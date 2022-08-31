Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raleigh News & Observer
Tailgate Tales: Indiana Vs. Illinois
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The time has finally come for the return of Indiana college football. The Hoosiers host Illinois for their season opener, and the fans filled the tailgate fields to the brim ready to pack the stands and cheer on the cream and crimson. This is the fourth...
Indiana students misspelled school’s name at football game for great reason
Indiana students are not as think as you dumb they are. FOX was broadcasting Friday night’s game beween Indiana and Illinois. They showed a group of IU students in the stands who were all wearing white T-shirts with red letters. The shirts spelled out “Indinia.”. Indiana was mocked...
hoosierhuddle.com
Calm and Collected Connor Bazelak Ignites IU's Offense at the Right Time
Connor Bazelak trotted out for the first time as Indiana quarterback as Illinois opened up the season Friday night. The Indiana offense has yet another new play caller as new offensive coordinator Walt Bell made his Hoosiers debut. Head coach Tom Allen decided not to tell the media following fall...
hoosierhuddle.com
What Worked, What Did Not For the Hoosiers in the Win Over Illinois
Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) The Indiana Hoosiers defeated the Illinois Fighting Illini 23-20 on Friday night in Bloomington. Getting the win was the most important thing for a Hoosier program that was riding an eight-game losing streak and coming off a 2-10 (0-9) season. Let’s take a look at what worked for IU and what didn’t.
hoosierhuddle.com
Drive For the Ages Gives Hoosiers 23-20 Victory
Written by: TJ Inman (@TJHoosierHuddle) For the first time since 1995, the Indiana Hoosiers played a Friday night game at Memorial Stadium. IU (1-0) opened the 2022 season with an extremely important contest against Illinois (1-1) and despite a woeful rushing attack and an offense that sputtered for nearly all of the second half, the Hoosiers engineered a memorable drive to stage a comeback 23-20 win .
hoosierhuddle.com
Match-up to Watch During Indiana-Illinois Game
Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) When the Indiana Hoosiers and Illinois Fighting Illini take the field on Friday night there will be countless player match-ups to keep an eye on. Here at Hoosier Huddle we have one match-up that stands above the rest and that is Indiana stinger linebacker Cam Jones and Illinois running back Chase Brown.
hoosierhuddle.com
Keys to a Hoosier Win Over the Illini Friday Night
The Indiana Hoosiers will exit their offseason slumber this coming Saturday when they take on the Fighting Illini this Friday night in Bloomington. Spirits are high for Indiana’s chances against Illinois and for the whole season, but for Friday night to go well, there will have to be a few things go really right. Let’s take a look at some keys to victory for the Hoosiers.
College Football Odds: Illinois vs. Indiana prediction, odds, pick – 9/2/2022
The Illinois Fighting Illini take on the Indiana Hoosiers. Check out our college football odds series for our Illinois Indiana prediction and pick. The Illinois Fighting Illini opened their season in August for the second consecutive season. They did so against Nebraska in 2021. Their August “Week Zero” opener in 2022 came against the Wyoming […] The post College Football Odds: Illinois vs. Indiana prediction, odds, pick – 9/2/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Hoosier Favorite No. 44? Picking Favorite Indiana Basketball Players, One Number At a Time
There are no names on the Indiana basketball jerseys, just a number, and those digits mean a lot to all Hoosiers fans. We want to know who your favorites are, resuming with the No. 44 in Indiana basketball history that's meant the most to you. Pick your favorite, and we'll do this every day for the rest of the summer.
WTHI
Sycamore football players say win was for their late teammates
Indiana State football opened their season Thursday night with heavy hearts. They took to the field for the first time since the passing of three ISU students, including two football players in Caleb VanHooser and Christian Eubanks who were killed in a car accident on August 21st. It was a...
hoosierhuddle.com
2022 Countdown to IUFB Kickoff: 1 Day Part II (Devon Matthews)
The Hoosier Huddle 100-day countdown is officially down to day one. With the start of Indiana’s season mere hours away, excitement couldn’t be higher. Today, we’re rounding the 100 day countdown with a bang. Last season’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Devon “Monster” Matthews.
WTHR
Operation Football scores - Friday, Sept. 2, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022:
This Southern Indiana Ranch is Packed Full of Fall Family Fun
Lark Ranch, in Loogootee, Indiana will be opening for the season later this month, and it's the perfect fall day trip for you and the family. It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. However, one place stands out in terms of encapsulating fall family fun in the area.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis home set to be renovated on ‘Good Bones: Risky Business’
An Indianapolis home will soon be featured on the show “Good Bones: Risky Business.”. Mina Starsiak Hawk just bought the old Sanders House for 1.2 million dollars in Indy’s Fountain Square neighborhood. It’s got good bones, and she’s going to transform the massive Victorian-style property into a bed...
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: Watch entire honor walk for Richmond police officer Seara Burton
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An honor walk for Officer Seara Burton was held Thursday. Her canine partner, police dog Brev, led her down a hallway at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, in front of law enforcement officers from several Indiana agencies. For Thursday night’s “UnPHILtered,” we did something a...
Search for missing 17-year-old in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it needs the public’s help finding a missing 17-year-old. Lexie Atwood was last seen leaving her home on Becks Grove Road in Brown County around 12:14 a.m. Thursday. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and black sweatpants. The 17-year-old is possibly headed to […]
Veteran reunites with his military dog in Indianapolis after seven months apart
For nine months, U.S. Marine Corporal Nicholas Rice served his country in Japan alongside Fredy, a Military Working Dog. The two are now forever reunited in the United States.
WISH-TV
Traders Point Christian Church announces plans for former Marsh supermarket
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis-based Traders Point Christian Church on Tuesday announced its plans for the site of a shuttered Marsh supermarket on the city’s north side. Five years ago, the owners of the Indiana-based Marsh supermarket chain filed for bankruptcy and announced it was closing all of its...
Inside Indiana Business
FAA awards Indiana airports infrastructure grants
The Federal Aviation Administration has awarded nine Indiana airports approximately $7.5 million in grants from the Airport Improvement Program. The FAA says more than $850 million in grants were awarded nationwide. The annual funding program is intended for infrastructure projects, such as runways and taxiways, airport lighting and markings and...
roadtirement.com
What do you call this 1909 structure?
We came across this during our daytrip the other day. En route to another historic feature in southeast Indiana we were driving through New Point in Decatur County. Here came a short tunnel up ahead on S Co. Road 850 East. The active Central Railroad Company of Indiana tracks run...
