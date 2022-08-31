Read full article on original website
What Happened After WWE Raw Went Off The Air
WWE has released a digital exclusive video of the events that transpired after "WWE Raw" went off the air Monday night. In the video, Dexter Lumis can be seen hoisting The Miz on his shoulders and taking him to the backstage area. The "kidnapping" occurred moments after The Miz lost to United States Champion Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage Match.
Booker T Calls New WWE Champion 'A Diamond In The Rough'
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T took to his podcast Tuesday night to encourage fans not to underestimate one half of the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The former six-time world champion addressed comments from fans during the latest episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast. One suggested WWE Women's Tag Champion Raquel Rodriguez lacks "a good partner." Rodriguez and her partner, Aliyah, became the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on this week's "Monday Night RAW." The pair defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to win the titles, which were vacated in May by Naomi and Sasha Banks.
Startup Wrestling Company Reportedly Sends Serious Offer To Bray Wyatt
Ever since WWE released Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) on July 31, 2021, there has been much speculation about when he is returning to WWE or when he will be going to other wrestling promotions. In a new report from Fightful Select, there is reportedly a standing offer from a "startup...
Tony Khan Describes Jon Moxley's Demeanor Now That He Is Sober
It's been nearly eight months since Jon Moxley returned to the ring after entering an alcohol treatment program. He has been praised for seeking help and returning in tremendous shape, and the Undisputed AEW World Champion is arguably having one of the best runs in wrestling today. AEW President Tony...
Solo Sikoa Makes WWE Main Roster Debut At Clash At The Castle
"NXT" Superstar Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut this Saturday, September 3 at the Clash at the Castle event. Sikoa made his debut while helping his cousin Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retain his title against Drew McIntyre. His older brothers Jey and Jimmy Uso weren't at the event due to not being cleared. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions were attacked by McIntyre this past Friday on "SmackDown."
Daniel Garcia Calls Top AEW Star 'The Greatest Wrestler Of All Time'
Daniel Garcia believes one member of the AEW roster can lay claim to calling himself the greatest in-ring performer of all time. His answer may not surprise you, given that he's made it clear that he's idolized this former multiple-time champion. In an interview with Bleacher Report, Garcia explained why...
Karen Jarrett Recalls Working With Chyna In TNA
Karen Jarrett mostly served as an on-screen character during her career in wrestling, with her only match being when she teamed with real-life husband Jeff Jarrett to take on real-life ex-husband Kurt Angle and Chyna at TNA Sacrifice in 2011. It ended up being the late Chyna's final match. "'What...
Daniel Garcia Says Current WWE Champion Almost Broke His Back With A Boston Crab
Daniel Garcia's submission game is on point, but he's found himself in a few holds that weren't exactly pleasant. While chatting with Bleacher Report, Garcia recalled the time current WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther gave him a painful experience. "So it's person by person because people master different holds," Garcia said....
Colt Cabana Reacts To Tweets Following CM Punk's Press Scrum Comments
During the All Out post-show media scrum, newly-crowned AEW World Champion CM Punk went on a tirade against his former friend Colt Cabana. Punk didn't hold back, going into detail about real-life scenarios that the pair had encountered throughout the years, including the lawsuits they had against one another and the downfall of their friendship. Additionally, Punk criticized current AEW EVPs for spreading "lies and bulls***" in relation to the Cabana situation, and also furthered his real-life spat with "Hangman" Adam Page.
Speculation Grows Over Identity Of The Joker At AEW All Out
During the Casino Ladder Match at Sunday's All Out pay-per-view, a group of masked men came out and cleared the ring, allowing another masked man to climb the ladder and unhook the casino chip. Just the masked man revealed himself to be Stokely Hathaway, Rollingstones' classic song "Sympathy for the Devil" hit, and out came another masked man, The Joker, who walked into the ring and collected the chip from Hathaway.
Gunther Praises Recent WWE Opponent As One Of The Best In A Decade
Gunther is the current WWE Intercontinental Champion, having taken the gold from Ricochet after pinning him during the June 10 episode of "WWE SmackDown." The Austrian bruiser squashed Ricochet in their title rematch, but his most recent championship defense proved to be a far greater challenge. He went one-on-one with Shinsuke Nakamura on August 12, and the two had a highly praised match with Gunther getting the win.
Jade Cargill Says Bryan Danielson Got Her To Delete Twitter
Bryan Danielson is known for his disliking of social media, and he seems to be convincing his pupils to access their accounts less often as well. In a recent interview with TV Insider, Jade Cargill explained how Danielson was the one to convince her to take a break from Twitter and cut down on her screen time overall.
Road Dogg Confirms Changes To Two WWE Star's Ring Names
One of the many changes that have occurred in WWE since Vince McMahon's retirement is certain wrestlers are again being billed with a first and last name instead of just one or the other. "Road Dogg" Brian James, who reportedly recently returned to WWE as Senior Vice President of LIve...
Major Heel Turn At WWE Clash At The Castle
After much speculation throughout the summer, Dominik Mysterio has finally turned heel. Dominik's heel turn happened during Saturday's WWE premium live event, Clash at the Castle. After Edge and Rey Mysterio defeated Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest, Dominik entered the ring with them and instead of celebrating their win, he gave Edge a low blow. He also attacked his father, who had tried to plead with him to stop his attack on Edge.
Triple H Reveals Whether Or Not He Watches AEW
With Triple H at the helm of creative in WWE as its Chief Content Officer, many have questioned whether or not he pays attention to the AEW product. That question was asked by Ariel Helwani of BT Sport and Triple H had the following response. "Do I watch it on...
Matt And Reby Hardy React To Backstage AEW Drama Involving CM Punk
As the backstage drama involving CM Punk, Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page continues to unravel, Matt Hardy & his wife, Reby, have taken to social media to show solidarity with the AEW originals. In the aftermath of reports detailing a scuffle between Young Bucks and Punk, Reby...
Backstage News On Butch And T-Bar's WWE Ring Names
Since Vince McMahon faded off into retirement and Triple H replaced him as the new man in charge of WWE creative, fans have wondered what it would mean for talent that were given different names than ones they had previously been known for. And with talent like Austin Theory and Matt Riddle getting their first names back, it's led to some wondering if talent such as Butch, formerly known as Pete Dunne, or T-Bar, formerly known as Dominik Dijakovic, could be seeing a return of their old identities.
CM Punk Shoots On His Issues With Scott 'Colt Cabana' Colton
Newly crowned two-time AEW World Champion CM Punk was in a mood during the AEW All Out post=show media scrums, opening up about his issues with Colt Cabana and "Hangman" Adam Page before Wrestling Inc. senior news editor Nick Hausman had even asked a question. Punk went in-depth on his history with Cabana, who he referred to by his real name, Scott Colton, and went into detail about where his issues with Cabana began and ended, including the lawsuits they both had against each other.
Tony Khan Explains Why He Brought MJF Back To AEW TV
AEW All Out 2022 was a newsworthy night to say the least, with the company crowning a new AEW Interim Women's Champion, a new AEW World Champion, and for the first time ever, AEW World Trios Champions. But of all the evening's biggest moments, the standout was the long-awaited return of AEWs biggest heel, Maxwell Jacob Friedman.
Braun Strowman Makes Emphatic Return On WWE Raw
The rumors of Braun Strowman's WWE return were indeed true. On the 9/5 episode of "WWE Raw," the Monster Among Men showed up midway through a Fatal Four-Way Match to determine the #1 contender for The Usos' Undisputed Tag Team Titles, laying waste to all eight men in the match before posing for the fans. During the beatdown, Strowman also did his signature sprint around the ring before shoulder tackling Otis through the barricade and power slamming Angelo Dawkins through the announce desk.
