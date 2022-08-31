ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

12NewsNow

Murder warrant issued for suspected gunman after overnight shooting leaves 1 woman dead in Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A murder warrant has been issued for a suspected gunman Police say killed a woman early Monday in Port Arthur. On Monday at around 1:36 a.m., Port Arthur Police Department was dispatched to a shooting at 4600 block of Alamosa Street. When they got there, police found a woman dead, according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur Police release name of suspect in fatal Monday shooting

At approximately 1:36 a.m. Monday, Port Arthur Police Department officers were dispatched to a shooting at 4649 Alamosa St. Arriving officers discovered a female victim had been mortally wounded from the shooting. During the course of the investigation, patrol officers and detectives, developed a suspect identified as Alejo Mendoza Chavez.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur Police searching for shooter after woman found dead Monday

A female is dead, and Port Arthur Police are searching for a suspect Monday following a fatal shooting before daybreak. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the victim was discovered in a vehicle after someone contacted the police station concerning the shooting at approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday. “We are...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
