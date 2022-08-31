ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Razorbacks Wire’s Taylor Jones predicts the 2022 season

The buzz surrounding Arkansas Football this season is electric, with good reason.

In just two seasons at the helm, head coach sam pittman has returned the Razorbacks to the days of relevancy that they enjoyed under Houston Nutt and in the early days of Bobby Petrino. Coordinators Barry Odom and kendal briles are also staying for their third season, which will help further the development of Pittman’s system.

Several impact players return as well, including K.J. Jefferson at quarterback. In addition to passing for 2.676 yards and 21 touchdowns last season, he also led the team in rushing with 664 yards. He should receive help in the rushing game with running backs Raheim Sanders and A.J. Green.

Who are his expected targets in the receiving corps? Look for transfers Jadon Haselwood and Matt Landers to fill a huge void left by Treylon Burks, who caught 41% of Jefferson’s passes last season.

Defensively, Jalon Catalon returns following an injury that he suffered during the Ole Miss game last season. The Razorbacks reload at linebacker with Bumper Pool and transfer Drew Sanders, which should make that unit among the nation’s best.

What is the potential of this team? I expect to see the talent translate to nine wins this season. Granted that everyone stays healthy, and contributes the way that they are expected to, Arkansas will take a step forward in 2022.

Sept. 3 vs. Cincinnati

Prediction: Arkansas 31 Cincinnati 24 Running record: 1-0

Sept. 10 vs. South Carolina

Prediction: Arkansas 38 South Carolina 14 Running record: 2-0

Sept. 17 vs. Missouri State

Prediction: Arkansas 58 Missouri State 10 Running record: 3-0

Sept. 24 vs. Texas A&M (Arlington, Texas)

Prediction: Arkansas 28 Texas A&M 24 Running record: 4-0

Oct. 1 vs. Alabama

Prediction: Alabama 45 Arkansas 38 Running record: 4-1

Oct. 8 vs Mississippi State

Prediction: Arkansas 45 Mississippi State 42 Running record: 5-1

Oct. 15 at BYU

Prediction: Arkansas 40 BYU 21 Running record: 6-1

Oct. 29 at Auburn

Prediction: Auburn 34 Arkansas 31 Running record: 6-2

Nov. 5 vs. Liberty

Prediction: Arkansas 45 Liberty 28 Running record: 7-2

Nov. 12 vs. LSU

Prediction: Arkansas 24 LSU 21 Running record: 8-2

Nov. 19 vs. Ole Miss

Prediction: Ole Miss 34 Arkansas 31 Running record: 8-3

Nov. 25 at Missouri

Prediction: Arkansas 52 Missouri 21 Running record: 9-3

Final Record

Final projected record: 9-3 SEC record: 5-3 Bowl projection: Taxslayer Gator Bowl, Dec. 30 (Jacksonville, Fla.)

