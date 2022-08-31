ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Woman accused of killing 7-year-old outside Las Vegas to plead guilty

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The woman accused of killing her 7-year-old son and leaving his body on a trail outside of Las Vegas will plead guilty, according to court records. Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez, 36, is accused of strangling Liam Husted to death in May 2021 and dumping his body at Mountain Springs outside of Las Vegas. Clark County District Court records show Moreno-Rodriguez entered a guilty plea agreement on Sept. 1.
8newsnow.com

Shooting at Las Vegas gas station leaves 1 dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One person is dead after being shot in a parking lot of a Las Vegas gas station, police said. According to police, two people got into an altercation at a Circle K near Spring Mountain and Arville, when one person shot the other before fleeing the scene.
