Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Murder warrant issued for suspected gunman after overnight shooting leaves 1 woman dead in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A murder warrant has been issued for a suspected gunman Police say killed a woman early Monday in Port Arthur. On Monday at around 1:36 a.m., Port Arthur Police Department was dispatched to a shooting at 4600 block of Alamosa Street. When they got there, police found a woman dead, according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur Police release name of suspect in fatal Monday shooting
At approximately 1:36 a.m. Monday, Port Arthur Police Department officers were dispatched to a shooting at 4649 Alamosa St. Arriving officers discovered a female victim had been mortally wounded from the shooting. During the course of the investigation, patrol officers and detectives, developed a suspect identified as Alejo Mendoza Chavez.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur Police searching for shooter after woman found dead Monday
A female is dead, and Port Arthur Police are searching for a suspect Monday following a fatal shooting before daybreak. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the victim was discovered in a vehicle after someone contacted the police station concerning the shooting at approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday. “We are...
16-year-old found shot to death on roadside in north Liberty County, deputies say
Authorities said they have identified the victim but will not be releasing her name due to her age, but her family has been notified.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Arthur News
POLICE: 12-year-old killed in tragic ATV crash in Vidor
VIDOR — Excessive speed was cited in a tragic and deadly ATV crash Sunday night that resulted in the death of a 12-year-old girl. The Vidor Police Department Dispatch Center was alerted to an accident involving a single vehicle ATV, side by side, near the intersection of South Lakeside and Springdale at approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Lake Charles American Press
9/4: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Darrell Wayne Bennett Jr., 39, 3121 General Marshall Drive — residential contractor fraud $5,000 or more but less than $25,000. Richard Cory Parker, 44, 5001 Shannon Road, Sulphur — operating while intoxicated, third offense; driving on roadway laned for...
Investigators identify body found alongside Liberty County road as 16-year-old girl, murder investigation underway
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Investigators have identified a body that was found alongside a road in Liberty County as that of a 16-year-old girl. The teenager had been shot to death, according to a Liberty County Sheriff's Office release. While the victim's identity is known, investigators are not releasing...
nbc16.com
Woman, 65, charged with setting her home on fire to collect $500K insurance
PORT ARTHUR, Texas (KFDM) — A woman has been accused of setting a fire to burn down her house for insurance money, according to authorities. The Jefferson County Grand Jury has indicted 65-year-old Patricia Fairman for first-degree arson. Investigators said there were multiple fires during a two-day period in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont police still searching for elderly man; Have you seen Isaac Morris?
Beaumont police are still searching for a missing elderly man and asking for the public's help. Police was recently notified that 80-year-old Isaac Morris was supposed to be living with a great in Beaumont. A family member told police that they hadn't seen Morris in over a year. Police say...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PRECINCT 4 ARRESTS MAN WANTED BY PARDONS AND PAROLE
A Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputy conducted a traffic stop on US HWY 59 near SH 242. After an investigation, one male was placed into custody for multiple pardons and parole warrants. Jones was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2003 on multiple drug charges and was paroled in...
Port Arthur News
Area man allegedly tried to steal wire from Entegy; $57K in damages estimated
A man that police say broke into an Entergy substation and damaged property while looking for scrap wire was indicted recently on a charge of felony criminal mischief. Sean Ronal Hendry, 48, of Beaumont was found inside the approximate 6-feet tall locked fence that had three-strand barbed wire on top on May 14 at the substation at 107864 Old sour Lake Road in Beaumont.
12-year-old dies after single-vehicle ATV accident in Vidor
VIDOR, Texas — The Vidor Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle ATV accident that claimed the life of a child. The deadly accident happened on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Dispatch received a call around 7:30 p.m. about an accident involving a single-vehicle ATV near the intersection of South Lakeside Street and Springdale Street, according to a news release from the Vidor Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Person who made online threat to Silsbee middle school identified, 'no direct threat has been found to exist'
SILSBEE, Texas — Silsbee Independent School District officials and police believe there is "no direct threat" to an area middle school after investigating a threat that was made online. District officials were made aware of a Twitter post concerning Edwards-Johnson Memorial Silsbee Middle School, according to a Silsbee ISD...
kogt.com
ATV Accident Claims Life
On Sunday, September 4, 2022, at approximately 7:30 PM, the Vidor Police Department Dispatch Center was advised of an accident involving a single vehicle ATV, side by side, near the intersection of S. Lakeside and Springdale. The vehicle was being operated by a 12-year-old female with 3 passengers. The driver lost control of the vehicle due to speed causing it to leave the roadway.
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Stealing Thousands of Dollars from a University Alumni Association She Worked For
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Stealing Thousands of Dollars from a University Alumni Association She Worked For. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 2, 2022, that in May, CPSO detectives received a complaint from the McNeese Alumni Association regarding financial theft.
KFDM-TV
Driver crashes and vehicle overturns near Regional Airport following chase
NEDERLAND — Law enforcement officers are investigating a crash near the Jack Brooks Regional Airport that ended with a vehicle overturned following a chase. Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter tells KFDM/Fox 4 that Port Neches Police were investigating a disturbance. He says the suspect drove away and Port Neches PD pursued him.
KFDM-TV
Beaumont police investigating crash Sunday night on I-10 near College Street
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police are investigating a crash Sunday night on I-10 near College Street. The crash was reported shortly before 9 p.m. First responders allowed one lane of traffic through, but traffic was backed up. Drivers were advised to avoid the area. We are checking on injuries. Stay...
KPLC TV
Former associate director of McNeese Alumni Association accused of stealing from organization
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The former associate director of the McNeese Alumni Association has been arrested in connection to accusations she stole from the organization. Stephanie Y. Clark, 38, of Lake Charles, was arrested Friday on a charge of theft over $25,000. She was released on $150,000 bond set by Judge Tony Fazzio.
'Two known drug dealers,' two others arrested after investigators find narcotics in two vehicles
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Four people have been arrested and charged following a multi-agency investigation between the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Beaumont Police Department and Orange Police Department. It happened on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and the Beaumont Police...
theseabreezebeacon.com
There were 48 subjects booked into the Chambers County Jail between August 21 and August 27. These subjects included:
Maxquisha Sharde Johnson, 06/01/1990, of Baytown. Arrested by DPS on August 21 and was charged twice for driving while intoxicated with child under 15 in vehicle. Gerardo Salianas Herrera, III., 08/19/1997, of Houston. Arrested by DPS on August 21 and was charged with driving while intoxicated and failure to stop and give information.
Comments / 2