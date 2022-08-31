The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has recommended the first updated COVID-19 boosters which target both the original strain of the virus and two of the Omicron variants (BA.4 and BA.5). People ages 12 and older are eligible to receive Pfizer-BioNTech boosters and people ages 18 and older may receive Moderna boosters which provide broader protection against the newer variants.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO