How Cam Jones embodies IU football's LEO culture

BLOOMINGTON ‒ Chad Wilt laughs.

The question wasn’t meant to be funny. What is your favorite part about coaching Cam Jones?

“What’s not my favorite part about coaching him?” Wilt poses back.

Wilt, in his first season as IU’s defensive coordinator/linebackers coach, has stories about Jones.

On a certain Sunday, Wilt and his wife were going to have the linebackers over for dinner. They were in the kitchen after church. His wife was getting dinner ready — it was going to be enchiladas. But Wilt’s wife got a phone call from her father, saying her uncle passed away. They canceled dinner. The next day, Jones texted Wilt’s wife to show support.

Wilt has another story. There were pictures of Jones playing with Wilt’s children. Jones was going to post them on Instagram. First, though, he checked with Wilt and his wife to make sure that they were OK with him posting them.

“What 22-year-old kid thinks like that, you know?” Wilt said.

Simply put, Jones is an embodiment of the LEO culture. According to his IU bio, Jones did 100-plus hours of community service in high school. At IU, in between special teams work and other drill work, Jones helped managers move equipment off the field. After Indiana’s home loss to Michigan State last season, Jones posed for pictures with a few kids, even though he wasn’t asked.

This is the type of person that Jones is, his character helping feed the LEO culture. Jones has been through highs and lows at IU. Entering his fifth season, the linebacker figures to be an integral part of Indiana’s defense — and could be a key reason should the Hoosiers have a turnaround season.

“He’s what we want our daughters to date,” Wilt said of Jones. “He’s what we want our sons to be. And he’s what we want our football players to be.”

Jones said that his maternal grandmother showed him “how to love no matter the situation” and told him that “there’s good in everybody.” Jones said that his grandmother was his best friend. When asked in July how he wants to be remembered in his time as a Hoosier, the character that his grandmother helped instill was evident.

“I’m not real big into, you know, stats or flash or anything,” Jones said in July. “I’m a big relationship guy. I love building relationships, so for one of my players or one of my teammates to come up to me and say that I impacted them in a way that they’d never been impacted before — that means more to me than anything in this world. Simply because it’s just the type of person I am.”

Jones’ freshman season was 2018. Over the course of his IU career, he has tallied more than 150 total tackles. Perhaps somewhat overlooked nationally because of the prowess of Micah McFadden, Jones has been a force for IU. Jones has been part of the program during a crescendo and rapid flop. Indiana was 5-7 in Jones’ first season and 8-5 in his second. Then came the seismic 6-2 season. Excitement led up to the 2021 season but that gave way to the abysmal 2-10 campaign.

“It bothered me,” Jones in July. “It bothered me for a while, actually. I was in a slump for a little minute, but after countless conversations with coach (Tom) Allen, he just told me ‘sometimes life knocks you down, but it’s not about how you get knocked down, it’s about how you get up.’ And it makes me just want to work harder. It makes me want to give everything I got to this program and these guys because I knew last year wasn’t us, it’s not us. But last year is last year. I’m not worried about last year. So it is crazy to see … such a turnaround, but that’s life.”

The day after last season’s Purdue game, Jones was among the players who met Allen and talked about what they wanted to see changed and how they wanted to see it changed. “We knew that it was going to be an uncomfortable conversation,” Jones said, “but a conversation that we needed to have.”

Jones, who could’ve left the program after four seasons, decided to stay. Jones challenged Allen this offseason: “I said ‘Coach, I’m going to stay with you. I want to work with you, but I need more from you.’ And he’s given me more than he’s ever given me, you know, since I’ve been here.” It’s also important to know about the presentation. On a certain day, Jones’ phone kept buzzing. It was quarterback Jack Tuttle. He needed help making a presentation. So Jones and Tuttle collaborated on making a presentation essentially about how to carry oneself as an Indiana football player. They showed it to their teammates.

“He’s just one of the most respected and highly-regarded guys in our program and as fine a young man as I’ve been around,” Allen said of Jones. “...Special young man, special athlete, he’s definitely, you know, in the current day of how we play football defensively, he’s a perfect linebacker with the size and speed and athleticism and you add the leadership and the football savviness to that. It’s a pretty special combination.”

Here’s another story about Jones. He and some of his friends were on a boat at Monroe Lake. Two girls — who were both in the water — drifted further from the boat. So Cam Jones did a very Cam Jones thing. Jones grabbed life vests. He swam over to them and gave them the life vests.

Perhaps there’s a metaphor from that story that can apply to the upcoming season. This is a program that essentially needs to prove itself again after the disappointing 2021 season. So maybe Jones can be one to grab life vests, swim over and help keep the program afloat.