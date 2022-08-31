ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

wcbi.com

Columbus considering budgeting for 55 officers as a way to increase pay for police department

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – One of the topics of discussion during the city of Columbus’s recent town hall meeting involved possible ways to increase pay for police officers. One of those strategies involves budgeting for 55 officers instead of 70. Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin says that they have set aside enough money to fund 55 officers at an increased wage as part of the city’s efforts to build the police force back up. Interim Police Chief Doran Johnson says the department is down to a total of about 36 officers. The mayor says this could also be a way to recruit more experienced officers to join the Columbus Police Department.
Boil Notice for customers with Savannah Water Association

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a boil water alert closer to home to tell you about tonight…. Savannah Water Association customers, in Webster County, are under a boil water notice. A pump failure at Well #2 is the reason behind the alert. The utility is asking customers...
Labor Day shopping could mean early Christmas shopping

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Some who have the day off are spending it taking advantage of Labor Day sales and getting a headstart on Christmas shopping. A new nationwide survey found that 56% of Americans plan on taking advantage of big weekends like Labor Day and Black Friday to cut back on costs. One reason: is inflation.
First Responders speak on how they deal with mental health problems

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Being a first responder can lead to traumatic situations that can linger for months. First responders with years of experience tend to understand the importance of mental health. When an emergency occurs first responders are the first ones on the scene. And sometimes, what they...
Tupelo Community gives thoughts after man threatens to crash plane

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Patterson’s flight over north Mississippi was erratic and scary for folks on the ground. The plane flew low and businesses were evacuated. “Some customers left their groceries in their cart and just left,” said Ethridge. As this twin-engine plane flew over Tupelo, it...
A man in Tupelo steals a plane and threatens to crash it into Walmart

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – People in Tupelo and really all across and really all across North Mississippi were on high alert as the plane circled the sky. After hours of being frightened people in Lee county can finally breathe. “We have had a bit of an unusual circumstance this...
Pilot okay after landing in north Mississippi field

NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – ***UPDATE*** The suspect in a Tupelo plane landing is Cory Patterson. He is being charged with grand larceny and making terroristic threats. He worked at Tupelo Aviation. We will continue to bring you the latest news on this ongoing investigation. Tupelo police say the pilot...
Driver escapes car fire on Highway 82

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A car goes up in flames along US-82 in Lowndes County the driver avoided what could have been a life catastrophe. WCBI cameras were on the scene just after 7 PM Monday. The white SUV was engulfed in flames and Lowndes County firefighters had to keep their...
Chaos in the skies: Negotiator helps man who stole plane safely ground it

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Investigators say Cory Patterson, 29, from Tupelo, is the man who was in the cockpit of an aircraft he wasn’t authorized to fly. Patterson faces charges of Grand Larceny and making terroristic threats. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka says Patterson will likely face federal charges. The FAA and Mississippi Homeland Security were part of the massive investigation.
College GameDay Forecast

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Humidity has returned along with increased rain and storm chances. SATURDAY: Happy College GameDay! Expect a mix of sun and clouds through today. Temperatures will peak through the upper 80s to low 90s with higher dew points making the air feel a bit sticky. If you’re planning to tailgate, it’s not a bad idea to bring a poncho/raincoat as scattered shower and storm chances are in the forecast. Not everyone will intercept rain but some will!
Rain chances continue into mid-week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Warm & humid weather continues along with scattered storms through Wednesday. More rain chances are likely for the weekend as well. TUESDAY: Another day of scattered showers and storms is on tap in the afternoon and evening hours. Some storms will be locally heavy, and minor flooding is possible in some cases. Highs will top out in the middle 80s.
A slate of rain chances keep the umbrellas out

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: A multitude of rain chances heading into next week help keep highs below 90 and bring us close to the the 70s by Friday. MONDAY: Highs may not get much further than the mid 80s as more scattered thunderstorm action is forecast across the region. Lows bottom out in the low 70s.
Periods of Wet Weather Continue

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Daily rain chances stay in the forecast throughout the week. TONIGHT: Hope you had a great Labor Day holiday and weekend! Isolated showers are possible early this evening, but we’ll start to dry out overnight. We should be dry for the most part under mostly cloudy skies. Low near 70° with calm winds.
Man accused of stealing plane denied bond

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Shannon man who stole a plane and threatened to crash into a Tupelo Walmart is being held without bond. Cory Wayne Patterson, 29, had his initial hearing this afternoon in Tupelo Municipal Court. During the brief hearing, police gave a synopsis of Saturday’s events,...
Rain, Rain, It’s Here to Stay

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A rainy pattern persists as we enter into next week, high temperatures will be slightly cooler ranging through the 80s with lows near 70. SUNDAY: Skies will be mostly cloudy, scattered rain and storm chances will stand in the forecast. High temperatures will be slightly cooler as we’ll settle in the mid 80s. Overnight lows will drop to the low 70s.
