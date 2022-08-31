LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The woman accused of killing her 7-year-old son and leaving his body on a trail outside of Las Vegas will plead guilty, according to court records. Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez, 36, is accused of strangling Liam Husted to death in May 2021 and dumping his body at Mountain Springs outside of Las Vegas. Clark County District Court records show Moreno-Rodriguez entered a guilty plea agreement on Sept. 1.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 18 HOURS AGO