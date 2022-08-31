Read full article on original website
Related
racer.com
Herta not on Haas list as team bosses oppose Super License exemption
Team principals Guenther Steiner (Haas) and Frederic Vasseur (Alfa Romeo) have both stated they don’t think the FIA should grant a Super License exemption to IndyCar racer Colton Herta on the grounds of force majeure. Herta is a target for Red Bull as a potential replacement for Pierre Gasly...
racer.com
Schumacher revels in unexpected Q3 appearance
Mick Schumacher admits he wasn’t expecting to reach Q3 at the Dutch Grand Prix after putting himself in a position to score points as he fights for his future with Haas. Haas hasn’t scored a point in the past three races since a back-to-back double points results at Silverstone and the Red Bull Ring that marked Schumacher’s first points in Formula 1. After a tough weekend in Belgium, Schumacher was comfortably quicker than teammate Kevin Magnussen in qualifying at Zandvoort and says it wasn’t a performance the team had predicted.
racer.com
Wolff willing to accept driver anger - "we are the trash bin"
Toto Wolff says it is Mercedes’ job to accept anger from its drivers during a race, after Lewis Hamilton’s outburst in the Dutch Grand Prix. Hamilton was frustrated to be left vulnerable at a late Safety Car restart, leading on older medium tires compared to Max Verstappen on the faster soft compound behind him.
racer.com
Hamilton regrets radio messages, but ‘I don’t want to apologize for my passion’
Lewis Hamilton says his frustration at seeing a potential race victory slip away in the Dutch Grand Prix led to his radio outburst against his team, apologizing for what he said but not for his desire to win. Mercedes looked set to pull off a one-stop strategy that would leave...
RELATED PEOPLE
racer.com
Horner surprised to see Mercedes leave Hamilton exposed in Dutch GP
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was surprised Mercedes didn’t leave George Russell out on track late in the Dutch Grand Prix to try and help Lewis Hamilton win the race. Max Verstappen won at home for the second consecutive year after two interruptions that led to unplanned pit...
racer.com
INSIGHT: The moving parts around Colton Herta's F1 shot
You’ve got to love Helmut Marko sometimes. There’s been plenty of times that I’ve been critical of Red Bull’s approach to drivers, and there have been multiple occasions where Marko has been a little too quick to open his mouth before thinking about how what he’s saying could be taken – most recently with some comments about Sergio Perez’s heritage that he quickly learned were not acceptable. But one thing that is refreshing about the Red Bull advisor is that if you ask him a question, he’ll give you a straight answer.
racer.com
Verstappen and Ferrari drivers condemn ‘stupid’ fans throwing flares
Max Verstappen and the Ferrari drivers all criticized fans who threw flares onto the track during qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix. Q2 was stopped early in the session with just Alex Albon on track when a fan threw an orange flare onto the middle of the circuit in the final sector. The perpetrator was swiftly removed by security but then when the final runs in Q3 were about to start, another flare was thrown onto the track at Turn 1, although it rolled into the pit exit allowing the session to continue.
racer.com
Herta AlphaTauri deal agreed if license exemption approved, says Marko
An agreement has been reached in principle for Colton Herta to join AlphaTauri next season and Pierre Gasly to move to Alpine — if the FIA approves a Super License for the American IndyCar racer. Herta has been linked with a Formula 1 seat but doesn’t currently hold a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
racer.com
Verstappen hails Red Bull turnaround after ‘full risk’ pole lap
Max Verstappen says he took “full risk” on his pole position lap to complete an impressive Red Bull turnaround in qualifying at the Dutch Grand Prix. The championship leader’s weekend got off to a tough start when Verstappen stopped in FP1 with a gearbox issue, and he was lacking pace in the second sessions as Red Bull still needed to improve its setup. After making a number of changes overnight, Verstappen was still working on the car in final practice but then pipped Charles Leclerc to pole by just 0.021s with his final lap of qualifying.
racer.com
McLaughlin reigns supreme at Portland Grand Prix
The 2022 edition of the Portland Grand Prix will be remembered for a clean start, a late restart, an all-New Zealand and Australia podium, and a big performance by the main championship contenders. Polesitter Scott McLaughlin and points leader Will Power spent most of the afternoon running away from the...
racer.com
Dixon keeps IndyCar title hopes alive with wild Portland drive
Scott Dixon opened the Portland Grand Prix by running a new set of Firestone’s slower primary tire improving from 16th to 14th before pitting on lap 13 to ditch those primaries for the faster red-banded alternates. He’d use alternates for the rest of the afternoon and deliver one of his patented drives that turned a dire situation into a podium at a crucial point in the season.
racer.com
Verstappen edges Leclerc for Dutch GP pole
Max Verstappen stormed to pole position ahead of Charles Leclerc at his home Dutch Grand Prix. Leclerc had been the faster driver after the first laps of Q3 by half a tenth and looked set to send Verstappen’s home fans home disappointment, but the Dutchman rallied the second time around to challenge the Monegasque. Leclerc was fastest of all in the first sector, but a blisteringly quick second split was enough for Verstappen to nose ahead before they tackled the final part of the lap.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
racer.com
Verstappen admits Mercedes challenge was unexpected
Max Verstappen said he was surprised by the threat Mercedes posed to his lead in the Dutch Grand Prix as he had to fight for his fourth victory in a row. The championship leader looked in control on soft tires after pulling away from Charles Leclerc in the opening part of the race, but then the Mercedes pair run longer having started on mediums and took the lead. With Lewis Hamilton and George Russell one-stopping, a switch to hard tires had both starting to close in at impressive pace and emerge as the main challenger to Verstappen before a Virtual Safety Car period impacted strategies.
racer.com
IndyCar Portland Turn 1 start and bypass rules set
After logging two practice sessions and qualifying at the Portland Grand Prix, the NTT IndyCar Series has finalized its plans for how Sunday’s race will be started and how its drivers are expected to handle adversity at the Turn 1 chicane. All teams received a memo from the series...
racer.com
Gold takes second Indy Pro 2000 win on the trot in Portland
One day after celebrating his 18th birthday with an emphatic victory at Portland International Raceway, Reece Gold emerged victorious once again in this afternoon’s Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires season finale. Gold led throughout the 30-lap Cooper Tires Grand Prix of Portland for Juncos Hollinger Racing to secure second place in the championship standings.
racer.com
Toyota to investigate Truex, Busch Darlington failures
Toyota Racing Development officials are taking the engines from the Nos. 18 and 19 Joe Gibbs Racing cars of Kyle Busch to their headquarters in Costa Mesa, California, for a thorough examination after failures in the Southern 500. Martin Truex Jr. fell out of Sunday’s race due to overheating after...
racer.com
Harvick heated at NASCAR after latest Next Gen fire
Kevin Harvick again had strong words for NASCAR officials after failing to finish Sunday night’s playoff opener at Darlington Raceway. Harvick’s Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang caught on fire on lap 276 of the Southern 500, forcing him to park the car and make a hasty exit. He finished 33rd.
racer.com
Trackhouse teammates Chastain and Suarez taking differing mindsets into playoffs
Ross Chastain has preached all year he wasn’t going to change or flip a switch when the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs began. Despite being in championship contention for the first time, Chastain has treated each week as business as usual. This week, however, Chastain finally realized this business is...
racer.com
D'Orlando comes from behind to win USF2000 championship in Portland
The air of unpredictability that has characterized this year’s Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship continued Saturday morning in a fraught season finale at Portland International Raceway. Michael d’Orlando claimed his fourth victory of the season for Cape Motorsports. More importantly, d’Orlando vaulted from third in the points table to first after Pabst Racing teammates Jace Denmark and Myles Rowe were both involved in another first-corner incident.
racer.com
Suarez undeterred by Darlington inspection failure penalties
Daniel Suarez is unconcerned about the hole his No. 99 Trackhouse Racing team will be in at the start of Sunday’s race at Darlington Raceway after his car failed inspection three times. It appeared to be a body issue and then a toe issue on Suarez’s Chevrolet. As a...
Comments / 0