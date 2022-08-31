ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman in hospital after ex-boyfriend opened fire on her as she drove home, Houston police say

ABC13 Houston
 5 days ago

A woman is in the hospital after police said she was shot by her ex-boyfriend while driving home with her new boyfriend in east Houston.

The shooting happened at about 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 7900 bock of Elmwood, near 80th Street, police said.

The woman's ex-boyfriend was standing on the sidewalk when he opened fire on the new couple, according to police.

Police said the woman was hit in the hip but is expected to survive.

Police said the woman's boyfriend was not hurt.

Authorities said they know who the suspect is and are looking for him.

