Lawson State Community College Has The # 1 Ranked LPN Program In Alabama 2022
LPN Rankings - https://www.nursingprocess.org/best-lpn-program-in-every-state/#Alabama.
ADPH To Receive First Doses Of Bivalent COVID-19 Boosters, Shots Expected To Be Available At County Health Departments Next Week
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has recommended the first updated COVID-19 boosters which target both the original strain of the virus and two of the Omicron variants (BA.4 and BA.5). People ages 12 and older are eligible to receive Pfizer-BioNTech boosters and people ages 18 and older may receive Moderna boosters which provide broader protection against the newer variants.
