Former N.J. coach of the year found dead was person of interest in girlfriend’s death, police say
A well-known softball coach was found dead Friday in an apparent suicide, days after his girlfriend was discovered killed in their Burlington County home, authorities announced. The man — preliminarily identified as 53-year-old Peter Lestician — was a person of interest in the homicide of Sheila Maguire, according to a...
DUI motorcycle crash kills man on Dauphin County road, not hit-and-run
One man died in a motorcycle crash in West Hanover Township, Dauphin County last night, according to State Police. Thomas Toolan, 35, of Lebanon was driving his 2008 Harley-Davidson east on the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard “at a suspected high speed” when he drifted onto the right shoulder and struck the guide rail, state police said.
Pa. teen dies in ATV crash: reports
An 18-year-old male died after crashing his ATV, according to a story from KDKA. According to a report from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, Shane Wardropper, of Moon Twp., died after he struck a fixed object on the train tracks on Elizabeth Street in Robinson. The accident happened just before...
Striking Pa. nursing home workers enter 4th day on picket line: ‘We’re worth more than that’
Editor’s note: Story updated to include response from one nursing home. Nearly three dozen workers braved the rain on Monday at the Gardens at West Shore near Camp Hill as a statewide strike of nearly 700 nursing home workers in Pennsylvania stretched into a fourth day. Holding signs that...
Pa police probe death of 14-year-old girl fatally shot inside car
Police are investigating a shooting Friday evening that left a teenage girl dead in Duquesne. Lajaponis Roberts, 14, died at the scene, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. Allegheny County Homicide detectives said they learned Roberts was a passenger in a burgundy-colored Chevy Cruze when the shooting occurred. The...
Coast Guard recovers unidentified body 12 miles from Lake Michigan shoreline
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI — An unidentified male body was found in Lake Michigan Sunday, 12 miles from the shoreline of the Berrien County village of Shoreham. A sailboat captain found the body and contacted authorities at 11:35 a.m., according to a news release from the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.
Pa. town residents’ call to prohibit street sports equipment a ‘no’ from council | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Parking challenge; Trump visit; cafe in the library: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. High: 81; Low: 68. Mostly cloudy. Kipona continues: The Kipona festival in Harrisburg will continue today with artists, food, musical acts and kids’ programming. Gas prices: People traveling today for will pay almost $1 less per gallon for gas...
Flood watch; marching bands; ghost stories: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Spooky stories: Ghost tales can be found pretty much everywhere on the campuses of Pennsylvania’s universities, from a Penn State library victim to a blue-dressed lady wandering at Chatham University. Strike continues: Nearly three dozen workers braved the rain...
Pa. lawmakers spent at least $3 million on lawyers, experts in redistricting battle, invoices show
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania state lawmakers spent at least $3 million in taxpayer money on outside law firms and experts as they lobbied for their preferred political maps during the recent redistricting cycle, according to invoices obtained by Spotlight PA. The new districts have the potential to change the balance...
Flash flooding remains a risk Tuesday as rain continues to fall across central Pa.
Heavy rain that started Monday and is expected to continue Tuesday could cause flash flooding in a number of central Pennsylvania counties, forecasters said. “Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,” the National Weather Service said in a flood watch in effect until noon Tuesday.
Flood watch issued for parts of central Pa. through Tuesday
A slow moving system is bringing much-needed rain to central Pennsylvania, and along with it the possibility for flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon and Cumberland counties. Flood watches are issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. Showers and thunderstorms are...
Flash flood watch in effect for parts of Pennsylvania until Tuesday morning
Meteorologists are urging drivers to avoid flooded roadways, as rain pushes across Pennsylvania on Labor Day. A flash flood watch is in effect for most of central Pennsylvania until Tuesday morning. National Weather Service meteorologists said the weather conditions may bring up to three inches of widespread rain. The weather...
Royal Rangers earn aviation merit with help from central Pa. aviation clubs
A Royal Rangers Action Camp was held from Aug. 25-28 at a “base camp” provided by Crossroads Community Church in Mechanicsburg. It involved 21 Royal Rangers from Outposts in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York, and other surrounding states. Events took place at Carlisle Airport and Capital City Airport. These...
Rep. Perry, this is how I see it | PennLive letters
I am responding to the “As I See It” by U.S. Rep. Scott Perry in a recent Sunday’s paper and here is my “As I See It.” Rep. Perry speaks of the overreach of government. This is by the person who on January 6th tried to block the vote of citizens of Pennsylvania.
Biden blasts ‘extreme’ GOP in Labor Day swing-state trips to Pa., Wisc.
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden excoriated “MAGA Republicans” and the extreme right on Monday, pitching personal Labor Day appeals to swing-state union members who he hopes will turn out in force for his party in November. “The middle class built America,” Biden told a workers’ gathering at...
Biden to attend Labor Day parade in Pa., his 3rd stop in the state in a week
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is making his third trip to Pennsylvania in less than a week and returning just two days after his predecessor, Donald Trump, staged his own rally there — illustrating the battleground state’s importance to both parties as Labor Day kicks off a nine-week sprint to crucial midterm elections.
17 states, including Pa., weigh adopting California’s electric car mandate
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Seventeen states with vehicle emission standards tied to rules established in California face weighty decisions on whether to follow that state’s strictest-in-the nation new rules that require all new cars, pickups and SUVs to be electric or hydrogen powered by 2035. Under the Clean Air...
Will the ugly Pa. Senate race get worse over the next two months? Well...
With two months to go before the Nov. 8 election, the pivotal U.S. Senate race between Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz stands at a tipping point. Can a race that’s been dominated by social media trolling and memes, sharper and sharper barbs, and increasingly acidic...
GOP now stands for ‘Garbage Of Politics’ and voters should throw out the trash | PennLive letters
On Aug. 16, Republicans in Wyoming voted for ignorance over knowledge, lies over truth, corruption over integrity, and dictatorship over democracy. It is one more example of why “GOP” has come to mean “Garbage Of Politics.”. Before the election, I read repeatedly that the GOP in Wyoming...
