agency at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

To help solve Jane and John Doe cases, click her e .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

MIGOP SOS candidate tried to kill family, court docs claim

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Republican candidate for Michigan Secretary of State Kristina Karamo allegedly tried to kill her husband and children, according to court filings obtained by 6 News media partner MLive. According to the documents, Karamo’s ex-husband, Adom Karamo, wanted more parenting time with the couple’s two daughters and made the allegations in Oakland […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Michigan State Police traffic stop ends in crash

CLINTON CO., Mich. (WLNS) – An attempted traffic stop by Michigan State Police ends in several charges for one driver in Shiawassee County. According to a tweet from Michigan State Police, troopers tried to pull over a car driving 97 miles per hour on I-69 in Clinton County on Saturday. The suspect drove away and […]
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
County
Campbell County, TN
State
Indiana State
WLNS

Back-to-School sleep schedules

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians. Today’s topic: Back-To-School Sleep Schedules. Michigan students are back, filling up classrooms...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Michigan man on a mission to ‘redeem’ cannabis offenders

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – One Lansing man is turning his painful past that sent him to prison into a motivational tool to help those affected by what he calls the war on cannabis. Ryan Basore was like many in 2008 who wanted to make a career in cannabis when it was first legalized for medical […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

More than 3,000 MSP pot tests compromised

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State Police officials said more than 3,000 tests that looked for traces of THC (the psychoactive chemical in marijuana) in blood samples were inaccurate. State officials said the department’s forensic science division tests around 20,000 samples for alcohol and other drugs every year. Back on August 19, it was found […]
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Othram Incorporated#Tbi
WLNS

Lt. Gov. Gilchrist leads way for Mackinac Bridge Walk

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — For Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist, it was an “honor” to represent the Great Lakes State during the 65th Annual Mackinac Bridge Walk. “This Labor Day, I am proud to celebrate the dedicated union laborers who built the Mackinac Bridge and united our two peninsulas. Governor Whitmer and I will continue standing […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

State of MI investigating voting machine sold on eBay

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In Michigan, it is illegal to have unauthorized access to election equipment but one Michigan voting machine was found being auctioned off on eBay. State police and election officials are investigating how the machine found its way onto the site, and when it went missing. “Perhaps may have been inadvertently dropped […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Michigan election officials concerned about voter violence

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says she’s worried about potential violence during the upcoming midterm election. Secretary of State Benson appeared on CBS’s “Face the Nation” and mentioned what she thinks are the two biggest concerns for officials leading up to the election. “Violence and disruption on election day, first […]
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
WLNS

GOP candidate for Lt. Gov poses with “Three Percenters” flag

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor Shane Hernandez is doing damage control after tweeting a picture of himself over the weekend standing in front of a “Three Precenters” flag. That group has been linked to domestic terrorism plots across the country. The Three Percenter’s ideology was founded in 2008, emerging from […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Michigan group works to strengthen school safety

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – For kids to learn and teachers to teach, they need to feel safe. That’s why one group is using its unique background to make sure Michigan schools are protected. The group is called Secure Education Consultants. It’s made up of former police officers and even Secret Service agents. I Its mission […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Majority of school districts ahead in statewide testing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The next generation of Michiganders improved across the board in their state test scores from Spring 2022. According to the Michigan Department of Education, on average, from third to seventh grade, 54.5% of school districts increased their achievement scores in English language arts (ELA) and 4.0% of districts stayed the same […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

WLNS

18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy