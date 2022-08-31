Read full article on original website
Deputies chase down fleeing suspect in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A traffic stop turned into an all-out police chase Monday evening in Pickaway County. According to initial reports from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle along Tarlton-Adelphi Road. The driver then fled from deputies, leading them on a pursuit. The chase...
Stolen motorcycle from business prompts search in Heath
HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward after a motorcycle was stolen in Heath. On July 29, the suspect stole a red and white Honda motorcycle from John Hinderer Power Store on Hebron Road, according to the Heath Division of Police. Now, Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering up […]
Investigators looking into suspicious death of newborn in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Detectives have launched an investigation into the death of a 10-day old baby. According to initial reports, deputies were sent to a residence on Beechwood Street in Frankfort Sunday regarding an “unresponsive newborn child.” EMS was also requested at the scene. The child,...
Police: Man dead in shooting outside north Columbus Dairy Queen
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a shooting outside of a Dairy Queen in north Columbus Sunday afternoon. According to police, the shooting was reported at the restaurant on the 1900 block of Tamarack Circle South at approximately 3:50 p.m. Police dispatch said the shooting victim, 33-year-old Adrian Marcus Carr, was rummaging […]
Teenager sentenced to prison for robbing pizza delivery driver
PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenager in Pataskala has been sentenced to prison after he was accused of robbing a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint in 2021. On November 28, 2021, Pataskala police said officers went to Coronado Drive after hearing reports of an armed robber nearby. Police said three male teens held a pizza […]
Search underway for person feared swept away by flood waters in Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio— Rescue personnel in Pike County responded to the Camp Creek Township area shortly after 10:30 a.m. for a missing person. According to reports from dispatchers, an individual was reported missing from a residence in the 200 block of Skidmore Hollow Road and is feared to have been swept away by high water.
15-year-old girl missing from Gahanna since Friday
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old girl has been missing from her home in Gahanna for the past three days, according to police. Police say Lanie Starr left her home in the area of Stygler Road and McCutcheon Road at night on Friday, September 2. Starr is 5’6″, 110 pounds with red hair and brown […]
Residents call for change in city code after 4-year-old girl found dead in retention pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Residents at the Whispering Oaks Apartments in north Columbus are pushing for change in the city code after a 4-year-old girl was found dead in a retention pond Saturday. The retention pond at the apartment complex is surrounded by rocks, but no fence and according to...
Community mourns death of girl, 4, found in pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus community is mourning after a four-year-old girl was found dead in a retention pond this weekend. Ester Mutivito was reported missing Friday and found Saturday in a retention pond in the area of Belcher Drive and Dresden Street. A memorial sits near the pond in the apartment complex, with […]
Man shot eight times by 22-year-old under house arrest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 22-year-old man under house arrest is accused of shooting another man overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood in west Columbus, according to police According to Columbus police, officers responded to the 900 block of Forest Creek Drive at 1:45 a.m. and found a 36-year-old man with eight gunshot wounds. The […]
Three injured after car was shot at in South Franklinton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A vehicle with two teenage boys and one adult man was shot at overnight Sunday in the South Franklinton area of Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police say the three victims were driving just before 1:15 a.m. near the 800 block of Greenfield Drive when someone shot at the vehicle. According […]
CPD: Body of missing girl, 4, found
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The body of a 4-year-old reported missing Friday afternoon has been recovered, according to Columbus police. According to Columbus police social media post, the body of Ester Mutivito was found Saturday. Columbus Fire Batallion Chief Jeffery Geiter confirmed a child was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon in the area of Belcher Drive […]
Trial in slayings of 8 members of Ohio family delayed
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — The first jury trial in the shooting deaths of eight members of a single Ohio family more than six years ago has been delayed for a week. Opening statements in the trial of 30-year-old George Wagner IV were scheduled to begin Tuesday in Pike County Court. But a court filing Monday […]
Urbana Citizen
Mechanicsburg police seeking man who ‘severely assaulted’ woman
MECHANICSBURG – On Friday, September 2 at approximately 11:48 a.m., the Mechanicsburg Police Department along with the Mechanicsburg Fire Department responded to 305 Pleasantview Estates on the report of a female that had been assaulted. On arrival, officers and medics located a female victim age 41 that had been severely assaulted. As a result, the victim was flown aboard Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital.
Times Gazette
Meth sales land woman in prison
A Hillsboro woman was sentenced to a total of 48 months in prison for two counts of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine to the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville, during a hearing in Highland County Common Pleas Court. Sarah Workman, 22, was sentenced to 24 months for an amended count...
Woman, 39, missing for three days from north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 39-year-old woman has been missing for the past three days from Polaris in north Columbus, according to police. Tamara Wilson was last seen on September 2 near Polaris Parkway and South Old State Road wearing a red and white dress with red sandals, per police. She was also carrying a […]
Man, 27, turns himself in for fatal bar shooting in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested a man charged with fatally shooting a 21-year-old outside a bar in northeast Columbus. Torrod L. Carter was arrested on Friday on charges of murder and felonious assault, according to court records. Police identified Carter as the runaway suspect who shot and killed 21-year-old Dermahni A. Houston at […]
Fire in attic of Westerville home started by lightning strike
WESTERVILLE, Ohio — A fire in the attic of a Westerville home Sunday evening was caused by a lightning strike, according to the Westerville Division of Fire. The fire started around 7:20 p.m. at the home on Fishermans Drive. The fire department said the homeowners were able to exit...
Wagner trial in jeopardy of public viewing after six years of investigations, proceedings
WAVERLY, Ohio — It is the largest, most expensive investigation and trial in the state’s history, and while it’s solely funded by taxpayers, the public is in jeopardy of viewing the open court proceedings of the Wagner trials. The slaying of eight members of the Rhoden family...
Chillicothe 7th Grader Attempts to Burn Down Family Home
Chillicothe – Chillicothe police have charged a 7th grader for attempting to burn down the family home with some of his family inside this week. Accoridng to the Chillicothe police department they were dispatched to Vine street for an unruly juvenile when they arrived the family reported that they are having issues with their son.
