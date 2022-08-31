Tomah Health Community Foundation donates $1,500 to Junior Achievement program

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) — Tomah Health Community Foundation provided support Tuesday for a local organization that connects business leaders with schools.

The foundation’s board members donated $1,500 to the Tomah Junior Achievement Program, which helps local student learn about financial literacy and career planning.

Junior Achievement Coulee Region education manager Melissa Gretebeck said the support from the foundation is important for students in the Tomah School District.

“It’s really an opportunity to fill the gap with opportunities that are not currently available in the schools and as support to the teachers,” Gretebeck said. “We know there’s so many things that the teachers are having to do, so this is just an extra resource for them having a volunteer come into the classroom, do some additional teaching and be a support to them.”

Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to educating students in grades kindergarten thru high school about entrepreneurship, work readiness and financial literacy through experiential, hands-on programs.

