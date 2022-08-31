ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Raleigh News & Observer

Tailgate Tales: Indiana Vs. Illinois

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The time has finally come for the return of Indiana college football. The Hoosiers host Illinois for their season opener, and the fans filled the tailgate fields to the brim ready to pack the stands and cheer on the cream and crimson. This is the fourth...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
hoosierhuddle.com

What Worked, What Did Not For the Hoosiers in the Win Over Illinois

Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) The Indiana Hoosiers defeated the Illinois Fighting Illini 23-20 on Friday night in Bloomington. Getting the win was the most important thing for a Hoosier program that was riding an eight-game losing streak and coming off a 2-10 (0-9) season. Let’s take a look at what worked for IU and what didn’t.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
hoosierhuddle.com

Drive For the Ages Gives Hoosiers 23-20 Victory

Written by: TJ Inman (@TJHoosierHuddle) For the first time since 1995, the Indiana Hoosiers played a Friday night game at Memorial Stadium. IU (1-0) opened the 2022 season with an extremely important contest against Illinois (1-1) and despite a woeful rushing attack and an offense that sputtered for nearly all of the second half, the Hoosiers engineered a memorable drive to stage a comeback 23-20 win .
BLOOMINGTON, IN
hoosierhuddle.com

Match-up to Watch During Indiana-Illinois Game

Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) When the Indiana Hoosiers and Illinois Fighting Illini take the field on Friday night there will be countless player match-ups to keep an eye on. Here at Hoosier Huddle we have one match-up that stands above the rest and that is Indiana stinger linebacker Cam Jones and Illinois running back Chase Brown.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
hoosierhuddle.com

Keys to a Hoosier Win Over the Illini Friday Night

The Indiana Hoosiers will exit their offseason slumber this coming Saturday when they take on the Fighting Illini this Friday night in Bloomington. Spirits are high for Indiana’s chances against Illinois and for the whole season, but for Friday night to go well, there will have to be a few things go really right. Let’s take a look at some keys to victory for the Hoosiers.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
ClutchPoints

College Football Odds: Illinois vs. Indiana prediction, odds, pick – 9/2/2022

The Illinois Fighting Illini take on the Indiana Hoosiers. Check out our college football odds series for our Illinois Indiana prediction and pick. The Illinois Fighting Illini opened their season in August for the second consecutive season. They did so against Nebraska in 2021. Their August “Week Zero” opener in 2022 came against the Wyoming […] The post College Football Odds: Illinois vs. Indiana prediction, odds, pick – 9/2/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHI

Sycamore football players say win was for their late teammates

Indiana State football opened their season Thursday night with heavy hearts. They took to the field for the first time since the passing of three ISU students, including two football players in Caleb VanHooser and Christian Eubanks who were killed in a car accident on August 21st. It was a...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
hoosierhuddle.com

2022 Countdown to IUFB Kickoff: 1 Day Part II (Devon Matthews)

The Hoosier Huddle 100-day countdown is officially down to day one. With the start of Indiana’s season mere hours away, excitement couldn’t be higher. Today, we’re rounding the 100 day countdown with a bang. Last season’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Devon “Monster” Matthews.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
99.5 WKDQ

