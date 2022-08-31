Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
Motley Fool
1 Stock Down More Than 50% That You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
It's feeling macroeconomic pressure, but the future looks bright. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks Billionaire Hedge Fund Managers Are Buying in a Bear Market
In the second quarter, Jim Simons and George Soros bought more Snowflake, while Israel Englander and Steve Cohen increased their positions in Arista Networks. Snowflake simplifies big data analytics for businesses, and the company is growing like wildfire. Arista provides the high-speed networking solutions needed to power cloud and enterprise...
Motley Fool
Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?
Nvidia is seeing the impact of slowing consumer demand in gaming. But it's still generating profits and sees a major opportunity in the auto business. This year’s stock price slump could be a buying opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
Motley Fool
3 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now
Investors should not split from Amazon despite sluggish retail sales. Don't overthink it; Tesla still looks like the best long-term EV stock to own. This digital advertising giant boasts an attractive valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
Selling a Home? The Market May Be Cooling off, but Here's Why Pricing Too Low Could Backfire
Buyers might balk if your listing price seems too good to be true. Many sellers have been listing their homes at higher-than-average prices. You may be inclined to go the opposite route for a quick sale, but be careful with that strategy. A good real estate agent can help you...
Motley Fool
Ready to Get Rich With Stocks? You Can't Go Wrong With These 3 Investments
Adding some growth stocks and/or value stocks to your mix can be an effective move. The more you learn, the better you may perform as an investor. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why I Own PubMatic Stock
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The digital advertising market is growing rapidly, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September
This has been the most challenging first-half to a year on Wall Street in over a half-century. Despite growth stocks being clobbered, a number of fast-paced companies within the Nasdaq 100 stand out as phenomenal bargains. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
The broad-based S&P 500 produced its worst first-half return in over five decades. Big market declines are the perfect opportunity for long-term investors to go shopping. Despite contending with near-term headwinds, these growth stocks are well-positioned to generate triple-digit returns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
These 3 Stocks Are the Future of Biotechnology
Vertex's diabetes care pipeline is flying under investors' radar right now. Repligen sells the tools to manufacture tomorrow's drugs. Recursion Pharma is a top pick for the future of drug discovery. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
2 Remarkable Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip Now
Salesforce’s leading position in the CRM market has made the business relatively resilient to economic downturns. CrowdStrike will continue to benefit from the growing demand for cybersecurity offerings. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
Why a Strong Balance Sheet Matters: General Electric and Honeywell Investors Take Note
Strong balance sheets give management more flexibility. Previous unproductive investment at General Electric weakened its balance sheet and left it debt-laden. Honeywell's strong balance sheet leaves it able to invest for growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks Bulls and Bears Can't Stop Fighting Over
Caterpillar is a major beneficiary of spending in the mining, infrastructure, and oil and gas. Baker Hughes looks like a good value, provided the price of oil doesn't crash. Freeport-McMoRan is a way to play the growing copper demand due to the energy transition. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Livent Powered 29% Higher in August
Management expects high lithium prices will help the company achieve record revenue and profit in 2022. Investors recognize the Inflation Reduction Act as a catalyst for the company's growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
Why Atlassian Stock Popped 18% Last Month
Atlassian reported financial results that far outpaced internal guidance and external expectations. The company is getting more customers on predictable high-margin cloud subscriptions, which is something Wall Street celebrated during the month. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
Why Virgin Galactic Stock Fell in August
Virgin Galactic's second-quarter results came with fresh delays to its planned timeline to launch scheduled service. The company now hopes to begin taking tourists to space in the second quarter of 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
1 Big Reason Why Nvidia's Second-Quarter Earnings Results Underwhelmed Investors
Nvidia's second-quarter fiscal 2023 results showed revenue slowed significantly. The culprit for its poor results was a significant decline in business from the crypto industry. It still has multiple long-term growth drivers in gaming, data center, autos, and visual systems that enable the metaverse. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool
Why Express Stock Plunged This Week
Worsening economic conditions are denting the company's sales and profits. Express was forced to rein in investors' expectations for the second half of the year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Retirees Will Get a Huge Social Security Raise In 2023. Why It Still May Not Be Enough
Most years, seniors receive a Social Security cost-of-living adjustment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Comments / 0