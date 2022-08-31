ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Comments / 0

Related
racer.com

Herta not on Haas list as team bosses oppose Super License exemption

Team principals Guenther Steiner (Haas) and Frederic Vasseur (Alfa Romeo) have both stated they don’t think the FIA should grant a Super License exemption to IndyCar racer Colton Herta on the grounds of force majeure. Herta is a target for Red Bull as a potential replacement for Pierre Gasly...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Schumacher revels in unexpected Q3 appearance

Mick Schumacher admits he wasn’t expecting to reach Q3 at the Dutch Grand Prix after putting himself in a position to score points as he fights for his future with Haas. Haas hasn’t scored a point in the past three races since a back-to-back double points results at Silverstone and the Red Bull Ring that marked Schumacher’s first points in Formula 1. After a tough weekend in Belgium, Schumacher was comfortably quicker than teammate Kevin Magnussen in qualifying at Zandvoort and says it wasn’t a performance the team had predicted.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Wolff willing to accept driver anger - "we are the trash bin"

Toto Wolff says it is Mercedes’ job to accept anger from its drivers during a race, after Lewis Hamilton’s outburst in the Dutch Grand Prix. Hamilton was frustrated to be left vulnerable at a late Safety Car restart, leading on older medium tires compared to Max Verstappen on the faster soft compound behind him.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Schumacher
Person
Otmar Szafnauer
Person
Pierre Gasly
Person
Daniel Ricciardo
Person
Yuki Tsunoda
Person
Guenther Steiner
Person
Fernando Alonso
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sebastian Vettel
racer.com

Horner surprised to see Mercedes leave Hamilton exposed in Dutch GP

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was surprised Mercedes didn’t leave George Russell out on track late in the Dutch Grand Prix to try and help Lewis Hamilton win the race. Max Verstappen won at home for the second consecutive year after two interruptions that led to unplanned pit...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

INSIGHT: The moving parts around Colton Herta's F1 shot

You’ve got to love Helmut Marko sometimes. There’s been plenty of times that I’ve been critical of Red Bull’s approach to drivers, and there have been multiple occasions where Marko has been a little too quick to open his mouth before thinking about how what he’s saying could be taken – most recently with some comments about Sergio Perez’s heritage that he quickly learned were not acceptable. But one thing that is refreshing about the Red Bull advisor is that if you ask him a question, he’ll give you a straight answer.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Verstappen and Ferrari drivers condemn ‘stupid’ fans throwing flares

Max Verstappen and the Ferrari drivers all criticized fans who threw flares onto the track during qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix. Q2 was stopped early in the session with just Alex Albon on track when a fan threw an orange flare onto the middle of the circuit in the final sector. The perpetrator was swiftly removed by security but then when the final runs in Q3 were about to start, another flare was thrown onto the track at Turn 1, although it rolled into the pit exit allowing the session to continue.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Formula 1#Red Bull#Super License
racer.com

Verstappen hails Red Bull turnaround after ‘full risk’ pole lap

Max Verstappen says he took “full risk” on his pole position lap to complete an impressive Red Bull turnaround in qualifying at the Dutch Grand Prix. The championship leader’s weekend got off to a tough start when Verstappen stopped in FP1 with a gearbox issue, and he was lacking pace in the second sessions as Red Bull still needed to improve its setup. After making a number of changes overnight, Verstappen was still working on the car in final practice but then pipped Charles Leclerc to pole by just 0.021s with his final lap of qualifying.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

McLaughlin reigns supreme at Portland Grand Prix

The 2022 edition of the Portland Grand Prix will be remembered for a clean start, a late restart, an all-New Zealand and Australia podium, and a big performance by the main championship contenders. Polesitter Scott McLaughlin and points leader Will Power spent most of the afternoon running away from the...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Dixon keeps IndyCar title hopes alive with wild Portland drive

Scott Dixon opened the Portland Grand Prix by running a new set of Firestone’s slower primary tire improving from 16th to 14th before pitting on lap 13 to ditch those primaries for the faster red-banded alternates. He’d use alternates for the rest of the afternoon and deliver one of his patented drives that turned a dire situation into a podium at a crucial point in the season.
PORTLAND, OR
racer.com

Verstappen edges Leclerc for Dutch GP pole

Max Verstappen stormed to pole position ahead of Charles Leclerc at his home Dutch Grand Prix. Leclerc had been the faster driver after the first laps of Q3 by half a tenth and looked set to send Verstappen’s home fans home disappointment, but the Dutchman rallied the second time around to challenge the Monegasque. Leclerc was fastest of all in the first sector, but a blisteringly quick second split was enough for Verstappen to nose ahead before they tackled the final part of the lap.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
racer.com

Verstappen admits Mercedes challenge was unexpected

Max Verstappen said he was surprised by the threat Mercedes posed to his lead in the Dutch Grand Prix as he had to fight for his fourth victory in a row. The championship leader looked in control on soft tires after pulling away from Charles Leclerc in the opening part of the race, but then the Mercedes pair run longer having started on mediums and took the lead. With Lewis Hamilton and George Russell one-stopping, a switch to hard tires had both starting to close in at impressive pace and emerge as the main challenger to Verstappen before a Virtual Safety Car period impacted strategies.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

IndyCar Portland Turn 1 start and bypass rules set

After logging two practice sessions and qualifying at the Portland Grand Prix, the NTT IndyCar Series has finalized its plans for how Sunday’s race will be started and how its drivers are expected to handle adversity at the Turn 1 chicane. All teams received a memo from the series...
PORTLAND, OR
racer.com

Gold takes second Indy Pro 2000 win on the trot in Portland

One day after celebrating his 18th birthday with an emphatic victory at Portland International Raceway, Reece Gold emerged victorious once again in this afternoon’s Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires season finale. Gold led throughout the 30-lap Cooper Tires Grand Prix of Portland for Juncos Hollinger Racing to secure second place in the championship standings.
PORTLAND, OR
racer.com

Toyota to investigate Truex, Busch Darlington failures

Toyota Racing Development officials are taking the engines from the Nos. 18 and 19 Joe Gibbs Racing cars of Kyle Busch to their headquarters in Costa Mesa, California, for a thorough examination after failures in the Southern 500. Martin Truex Jr. fell out of Sunday’s race due to overheating after...
COSTA MESA, CA
racer.com

Harvick heated at NASCAR after latest Next Gen fire

Kevin Harvick again had strong words for NASCAR officials after failing to finish Sunday night’s playoff opener at Darlington Raceway. Harvick’s Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang caught on fire on lap 276 of the Southern 500, forcing him to park the car and make a hasty exit. He finished 33rd.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

D'Orlando comes from behind to win USF2000 championship in Portland

The air of unpredictability that has characterized this year’s Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship continued Saturday morning in a fraught season finale at Portland International Raceway. Michael d’Orlando claimed his fourth victory of the season for Cape Motorsports. More importantly, d’Orlando vaulted from third in the points table to first after Pabst Racing teammates Jace Denmark and Myles Rowe were both involved in another first-corner incident.
PORTLAND, OR
racer.com

Suarez undeterred by Darlington inspection failure penalties

Daniel Suarez is unconcerned about the hole his No. 99 Trackhouse Racing team will be in at the start of Sunday’s race at Darlington Raceway after his car failed inspection three times. It appeared to be a body issue and then a toe issue on Suarez’s Chevrolet. As a...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy