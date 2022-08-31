Read full article on original website
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2022 / Ferguson plc FERGFERG (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 256,082 of its ordinary shares in the period from August 30, 2022 up to and including September 2, 2022 in connection with its $2 billion share repurchase program.
$6.6 Million Bet On This Financial Services Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 6 September 2022 at 9:00. Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.) Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of voting rights attached to Sampo A shares FI owned directly, indirectly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds increased on 2 September 2022 above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total voting rights. In addition, the disclosure obligation arose due to the A shares and voting rights owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds increasing above five (5) per cent of all Sampo plc's shares and voting rights.
STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program
AMSTERDAM – September 05, 2022 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the "Company" or "STMicroelectronics"), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces full details of its common share repurchase program (the "Program") disclosed via a press release dated July 1, 2021. The Program was approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 27, 2021 and by the supervisory board.
SGFY Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Signify Health, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders
Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Signify Health, Inc. SGFY to CVS Health Corporation for $30.50 per share in cash is fair to Signify Health shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages Signify Health shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how...
Here's Why Amazon Is Abandoning Dozens Of US Warehouses
Amazon will not open 42 facilities spread across 25 million square feet of usable space. Amazon operates more than 1,200 logistics facilities, large and small, around the U.S. Amazon.com, Inc AMZN has abandoned many existing and planned facilities around the U.S. due to slow sales growth. Bloomberg quoted consulting firm...
Early Warning News Release Issued Pursuant to Ni 62-103 Acquisition of Common Shares of Origen Resources Inc.
Vancouver, B.C. – TheNewswire - August 30, 2022 – This news release is being disseminated by Crest Resources Inc. CRES (the "Acquiror") pursuant to National Instrument 62-103, The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, in connection with the acquisition of certain common shares (the "Common Shares") of Origen Resources Inc. (the "Issuer"), a British Columbia corporation whose common shares are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "ORGN".
Allena Pharmaceuticals Shares Fall After Filing For Bankruptcy
In its SEC filing, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNA filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and terminated the employment of substantially all of its employees. In January, the company announced exploring strategic and financing alternatives. The company terminated substantially all of its employees, including Louis Brenner, President and Chief Executive Officer...
If You Invested $1,000 When Elon Musk Said The Price Of Tesla Shares Was Too High, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The world’s richest man is no stranger to using the social media platform Twitter Inc TWTR to share his opinions on numerous topics. A tweet in 2020 highlighted the share price of one of his own companies. What Happened: On May 1, 2020, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk...
Why Trump SPAC Partner DWAC's Shares Are Plummeting Today
Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC are tumbling in premarket trading on Tuesday. Shareholders have rejected the special purpose acquisition company’s proposal to extend by a year the deadline for its merger with former President Donald Trump’s Trump Media & Technology, which operates the Truth Social platform, Reuters reported.
S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Point To Higher Open As Steep Declines Bring In Bargain Hunters: Analyst Says Market Entering 'Fire And Ice Part Deux'
U.S. index futures point to a firmer start on Wall Street on Tuesday, as the market opens after Monday’s Labor Day holiday. With the market trading at the lowest level since mid-July, bargain hunting in beaten-down quality names could offer some support to the market. That said, caution could continue to remain the undercurrent.
Earnings Scheduled For September 6, 2022
• LightInTheBox Holding LITB is expected to report earnings for its second quarter. • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $297.33 million. Companies Reporting After The Bell. • Avid Bioservices CDMO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04...
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme. On 19 May 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that the share buy-back programme that was initiated 9 March 2022 was increased to an aggregated value of up to DKK 1,000 million. The purpose of the programme is to adjust the Company's capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group's share-based incentive programme.
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN stock rose 19.7% to $38.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $697.5 million. ADT ADT shares rose 18.58% to $8.55. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 billion. MOGU MOGU stock increased by 11.11% to $2.0. The market...
Audited Financial Statements: MCTO 2nd Bi-Weekly Status Report
Montréal – TheNewswire - August 31, 2022 – St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. SX SXOOF (FSE:85G1) is issuing its second bi-weekly default status reports in accordance with National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders. St-Georges is providing an update to its previously disclosed management cease trade order...
Why PolyPid Dipped Over 73%; Here Are 60 Biggest Movers From Friday
Venus Concept Inc. VERO jumped 54.9% to settle at $0.5419 on Friday. The company, last month, posted downbeat quarterly results. PaxMedica, Inc. PXMD climbed 47.7% to settle at $5.17 on Friday. PaxMedica Executive Chairman, Director Michael Derby reported in Form4 filing the purchase of 95,000 shares at $5.25 per share.
Binance To Delist USDC Stablecoin: What You Need To Know
The largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance, announced Monday that it would delist USD Coin, the stablecoin pegged to the United States dollar, in favor of its native Binance USD BUSD/USD stablecoin beginning Sept. 29. Here’s what you need to know. What Happened: In a statement, the company...
How About Receiving Monthly Dividend Payments? 2 REITs And 1 Energy Company To Consider
As high returns are harder to come by today than in the past two years, investing in dividend stocks that pay distributions monthly is a big advantage, as most firms tend to pay dividends quarterly. Although a high dividend yield may be attractive, investors should seek companies with strong fundamentals...
CVS, Signify Health And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC to report a quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $297.33 million. Kingsoft Cloud shares gained 2.7% to $3.10 in the after-hours trading session.
