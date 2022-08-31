Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2022 / Ferguson plc FERGFERG (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 256,082 of its ordinary shares in the period from August 30, 2022 up to and including September 2, 2022 in connection with its $2 billion share repurchase program.
ISM Services Index Might Decline To This Level In August, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Tuesday
U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday following the release of jobs report for August. Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. META dropped over 3% in the previous session. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. U.S. Services Purchasing Managers' Index for August is scheduled for...
Ethereum Rises Above This Major Level Ahead Of The Merge; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Tuesday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most-valued cryptocurrency, remained mostly unchanged around the $19,800 level this morning on Tuesday. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, traded sharply higher, surpassing toward the $1,650 mark ahead of the much-awaited Merge, expected to start on September 6. The actual Merge, meanwhile, will trigger between September 10 and September 20.
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how...
IN THIS ARTICLE
If You Invested $1,000 When Elon Musk Said The Price Of Tesla Shares Was Too High, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The world’s richest man is no stranger to using the social media platform Twitter Inc TWTR to share his opinions on numerous topics. A tweet in 2020 highlighted the share price of one of his own companies. What Happened: On May 1, 2020, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk...
S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Point To Higher Open As Steep Declines Bring In Bargain Hunters: Analyst Says Market Entering 'Fire And Ice Part Deux'
Early indications suggest a positive start on Wall Street, although caution could be the overwhelming sentiment. Morgan Stanley analyst predicts more pain ahead amid higher equity risk premium and lower earnings. U.S. index futures point to a firmer start on Wall Street on Tuesday, as the market opens after Monday’s...
Benzinga
SGFY Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Signify Health, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders
Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Signify Health, Inc. SGFY to CVS Health Corporation for $30.50 per share in cash is fair to Signify Health shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages Signify Health shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights...
Jim Cramer Says Stay Away From Dogecoin And Shiba Inu, Making Money In Crypto Doesn't Mean It's For Real
Mad Money host Jim Cramer warned investors to stay away from altcoins like Shiba Inu SHIB/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD and a host of other cryptocurrencies that did not live up to expectations. What Happened: In a recent segment of CNBC’s Mad Money, Cramer said that it was time to question...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fear Among US Investors Is Increasing, Here's Why
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index remained in the "fear" zone, following the release of jobs report for the month of August. U.S. markets opened higher on Friday after payrolls data for August showed higher-than-expected hiring, but unemployment rate increased to 3.7%. However, gains were erased after Russia’s Gazprom announced an indefinite shutdown of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Europe, which was earlier projected to reopen on September 3 if no anomalies were found.
Here's Why Vitalik Buterin Says Crypto Price Crashes Like Terra Luna Are Good For The Market
Buterin says unsustainable business models tend to succeed during booms because everything is going up. Earlier, Buterin said he expects crypto only to be as volatile as gold or the stock market in the next few decades. Vitalik Buterin, the Ethereum ETH/USD blockchain co-founder, recently said that the decline in...
A Look At Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin As Labor Day Weekend Begins: All Eyes On Sept. 6
Bitcoin BTC/USD was declining just 1% lower on Friday in bullish opposition to the S&P 500, which rejected an important psychological level at $4,000 and slid about 0.08%. Ethereum ETH/USD was initially leading the crypto sector, spiking over 4% higher but began to retrace intraday to trade mostly flat. Dogecoin DOGE/USD fell slightly more modestly in tandem with Bitcoin, declining about 1.6%.
Benzinga
Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 5 September 2022 at 8:00 am. Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.) Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of Sampo A shares FI owned directly, indirectly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds increased on 1 September 2022 above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total stock.
These 3 S&P 500 Dividend Stocks Have High Compound Annual Growth Rates Through 2024
Based on consensus estimates among surveyed analysts, FactSet has determined which stocks in the S&P 500 that have the highest expected two-year dividend compound annual growth rate. As there are 111 stocks in the S&P 500 with dividend yields over 3.10%, analysts have composed a list of 20 stocks that...
Why Trump SPAC Partner DWAC's Shares Are Plummeting Today
Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC are tumbling in premarket trading on Tuesday. Shareholders have rejected the special purpose acquisition company’s proposal to extend by a year the deadline for its merger with former President Donald Trump’s Trump Media & Technology, which operates the Truth Social platform, Reuters reported.
CoStar Group, Brigham Minerals And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session
Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN shares climbed 19% to $37.79 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Friday. Globalstar, Inc. GSAT shares gained 9.8% to $2.24 in pre-market trading. Brigham Minerals, Inc. MNRL rose 7.6% to $31.64 in pre-market trading. Sitio Royalties Corp. is in advanced talks to...
CVS, Signify Health And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC to report a quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $297.33 million. Kingsoft Cloud shares gained 2.7% to $3.10 in the after-hours trading session.
Lululemon, Smartsheet, Okta, And Other Big Gainers From Friday
U.S. stocks closed lower with the Dow Jones dropping more than 300 points on Friday. Here is the list of some big stocks moving higher in the previous session. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. HOLI jumped 16.5% to close at $19.76. A consortium led by China's Hollysys Automation’s management aims to take the U.S.-listed automation and control system maker private in a deal at a $1.8 billion valuation, Reuters reported.
Multitoken Cryptocurrency Systems Like This One Could Prove More Resilient Than Single Token Alternatives For Miners
The world of cryptocurrency mining is a highly competitive and often cutthroat business. Although a major trend in recent years has been away from proof of work (PoW), a system that relies heavily on miners running equipment that “mines” new tokens through running intensive computations, and toward proof of stake (PoS), which relies primarily on validators locking large sums of tokens away, PoW remains an incredibly important cornerstone of the cryptoverse.
Anthony Scaramucci Is Making A $250M Bet On 'The Google' Of Crypto
This article was originally published on January 16, 2022. Bitcoin BTC/USD Bull and SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci says that his firm is investing heavily in Algorand ALGO/USD because he thinks the cryptocurrency will replace many of its competing blockchains. In a recent interview, he said that ALGO will challenge...
Ahead Of Merge, Binance Suspends Ethereum Withdrawals And Deposits On These Networks
Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance is suspending all deposits and withdrawals of Ethereum ETH/USD ahead of the Merge event that will go live this week. What Happened: Binance said all ETH and Wrapped Ethereum WETH/USD on a number of networks would be suspended on Sept. 6 at 2 a.m. UTC. The suspension will last until The Merge is complete.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
78K+
Followers
163K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0