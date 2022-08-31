Read full article on original website
Earnings Scheduled For September 6, 2022
• LightInTheBox Holding LITB is expected to report earnings for its second quarter. • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $297.33 million. Companies Reporting After The Bell. • Avid Bioservices CDMO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04...
ISM Services Index Might Decline To This Level In August, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Tuesday
U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday following the release of jobs report for August. Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. META dropped over 3% in the previous session. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. U.S. Services Purchasing Managers' Index for August is scheduled for...
Ethereum Rises Above This Major Level Ahead Of The Merge; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Tuesday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most-valued cryptocurrency, remained mostly unchanged around the $19,800 level this morning on Tuesday. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, traded sharply higher, surpassing toward the $1,650 mark ahead of the much-awaited Merge, expected to start on September 6. The actual Merge, meanwhile, will trigger between September 10 and September 20.
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how...
S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Point To Higher Open As Steep Declines Bring In Bargain Hunters: Analyst Says Market Entering 'Fire And Ice Part Deux'
U.S. index futures point to a firmer start on Wall Street on Tuesday, as the market opens after Monday’s Labor Day holiday. With the market trading at the lowest level since mid-July, bargain hunting in beaten-down quality names could offer some support to the market. That said, caution could continue to remain the undercurrent.
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
HyreCar HYRE shares increased by 56.9% to $1.26 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.6 million. Wilhelmina International WHLM stock rose 7.54% to $4.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million. Ideanomics IDEX shares moved upwards by 7.31% to...
Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 6 September 2022 at 9:00. Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.) Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of voting rights attached to Sampo A shares FI owned directly, indirectly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds increased on 2 September 2022 above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total voting rights. In addition, the disclosure obligation arose due to the A shares and voting rights owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds increasing above five (5) per cent of all Sampo plc's shares and voting rights.
Ethereum Gains Outpace Bitcoin, Dogecoin: Why This Analyst Says Apex Crypto's Near-Term Risk Appetite Is 'Not Looking Good'
Major coins rose Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.3% to $988.35 billion at press time.. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Ethereum led gains among major coins at press time, while Bitcoin showed modest gains and was above $20,000. Stock futures were in the green at press time going into a new trading week after the Labor Day weekend.
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme. On 19 May 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that the share buy-back programme that was initiated 9 March 2022 was increased to an aggregated value of up to DKK 1,000 million. The purpose of the programme is to adjust the Company's capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group's share-based incentive programme.
Coca-Cola To $76? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Tuesday
HSBC raised the price target on The Coca-Cola Company KO from $72 to $76. HSBC analyst Carlos Laboy maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Coca-Cola shares rose 0.3% to $61.34 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan cut Rocket Companies, Inc. RKT price target from $11 to $8.5. JP Morgan analyst...
Multitoken Cryptocurrency Systems Like This One Could Prove More Resilient Than Single Token Alternatives For Miners
The world of cryptocurrency mining is a highly competitive and often cutthroat business. Although a major trend in recent years has been away from proof of work (PoW), a system that relies heavily on miners running equipment that “mines” new tokens through running intensive computations, and toward proof of stake (PoS), which relies primarily on validators locking large sums of tokens away, PoW remains an incredibly important cornerstone of the cryptoverse.
Here Are 2 High Yielding Dividend Stocks In The Financial Sector Conducting Share Buybacks
With the U.S. 2-Year Treasury Yield sitting at 3.402% as of Friday, investors may want to hunt for stocks offering high dividend yields or elevated dividend payments per share. Although the dividend yield is important, it will fluctuate with the volatility of the market. On the other hand, the dividend...
Early Warning News Release Issued Pursuant to Ni 62-103 Acquisition of Common Shares of Origen Resources Inc.
Vancouver, B.C. – TheNewswire - August 30, 2022 – This news release is being disseminated by Crest Resources Inc. CRES (the "Acquiror") pursuant to National Instrument 62-103, The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, in connection with the acquisition of certain common shares (the "Common Shares") of Origen Resources Inc. (the "Issuer"), a British Columbia corporation whose common shares are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "ORGN".
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2022 / Ferguson plc FERGFERG (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 256,082 of its ordinary shares in the period from August 30, 2022 up to and including September 2, 2022 in connection with its $2 billion share repurchase program.
Why Trump SPAC Partner DWAC's Shares Are Plummeting Today
Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC are tumbling in premarket trading on Tuesday. Shareholders have rejected the special purpose acquisition company’s proposal to extend by a year the deadline for its merger with former President Donald Trump’s Trump Media & Technology, which operates the Truth Social platform, Reuters reported.
Allena Pharmaceuticals Shares Fall After Filing For Bankruptcy
In its SEC filing, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNA filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and terminated the employment of substantially all of its employees. In January, the company announced exploring strategic and financing alternatives. The company terminated substantially all of its employees, including Louis Brenner, President and Chief Executive Officer...
This Analyst Predicts $396 For Eli Lilly, Plus Raymond James Slashes PT On This Stock By Over 73%
Raymond James cut the price target for PolyPid Ltd. PYPD from $15 to $4. PolyPid shares fell 7.7% to $1.32 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs raised the price target on Inter & Co, Inc. INTR from $3.9 to $5. Inter & Co shares rose 0.7% to close at $4.23 on Friday.
A Look At Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin As Labor Day Weekend Begins: All Eyes On Sept. 6
Bitcoin BTC/USD was declining just 1% lower on Friday in bullish opposition to the S&P 500, which rejected an important psychological level at $4,000 and slid about 0.08%. Ethereum ETH/USD was initially leading the crypto sector, spiking over 4% higher but began to retrace intraday to trade mostly flat. Dogecoin DOGE/USD fell slightly more modestly in tandem with Bitcoin, declining about 1.6%.
Lululemon, Smartsheet, Okta, And Other Big Gainers From Friday
U.S. stocks closed lower with the Dow Jones dropping more than 300 points on Friday. Here is the list of some big stocks moving higher in the previous session. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. HOLI jumped 16.5% to close at $19.76. A consortium led by China's Hollysys Automation’s management aims to take the U.S.-listed automation and control system maker private in a deal at a $1.8 billion valuation, Reuters reported.
SGFY Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Signify Health, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders
Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Signify Health, Inc. SGFY to CVS Health Corporation for $30.50 per share in cash is fair to Signify Health shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages Signify Health shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights...
