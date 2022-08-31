COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – One of the topics of discussion during the city of Columbus’s recent town hall meeting involved possible ways to increase pay for police officers. One of those strategies involves budgeting for 55 officers instead of 70. Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin says that they have set aside enough money to fund 55 officers at an increased wage as part of the city’s efforts to build the police force back up. Interim Police Chief Doran Johnson says the department is down to a total of about 36 officers. The mayor says this could also be a way to recruit more experienced officers to join the Columbus Police Department.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 12 HOURS AGO