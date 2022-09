Is an international e-commerce platform dedicated to supporting the next generation of designers. Based in Stockholm, the newly launched website offers selections of innovative and sustainable brands from all over the world, with an emphasis on women-led companies. The platform currently supports more than 150 designers from 25 countries and curates a special selection for its customers. Check out some of our favorite independent designers from the site, below.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO