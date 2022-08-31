Read full article on original website
Lightinthebox Q2 Revenue Tops Estimates
Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd LITB reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 8.3% year-on-year, to $132.40 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $78.49 million. Product sales increased 8.8% to $129.8 million, while services fell 13.3% to $2.5 million. The gross margin for the quarter expanded 850 basis points to 55.3%,...
CANG: A challenging environment for the company as its model evolves in 2022. Revenues were roughly in line with expectations in Q2. Adjusting our price target to reflect lower revenues & margins.
Cango CANG reported second quarter 2022 results last night and as expected the COVID related shutdowns of April and May had a material impact on the company. The revenue mix continues to migrate toward the auto trading business which presently is a very low margin business and when coupled with additional investments in new business initiatives resulted in a significant loss of RMB286 million in the quarter ($42.7 million USD).
S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Point To Higher Open As Steep Declines Bring In Bargain Hunters: Analyst Says Market Entering 'Fire And Ice Part Deux'
Early indications suggest a positive start on Wall Street, although caution could be the overwhelming sentiment. Morgan Stanley analyst predicts more pain ahead amid higher equity risk premium and lower earnings. U.S. index futures point to a firmer start on Wall Street on Tuesday, as the market opens after Monday’s...
PKKFF: Tenet Shows Growth of 6% in Q2 Despite China Shutdown for Two Months
Q2 was a challenging quarter for anyone with Chinese business dealings and growing at all defied logic. Yet Tenet PKKFF managed to turn in year over year growth of 6% despite having virtually only one month to do it in and with limited capital due to delayed fund raising. Of the $32.4 million it reported, $10.1 million was from the June 618 Shopping Festival. It also participated in the 618 Shopping Festival last year, financing 789 transactions worth approximately $200,000,000 and generated $15 million in sales then. All other verticals declined except for insurance. The company said in Q1 insurance generated $500,000 to revenues and in Q2 it was up 9.8% sequentially, thus about $550,000 and clearly a disappointment. With China shut down to travel, there was no surprise that car insurance would also be hit but that business is ramping slower than expected.
Earnings Scheduled For September 6, 2022
• LightInTheBox Holding LITB is expected to report earnings for its second quarter. • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $297.33 million. Companies Reporting After The Bell. • Avid Bioservices CDMO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how...
If You Invested $1,000 When Elon Musk Said The Price Of Tesla Shares Was Too High, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The world’s richest man is no stranger to using the social media platform Twitter Inc TWTR to share his opinions on numerous topics. A tweet in 2020 highlighted the share price of one of his own companies. What Happened: On May 1, 2020, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk...
Lululemon, Smartsheet, Okta, And Other Big Gainers From Friday
U.S. stocks closed lower with the Dow Jones dropping more than 300 points on Friday. Here is the list of some big stocks moving higher in the previous session. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. HOLI jumped 16.5% to close at $19.76. A consortium led by China's Hollysys Automation’s management aims to take the U.S.-listed automation and control system maker private in a deal at a $1.8 billion valuation, Reuters reported.
STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program
AMSTERDAM – September 05, 2022 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the "Company" or "STMicroelectronics"), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces full details of its common share repurchase program (the "Program") disclosed via a press release dated July 1, 2021. The Program was approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 27, 2021 and by the supervisory board.
Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 6 September 2022 at 9:00. Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.) Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of voting rights attached to Sampo A shares FI owned directly, indirectly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds increased on 2 September 2022 above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total voting rights. In addition, the disclosure obligation arose due to the A shares and voting rights owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds increasing above five (5) per cent of all Sampo plc's shares and voting rights.
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2022 / Ferguson plc FERGFERG (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 256,082 of its ordinary shares in the period from August 30, 2022 up to and including September 2, 2022 in connection with its $2 billion share repurchase program.
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $250,000 In NIO To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against NIO, Inc. ("NIO" or the "Company") NIO and reminds investors of the October 24, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the company.
CVS, Signify Health And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC to report a quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $297.33 million. Kingsoft Cloud shares gained 2.7% to $3.10 in the after-hours trading session.
Why Trump SPAC Partner DWAC's Shares Are Plummeting Today
Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC are tumbling in premarket trading on Tuesday. Shareholders have rejected the special purpose acquisition company’s proposal to extend by a year the deadline for its merger with former President Donald Trump’s Trump Media & Technology, which operates the Truth Social platform, Reuters reported.
SGFY Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Signify Health, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders
Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Signify Health, Inc. SGFY to CVS Health Corporation for $30.50 per share in cash is fair to Signify Health shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages Signify Health shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights...
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme. On 19 May 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that the share buy-back programme that was initiated 9 March 2022 was increased to an aggregated value of up to DKK 1,000 million. The purpose of the programme is to adjust the Company's capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group's share-based incentive programme.
Ethereum Rises Above This Major Level Ahead Of The Merge; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Tuesday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most-valued cryptocurrency, remained mostly unchanged around the $19,800 level this morning on Tuesday. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, traded sharply higher, surpassing toward the $1,650 mark ahead of the much-awaited Merge, expected to start on September 6. The actual Merge, meanwhile, will trigger between September 10 and September 20.
ISM Services Index Might Decline To This Level In August, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Tuesday
U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday following the release of jobs report for August. Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. META dropped over 3% in the previous session. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. U.S. Services Purchasing Managers' Index for August is scheduled for...
Here's Why Vitalik Buterin Says Crypto Price Crashes Like Terra Luna Are Good For The Market
Buterin says unsustainable business models tend to succeed during booms because everything is going up. Earlier, Buterin said he expects crypto only to be as volatile as gold or the stock market in the next few decades. Vitalik Buterin, the Ethereum ETH/USD blockchain co-founder, recently said that the decline in...
Apple Co-Founder Says Many Cryptocurrencies Are 'Rip-Offs' But Only One Is 'Pure Gold'
This article was originally published on March 7, 2022. Apple Inc. AAPL co-founder Steve Wozniak has described Bitcoin BTC/USD as the only cryptocurrency that’s “pure-gold mathematics.”. What Happened: Wozniak made the comments about Bitcoin in an interview with Business Insider, adding that many cryptocurrencies are untrustworthy and have...
