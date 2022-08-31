ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

1 Stock Down More Than 50% That You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

It's feeling macroeconomic pressure, but the future looks bright. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks Billionaire Hedge Fund Managers Are Buying in a Bear Market

In the second quarter, Jim Simons and George Soros bought more Snowflake, while Israel Englander and Steve Cohen increased their positions in Arista Networks. Snowflake simplifies big data analytics for businesses, and the company is growing like wildfire. Arista provides the high-speed networking solutions needed to power cloud and enterprise...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?

Nvidia is seeing the impact of slowing consumer demand in gaming. But it's still generating profits and sees a major opportunity in the auto business. This year’s stock price slump could be a buying opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
Motley Fool

3 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

Investors should not split from Amazon despite sluggish retail sales. Don't overthink it; Tesla still looks like the best long-term EV stock to own. This digital advertising giant boasts an attractive valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Ready to Get Rich With Stocks? You Can't Go Wrong With These 3 Investments

Adding some growth stocks and/or value stocks to your mix can be an effective move. The more you learn, the better you may perform as an investor. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why I Own PubMatic Stock

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The digital advertising market is growing rapidly, and...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Chargepoint#Stock#Europe#Infrastructure#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Ev#Chargepoint Holdings
Motley Fool

3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September

This has been the most challenging first-half to a year on Wall Street in over a half-century. Despite growth stocks being clobbered, a number of fast-paced companies within the Nasdaq 100 stand out as phenomenal bargains. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2032

The broad-based S&P 500 produced its worst first-half return in over five decades. Big market declines are the perfect opportunity for long-term investors to go shopping. Despite contending with near-term headwinds, these growth stocks are well-positioned to generate triple-digit returns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 3 Stocks Are the Future of Biotechnology

Vertex's diabetes care pipeline is flying under investors' radar right now. Repligen sells the tools to manufacture tomorrow's drugs. Recursion Pharma is a top pick for the future of drug discovery. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Motley Fool

2 Remarkable Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip Now

Salesforce’s leading position in the CRM market has made the business relatively resilient to economic downturns. CrowdStrike will continue to benefit from the growing demand for cybersecurity offerings. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

Why a Strong Balance Sheet Matters: General Electric and Honeywell Investors Take Note

Strong balance sheets give management more flexibility. Previous unproductive investment at General Electric weakened its balance sheet and left it debt-laden. Honeywell's strong balance sheet leaves it able to invest for growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks Bulls and Bears Can't Stop Fighting Over

Caterpillar is a major beneficiary of spending in the mining, infrastructure, and oil and gas. Baker Hughes looks like a good value, provided the price of oil doesn't crash. Freeport-McMoRan is a way to play the growing copper demand due to the energy transition. You’re reading a free article with...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Livent Powered 29% Higher in August

Management expects high lithium prices will help the company achieve record revenue and profit in 2022. Investors recognize the Inflation Reduction Act as a catalyst for the company's growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Atlassian Stock Popped 18% Last Month

Atlassian reported financial results that far outpaced internal guidance and external expectations. The company is getting more customers on predictable high-margin cloud subscriptions, which is something Wall Street celebrated during the month. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Virgin Galactic Stock Fell in August

Virgin Galactic's second-quarter results came with fresh delays to its planned timeline to launch scheduled service. The company now hopes to begin taking tourists to space in the second quarter of 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Why Express Stock Plunged This Week

Worsening economic conditions are denting the company's sales and profits. Express was forced to rein in investors' expectations for the second half of the year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy