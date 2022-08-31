Read full article on original website
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Las Vegas woman arrested days after deadly hit-and-run in northeast valley, police say
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run that claimed the life of a 40-year-old Las Vegas woman.
Las Vegas police seek public's help after veteran reporter is found dead outside his home
Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help identifying a possible suspect in the death of veteran newspaper journalist Jeff German, found dead outside his home on Saturday.
Las Vegas police seek public’s help identifying suspect in journalist’s death
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)-- Las Vegas Metro police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect related to the deadly stabbing of a local investigative reporter.
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Cheyenne, Civic Center
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near the I-15 and Cheyenne Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Monday night. Police say they received a call to the 2200 block of Venus Avenue in regards to an injured man. A North Las Vegas police spokesperson tells...
North Las Vegas police search for teen suspects in movie theater brawl
Police in North Las Vegas are searching for teenagers responsible for a brawl at the Galaxy Theatres inside the Cannery on Craig Road over the weekend.
A woman arrested at Las Vegas airport told officers it must be because she's 'so good looking'
Police arrested the woman last week after she was accused of leaving a restaurant inside Harry Reid International Airport without paying for the bill.
Las Vegas woman accused of drinking 5 shots before deadly crash to face judge Tuesday
A Las Vegas woman accused of drinking at least five shots of tequila before a deadly crash is expected to face a judge on Tuesday.
Continuing Coverage: Las Vegas reporter, Jeff German, found dead at his home
69-year-old Jeff German was a longtime reporter for Las Vegas and the Review Journal. The Clark County coroner confirmed that German's death was a homicide after multiple sharp force injuries.
Fox5 KVVU
Woman accused of killing 7-year-old outside Las Vegas to plead guilty
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The woman accused of killing her 7-year-old son and leaving his body on a trail outside of Las Vegas will plead guilty, according to court records. Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez, 36, is accused of strangling Liam Husted to death in May 2021 and dumping his body at Mountain Springs outside of Las Vegas. Clark County District Court records show Moreno-Rodriguez entered a guilty plea agreement on Sept. 1.
news3lv.com
13 arrests, 204 citations handed out during North Las Vegas police DUI blitz event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Over 200 people were cited and over a dozen arrested following the North Las Vegas Police Department's holiday weekend DUI enforcement event. The department released the numbers on Monday, stating that the event was to emphasize the dangers of driving while impaired. There were 166...
news3lv.com
Woman accused of killing son outside Las Vegas reaches guilty plea agreement
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The woman accused of killing her 7-year-old son in a mountainous area outside Las Vegas has reached a guilty plea agreement, according to court records. An agreement was entered on Thursday, Sept. 1, in the case of Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez, 36. Terms of the agreement were not immediately known.
Summerlin restaurant says a person allegedly broke in, cut into ATM and safe
The Summerlin restaurant, Lindo Michoacán, sent KTNV video of a person allegedly breaking in and getting into the ATM and safe on August 29.
1 Police Officer Hospitalized In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Police, a motor vehicle crash occurred in Las Vegas on Saturday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Walnut Road. The officials officials stated that a Las Vegas Metro officer was hit by a vehicle and rushed to the hospital...
Shooter at large after fatal altercation at Las Vegas Chinatown gas station
Police in Las Vegas are searching for the person responsible for a fatal shooting at a Circle K on Spring Mountain Road and Arville Street on Saturday night.
Fox5 KVVU
‘Fine line between education and being disrespectful,’ TikTok mortician reacts to Las Vegas mortuary transport driver
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A viral mortician based out of New York is reacting to the local mortuary transport driver- fired for recording and posting videos of bodies from different funeral homes throughout the valley. That story FOX5 aired in August has garnered over a million views online, reaching...
"Fearless" Las Vegas investigative journalist stabbed to death outside his home
A Las Vegas investigative reporter was stabbed to death outside his home and police are looking for a suspect, authorities said. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers found journalist Jeff German, 69, dead with stab wounds around 10:30 a.m. Saturday after authorities received a 911 call, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
Someone fraudulently sold Tony Hsieh-owned building in downtown Las Vegas for $1M+, documents claim
Someone sold a downtown Las Vegas apartment building owned by the late Tony Hsieh for more than $1 million – the problem is the tech entrepreneur’s estate says it was all a fraud.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas 6-year-old born with half a heart receives special surprise
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One and every 100 children are born with only half a heart. Las Vegas 6-year-old Anthony Marquez is one of them. “Emotionally, it was very difficult and at one point we thought we were going to lose him,” said Jorge Jimenez Marquez, who is Anthony’s father.
1 Pedestrian Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Friday night. The crash happened on Pecos and Cheyenne at around 11 p.m. The woman was found on the road suffering major injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the officials.
8newsnow.com
Shooting at Las Vegas gas station leaves 1 dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One person is dead after being shot in a parking lot of a Las Vegas gas station, police said. According to police, two people got into an altercation at a Circle K near Spring Mountain and Arville, when one person shot the other before fleeing the scene.
