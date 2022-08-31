ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2022 / Ferguson plc FERGFERG (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 256,082 of its ordinary shares in the period from August 30, 2022 up to and including September 2, 2022 in connection with its $2 billion share repurchase program.
Ethereum Rises Above This Major Level Ahead Of The Merge; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Tuesday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most-valued cryptocurrency, remained mostly unchanged around the $19,800 level this morning on Tuesday. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, traded sharply higher, surpassing toward the $1,650 mark ahead of the much-awaited Merge, expected to start on September 6. The actual Merge, meanwhile, will trigger between September 10 and September 20.
S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Point To Higher Open As Steep Declines Bring In Bargain Hunters: Analyst Says Market Entering 'Fire And Ice Part Deux'

Early indications suggest a positive start on Wall Street, although caution could be the overwhelming sentiment. Morgan Stanley analyst predicts more pain ahead amid higher equity risk premium and lower earnings. U.S. index futures point to a firmer start on Wall Street on Tuesday, as the market opens after Monday’s...
Economy
Fear Among US Investors Is Increasing, Here's Why

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index remained in the "fear" zone, following the release of jobs report for the month of August. U.S. markets opened higher on Friday after payrolls data for August showed higher-than-expected hiring, but unemployment rate increased to 3.7%. However, gains were erased after Russia’s Gazprom announced an indefinite shutdown of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Europe, which was earlier projected to reopen on September 3 if no anomalies were found.
A Look At Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin As Labor Day Weekend Begins: All Eyes On Sept. 6

Bitcoin BTC/USD was declining just 1% lower on Friday in bullish opposition to the S&P 500, which rejected an important psychological level at $4,000 and slid about 0.08%. Ethereum ETH/USD was initially leading the crypto sector, spiking over 4% higher but began to retrace intraday to trade mostly flat. Dogecoin DOGE/USD fell slightly more modestly in tandem with Bitcoin, declining about 1.6%.
Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 5 September 2022 at 8:00 am. Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.) Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of Sampo A shares FI owned directly, indirectly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds increased on 1 September 2022 above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total stock.
Why Trump SPAC Partner DWAC's Shares Are Plummeting Today

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC are tumbling in premarket trading on Tuesday. Shareholders have rejected the special purpose acquisition company’s proposal to extend by a year the deadline for its merger with former President Donald Trump’s Trump Media & Technology, which operates the Truth Social platform, Reuters reported.
CVS, Signify Health And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC to report a quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $297.33 million. Kingsoft Cloud shares gained 2.7% to $3.10 in the after-hours trading session.
Lululemon, Smartsheet, Okta, And Other Big Gainers From Friday

U.S. stocks closed lower with the Dow Jones dropping more than 300 points on Friday. Here is the list of some big stocks moving higher in the previous session. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. HOLI jumped 16.5% to close at $19.76. A consortium led by China's Hollysys Automation’s management aims to take the U.S.-listed automation and control system maker private in a deal at a $1.8 billion valuation, Reuters reported.
Multitoken Cryptocurrency Systems Like This One Could Prove More Resilient Than Single Token Alternatives For Miners

The world of cryptocurrency mining is a highly competitive and often cutthroat business. Although a major trend in recent years has been away from proof of work (PoW), a system that relies heavily on miners running equipment that “mines” new tokens through running intensive computations, and toward proof of stake (PoS), which relies primarily on validators locking large sums of tokens away, PoW remains an incredibly important cornerstone of the cryptoverse.
Anthony Scaramucci Is Making A $250M Bet On 'The Google' Of Crypto

This article was originally published on January 16, 2022. Bitcoin BTC/USD Bull and SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci says that his firm is investing heavily in Algorand ALGO/USD because he thinks the cryptocurrency will replace many of its competing blockchains. In a recent interview, he said that ALGO will challenge...
