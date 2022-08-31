Read full article on original website
Gun training courses begin in order to meet new NYS requirements
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – New laws that limit where legal gun owners can carry firearms are now in effect here in New York. If you don’t already have a permit to carry, you’ll have to meet a slew of new benchmarks before you can get one. Dave Jenkins...
Coast Guard says it’s calling off the search for 9 missing in deadly floatplane crash in Washington state’s Puget Sound
SEATTLE (AP) — Coast Guard says it's calling off the search for 9 missing in deadly floatplane crash in Washington state's Puget Sound.
Governor says plane that threatened to crash into store in Mississippi has landed safely
TUPELO, Miss, (AP) — Governor says plane that threatened to crash into store in Mississippi has landed safely.
First Alert Weather: Dry & sunny today before a better chance for rain on Labor Day
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Not as cool but definitely a comfortable start to the Labor Day weekend. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid and upper 80s as the summer vibes continue. We will see a little more in terms of cloud cover as well, but mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected today before clouds increase late tonight.
First Alert Weather: The weather will change, and not for the better, for the remainder of the holiday weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Some folks call it the unofficial end of summer this weekend. We had more fun in the sun for most of this Saturday. In addition, we have had a combination of heat and humidity that has produced mid-summer weather for the first portion of the holiday weekend. However, this is not likely going to continue. A cold front is approaching Western New York and that will bring much cooler temperatures and eventually some rainfall.
